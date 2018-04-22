White House says Trump has no plans to fire Mueller or Rosenstein
In this June 19, 2013, file photo, former FBI Director Robert Mueller testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, April 22, 2018 1:53PM EDT
WASHINGTON - The White House says U.S. President Donald Trump has no intention of firing special counsel Robert Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.
White House legislative director Marc Short said Sunday he has no reason to believe they would be removed despite Trump's increasing agitation over Mueller's probe into his campaign's ties to Russia. Rosenstein oversees that investigation.
Complaining of a media fixation, Short tells NBC: "It's like there's an hourglass waiting there to see, OK, when's he going to fire Rosenstein? When's he going to fire Mueller? ... As far as I know, the president has no intention of firing these individuals."
Short says he can't rule it out in the long term, though, because it's not known "how far off this investigation is going to veer."