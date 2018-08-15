White House says it values diversity but won't confirm number of black staffers
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders calls on a member of the media during the daily press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo / Andrew Harnik)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 3:34PM EDT
WASHINGTON - White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House values diversity, but she would not say how many black staffers there are in the West Wing.
Pressed by reporters Wednesday for a specific number, Sanders said: "I'm not going to go through and do a count."
The lack of diversity in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has come under fresh scrutiny in the wake of a new tell-all book from former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, who was the highest ranking African-American official on Trump's staff.
Sanders added: "We would love to diversify our staff and continue to do so."
