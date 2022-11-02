White House: North Korea covertly shipping artillery to Russia
The White House on Wednesday accused North Korea of covertly shipping a "significant number" of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine.
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. believes North Korea is "trying to make it appear as though they're being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa." He declined to provide a specific estimate on the quantity of ammunition being sent to bolster the Russian effort.
Kirby said North Korea "is covertly supplying" the ammunition to Russia, but that, "we're still monitoring this to determine whether the shipments are actually received." He added that the U.S. has "an idea" of which country or countries the North may funnel the weapons through but wouldn't specify, because the administration continues to look at how it might respond to North Korea's actions.
Kirby insisted that the North Korean shipments are "not going to change the course of the war," citing Western efforts to resupply the Ukrainian military.
The White House would not specify the mode of transportation or whether the U.S. or other nations would attempt to interdict the shipments to Russia.
The White House revealed the new intelligence nearly two months after first alleging that U.S. intelligence officials had determined Russian Ministry of Defense was in the process of purchasing millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its ongoing fight in Ukraine.
Even as the administration revealed information about the covert North Korean artillery shell shipments, the White House also ought to downplay its significance.
"We don't believe that they are in such a quantity that they would change the direction of this war or tangibly change the momentum either in the East or in the South" where some of the heaviest fighting in Ukraine is taking place, Kirby said.
The finding comes after after the Biden administration in August said that the Russian military in August took delivery of hundreds Iranian-manufactured drones for use on the battlefield in Ukraine. The Biden administration says that Iran has also sent personnel to Russian-controlled Crimea to provide technical support to the Russians on operation of the drones. Iranian officials have denied they have provided drones or other support to Russia.
North Korea has sought to tighten relations with Russia as much of Europe and the West has pulled away, blaming the United States for the Ukraine crisis and decrying the West's "hegemonic policy" as justifying military action by Russia in Ukraine to protect itself.
The North Koreans have shown interest in sending construction workers to help rebuild Russian-occupied territories in the country's east.
North Korea's ambassador to Moscow has met with envoys from two Russia-backed separatist territories in the Donbas region of Ukraine and expressed optimism about cooperation in the "field of labor migration," citing his country's easing of pandemic border controls.
In July, North Korea became the only nation aside from Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of the territories, Donetsk and Luhansk, further aligning with Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.
The North's arms export to Russia would be a violation of U.N. resolutions that ban the country from exporting to or importing weapons from other countries. Its possible dispatch of laborers to the Russian-held territories in Ukraine would also breach a U.N. resolution that required all member states to repatriate all North Korean workers from their soil by 2019.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario NDP ejected from legislature after outbursts over back-to-work bill
Members of the Ontario New Democratic Party were escorted out of the legislature one-by-one during Wednesday’s question period amid debate over legislation that prevents education workers from striking.
NDP requesting emergency House debate on Ontario's latest use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
Conservatives say no new spending, NDP voice recession worries ahead of fiscal update
Federal opposition parties are making their priorities known ahead of the government's fall fiscal update, with the Conservatives calling for the Liberals to curb new spending and the NDP raising concerns about a potential recession.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Thousands of police officers expected at Const. Shaelyn Yang's funeral in Richmond, B.C.
Const. Shaelyn Yang is being laid to rest Wednesday with a regimental funeral in Richmond, B.C.
'Tip of the iceberg:' Report finds 252 school personnel accused of sexual offences
A report from the Canadian Centre for Child Protection says 252 current or former school personnel committed or were accused of committing offences of a sexual nature against 548 children over a five-year span.
In her words: 2022 Silver Cross Mother Candy Greff on carrying her son’s legacy
In an emotional interview, Candy Greff remembers her son Byron, the last Canadian soldier killed in Afghanistan, as hardworking, dedicated and having a loud, boisterous laugh.
North Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South
Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals' tense sea border. South Korea quickly responded by launching its own missiles in the same border area.
Twitter will not reinstate banned users without 'clear process,' Musk says
Banned accounts will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has 'a clear process for doing so,' Elon Musk tweeted in the early hours on Wednesday, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter's most famous banned user, former U.S. President Donald Trump.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
LIVE @ 10 A.M.
LIVE @ 10 A.M. | Thousands of police officers expected at Const. Shaelyn Yang's funeral in Richmond, B.C.
Const. Shaelyn Yang is being laid to rest Wednesday with a regimental funeral in Richmond, B.C.
-
Two charged after cannabis edibles handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
NDP requesting emergency House debate on Ontario's latest use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Ontario education talks won't proceed unless strike cancelled, Lecce says
A union representing 55,000 education workers set to strike says it hopes to hear back today from the government on a counter-offer.
-
This is how much Ontario education workers could be fined if they strike
As the prospect of a strike looms in Ontario, the provincial government is threatening to hammer education workers with hefty fines if they walk off the job this week.
World
-
Bolsonaro supporters call on military to keep him in power
Thousands of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters called on the military Wednesday to keep the far-right leader in power, even as his administration signalled a willingess to hand over the reins to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
-
Saudis in U.S. targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
Over the last five years, Saudi surveillance, intimidation and pursuit of Saudis on U.S. soil have intensified as the kingdom steps up repression under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to the FBI.
-
The family of a woman who vanished 8 months ago in Wyoming is frustrated by a new delay
A criminal trial involving the boyfriend of a missing Wyoming woman has been postponed to next year, leaving her family frustrated over the second delay in the case in as many months.
-
Nobel winners call attention to Egypt political prisoners
A group of winners of the Nobel Prize for Literature urged world leaders on Wednesday to raise human rights issues as they visit Egypt for the COP27 climate change conference.
-
Families, friends struggle to cope after Seoul crush
As bereaved families and friends struggle to make sense of a Halloween crowd crush that killed 156 people in South Korea's capital, their grief is mixed with anger about officials' failure to employ crowd controls.
-
Paris court to deliver verdict in trial of Liberian ex-rebel
A Paris court will deliver a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a former Liberian rebel on charges of torture, acts of barbarism and complicity in crimes against humanity during the country's civil war almost 30 years ago.
Politics
-
NDP requesting emergency House debate on Ontario's latest use of notwithstanding clause
The federal New Democrats have written to the House of Commons Speaker requesting an emergency debate on Ontario Premier Doug Ford's use of the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer encouraged protest to continue after Emergencies Act invoked
'Freedom Convoy' lawyer Keith Wilson says he told protesters to stay in downtown Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 restrictions after the federal government invoked the Emergencies Act, even though police were warning people to leave the area.
-
Conservatives say no new spending, NDP voice recession worries ahead of fiscal update
Federal opposition parties are making their priorities known ahead of the government's fall fiscal update, with the Conservatives calling for the Liberals to curb new spending and the NDP raising concerns about a potential recession.
Health
-
CVS, Walgreens announce opioid settlements totaling $10B
CVS Health and Walgreen Co. announced agreements in principle Wednesday to pay about $5 billion each to settle lawsuits nationwide over the toll of opioids, and a lawyer said Walmart is in discussions for a deal.
-
Two charged after cannabis edibles handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
A 53-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man are facing multiple charges after cannabis edibles with packaging indicating high levels of THC were handed out to children in Winnipeg on Halloween.
-
Invasive mosquitoes could unravel malaria progress in Africa
Scientists say an invasive mosquito species was likely responsible for a large malaria outbreak in Ethiopia earlier this year, a finding that experts called a worrying sign that progress against the disease is at risk of unravelling.
Sci-Tech
-
Look up! Meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus at opposition among major astronomical events for November
Astronomy enthusiasts have much to look forward to this November as meteor showers, a lunar eclipse and Uranus shining at its brightest are among the major events visible in the night sky this month.
-
Musk says Twitter will charge US$8 per month for Blue service
Twitter will charge US$8 a month for its Blue service, which may include its sought-after 'verified' badge, new boss Elon Musk said on Tuesday as he seeks to boost subscriptions and make the social media network less reliant on ads.
-
Archeologists say climate change is gravely impacting the preservation of artifacts and significant cultural sites
A group of archeologists and scientists warn the effects of climate change are impacting the preservation of some of the world’s most famous cultural sites and ancient artifacts that have yet to be discovered.
Entertainment
-
Theft charges dismissed for ex-manager of Marvel's Stan Lee
A Los Angeles judge declared a mistrial and dismissed grand theft charges Tuesday against a former business manager of Marvel Comics mastermind Stan Lee.
-
Chadwick Boseman's widow reflects on loving and losing him
Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the death of her husband Chadwick Boseman in a new interview with Whoopi Goldberg.
-
Police: 3-year-old son of Nigerian singer Davido has died
The three-year-old son of Nigerian music star Davido has died at his home in an apparent drowning, police said Tuesday.
Business
-
Canada Goose cuts full-year guidance as COVID-19 restrictions hurt China business
Canadian luxury parka maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has trimmed its financial guidance for the year as COVID-19 restrictions in China and worries about the global economy weigh on the company.
-
S&P/TSX composite edges lower, U.S. stock markets trade down
Canada's main stock index edged lower in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the base metal and technology sectors, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
-
Seasonal job postings soar, but employers may struggle to fill them, report shows
Employers may have a tougher time hiring temporary workers this upcoming holiday season as the growth in job postings compared to pre-pandemic outweighs those looking, a new report has found.
Lifestyle
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
-
An etiquette guide for the 21st century: Emily Post's tome gets an upgrade
Embracing without permission. Disparaging one parent in front of children struggling with divorce. Flaunting privilege. Being a bad listener or, worse, a terrible loser. The world and all its interactional black holes would likely have Emily Post spewing her tea.
-
How Canadians can save money when booking winter vacations in 2023
With many popular vacation destinations open to Canadians again since travel restrictions were dropped earlier this year, a travel expert advises those looking to book a winter trip to start booking now. Read Loren Christie’s tips on CTVNews.ca
Sports
-
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
-
Tony Hawk uses skateboarding to teach community organizing
Tony Hawk, who won 73 championships by the age of 25 in skateboarding, founded The Skatepark Project's fellowship program which trains 15 diverse skateboarding enthusiasts in community organizing and project management to be able to build a skatepark.
-
Bohm hits 1,000th HR in World Series history, Phils launch 5
Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.
Autos
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.
-
'I was just ecstatic': 1970s muscle car found abandoned in Selkirk less than a day after theft
A 1970 muscle car that was stolen from the driveway of a Winnipeg man was found abandoned on a back road in Selkirk less than a day after the theft.
-
McLaren plucks away Ganassi sponsor and Kanaan for Indy 500
The tit-for-tat war between Zak Brown and Chip Ganassi took another turn Tuesday when Arrow McLaren SP announced it had signed both a Ganassi sponsor and Tony Kanaan to drive the Indianapolis 500.