WASHINGTON -- The White House will not assert executive privilege for testimony by former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law and former advisers, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, before the Jan. 6 committee, communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Bedingfield said U.S. President Joe Biden has been clear "the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself."

Jared Kushner is due to testify by remote videolink on Thursday to the House of Representatives committee investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, the committee's Democratic chairman, Bennie Thompson, told reporters at the Capitol.

Thompson said he also expected the panel to speak to Ivanka Trump, although he could not say when that would take place.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason; additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gregorio)