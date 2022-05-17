White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba

Mariupol fighters in Russian hands; both sides claim wins

Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, including wounded men carried out on stretchers, left the vast steel plant in Mariupol where they mounted a dogged last stand and turned themselves over to Russian hands, signalling the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukraine's resistance to Moscow's invasion.

OPINION | Tom Mulcair: Legault has weaponized language

Today, there are two pieces of Quebec legislation that target religious and linguistic minorities. While he often talks about rights, Justin Trudeau has chosen to stand there, arms folded, and do nothing to defend people whose freedoms are being affected. He appears to be afraid of displeasing François Legault, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

