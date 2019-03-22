White House: Islamic State territory in Syria eliminated
In this Sunday, March 17, 2019, photo, the Islamic State group's last pocket of territory in Baghouz, Syria, as seen from a distance. (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 12:23PM EDT
The White House says that all Islamic State held territory in Syria has been"100 per cent" eliminated.
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One Friday that President Donald Trump was briefed about the development by acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan.
Trump has been teasing the victory for days.
Sanders showed reporters a map of Iraq and Syria that showed that the terror group no longer controlled any territory in the region.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More Stories from World
- Suspect confessed to Utrecht tram shooting: prosecutors
- Elderly Swiss woman charged after 7-year-old stabbed to death
- Broken-hearted but not broken: New Zealand prays together
- Jimmy Carter's new milestone: longest-lived U.S. president
- What is the 'Florida man' challenge and why is it trending online?