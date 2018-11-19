White House again threatens CNN reporter Jim Acosta's pass
CNN reporter Jim Acosta delivers remarks to members of the news media upon returning to the White House after winning his lawsuit against the Trump administration, which had revoked his press pass, in Washington, DC, USA, 16 November 2018. EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 10:12AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 11:23AM EST
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration has again targeted White House press credentials for CNN reporter Jim Acosta.
After a federal judge ordered that Acosta's credentials be temporarily restored last week, the White House sent Acosta a letter saying it had made the "preliminary decision" to suspend his pass. The White House said Acosta would continue to hold his credentials while the 14-day judge's order was in effect.
The White House argues Acosta did not follow "basic standards" when he scrapped with President Donald Trump at a news conference. The letter from Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Communications Director Bill Shine, says that Trump is "aware of this preliminary decision and concurs."
CNN sought an emergency hearing, saying in a Monday court filing that the administration was creating "retroactive due process." The network tweeted that the White House "is continuing to violate the First and Fifth amendments of the Constitution."
The White House revoked Acosta's credentials after he and Trump tangled verbally during a Nov. 7 press conference. In the Friday ruling, the judge restored Acosta's credentials temporarily while a CNN lawsuit against the administration proceeds.
Trump has called for more "decorum" at the White House and has said staff is "writing up rules and regulations" for reporters.
