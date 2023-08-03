White ex-officers in Mississippi plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi who called themselves the "Goon Squad" pleaded guilty Thursday to a racist assault on two Black men in a home raid that ended with an officer shooting one man in the mouth.
The officers entered the house without a warrant on Jan. 24, assaulting the men with a sex toy and using stun guns and other objects to abuse them over a roughly 90-minute period, court documents show. After one victim was shot and wounded in a "mock execution" that went awry, the documents say the officers conspired to plant and tamper with evidence instead of providing medical aid.
The Justice Department launched its civil rights probe in February. The Mississippi attorney general's office announced Thursday it had filed state charges against the six former officers, including assault, conspiracy and obstruction of justice.
"The defendants in this case tortured and inflicted unspeakable harm on their victims," U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said, adding that they "egregiously violated the civil rights of citizens who they were supposed to protect."
The civil rights charges come after an Associated Press investigation linked the deputies to at least four violent encounters with Black men since 2019 that left two dead and another with lasting injuries.
"It's kind of a partnership in crime," U.S. District Judge Tom Lee said about the conspiracy charges unsealed Thursday.
Law enforcement brutality has come under increased scrutiny in the U.S. in recent years, with the 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the January beating death of Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee.
Kristen Clarke, who's in charge of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, said Thursday "many law enforcement officers work hard to serve the public and to carry out their duties with integrity and professionalism and respect," but the former Mississippi officers' misconduct "is outrageous and shocks the conscience."
"The actions of these defendants not only caused significant physical, emotional and psychological harm to the victims, but it also caused harm to the entire community who feel that they can't trust the police officers who are supposed to serve them," Clarke said, adding that the misconduct leaves "other officers to try to mend the communal wounds inflicted by these defendants."
Court documents said the officers took on the Goon Squad nickname "because of their willingness to use excessive force and not to report it."
Those who were charged and pleaded guilty in the case are five former Rankin County Sheriff's Department employees -- Christian Dedmon, Hunter Elward, Brett McAlpin, Jeffrey Middleton and Daniel Opdyke -- and former Richland police officer Joshua Hartfield, who was off duty when he participated in the raid.
The two victims, Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Rankin County in June seeking US$400 million in damages. Elward shoved a gun into Jenkins' mouth and fired, according to court documents. The bullet lacerated Jenkins' tongue and broke his jaw before exiting his neck.
Dedmon, Elward and Opdyke also pleaded guilty to three federal felony offenses for a separate incident. Prosecutors said that on Dec. 4, Dedmon beat a white man, used a Taser on him and fired a gun near his head to coerce a confession, while Elward and Opdyke failed to intervene.
The men walked into the courthouse with family members. Federal marshals took all six into custody and they entered the courtroom with shackles on their wrists and feet.
"They became the criminals they swore to protect us from," said U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca. "Now, they'll be treated as the criminals as they are."
Lee said the men will be sentenced in mid-November. Dedmon and Elward each face a maximum of 120 years plus life in prison and US$2.75 million in fines; Hartfield faces 80 years and US$1.5 million; McAlpin, 90 years and US$1.75 million; Middleton, 80 years and US$1.5 million; and Opdyke, 100 years and US$2 million.
The former officers are scheduled to plead guilty to the state charges on Aug. 14, said Mary-Helen Wall, a deputy state attorney general.
The documents identified Opdyke and Dedmon as the ones who assaulted the two men with the sex toy.
The officers initially went to the home in Braxton because a white neighbor had complained that Black people were staying with a white woman who owned the house. The court documents say Parker was a longtime friend of the homeowner and was helping care for her.
Officers used racist slurs against the two men during the raid and "warned them to stay out of Rankin County and go back to Jackson or `their side' of the Pearl River -- areas with higher concentrations of Black residents," the documents say.
Before the raid, the officers agreed to enter without a warrant if they could avoid being spotted by the home's security cameras. They also planned to use excessive force ahead of time -- but not in the face, agreeing to "no bad mugshots," the documents say.
The deputies threw eggs on the handcuffed victims and forced them to lie on their backs while pouring milk, alcohol and chocolate syrup down their mouths. They forced the men to strip naked and shower to remove the evidence.
The officers also repeatedly electrocuted the victims with stun guns to see whether the sheriff's department or police department weapons were more powerful.
One deputy, Middleton, offered to plant an unregistered firearm at the scene.
The victims are identified in the court documents only by their initials, but Jenkins and Parker have discussed the episode publicly.
Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey announced on June 27 that all five deputies involved in the episode had been fired or resigned. Hartfield was later revealed to be the sixth law enforcement officer, and was also fired.
At a news conference, Bailey said he first learned "the real truth" of everything that happened to Jenkins and Parker when he read unsealed court documents Thursday.
"This is the most horrible incident of police brutality I've learned of over my whole career, and I'm ashamed it happened at this department," Bailey said.
Malik Shabazz, one of the attorneys representing Jenkins and Parker, issued a statement Thursday thanking the Justice Department.
"These guilty pleas are historic for justice against rogue police torture in Rankin County and all over America," Shabazz said in the statement from Black Lawyers for Justice. "Today is truly historic for Mississippi and for civil and human rights in America."
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns
Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she's retiring from live performances.
Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 presidential election loss, answering for the first time to federal charges that accuse him of orchestrating a brazen and ultimately failed attempt to block the peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
'Very, very unusual': Divers discover 7 shipwrecks off Quebec's Magdalen Islands
A team of divers have discovered seven shipwrecks off Quebec’s Magdalen’s islands.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Tornado touches down in Ottawa's south end
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down 9 km northwest of Metcalfe Thursday evening, as severe weather moved across the region.
-
'It brought me to tears': Rally takes over Portage and Main for landfill search, families feeling hopeful something will happen
Protesters gathered at Portage and Main Thursday afternoon, as they continue to call on the government to search the Prairie Green Landfill.
-
As crime increases across Canada, New Brunswick sole province where rates drop
New Brunswick was the only province in Canada to record fewer police-reported crimes in 2022 compared with the prior year, data from Statistics Canada show.
-
'Such a sweet boy': 3-year-old killed by falling tree in B.C. remembered
A three-year-old boy who was killed by a falling tree on a camping trip in B.C. is being remembered as sweet, curious and considerate.
-
Canadian wildfire emissions double previous record as flames rage on
Forest fires in Canada this year have released 290 million tonnes of carbon, doubling a previous annual record, and emissions are set to rise as hundreds of flames remain active across the country, according to the EU's Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service.
-
'Like father, like son': Canadian newspaper front pages day after Trudeaus announce split
Many of Canada's largest newspapers splashed magnified headlines the day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced they are separating after 18 years of marriage.
World
-
Rare otter attack injures three women floating on inner tubes on popular Montana river
A rare attack by a river otter in southern Montana has injured three women floating on inner tubes.
-
Mexican marines find 110 pounds of dynamite in drug cartel lab
Mexican marines found 110 pounds (50 kilograms) of dynamite hidden in a methamphetamine laboratory run by a drug cartel, the navy said Thursday.
-
Colombia's police will boost efforts to replace coca fields
Colombia's police force said a newspaper misreported Tuesday that it suspended operations to forcibly eradicate coca fields as the country's new leftist government seeks to change its approach to dealing with illegal drugs.
-
South Korean police pursue suspect in 2nd stabbing attack in 2 days
A man rammed a car onto a sidewalk Thursday in the South Korean city of Seongnam, then stepped out of the vehicle and began stabbing people at a shopping mall, leaving at least 14 people wounded.
-
White ex-officers in Mississippi plead guilty to racist assault on 2 Black men during raid
Six white former law enforcement officers in Mississippi who called themselves the "Goon Squad" pleaded guilty Thursday to a racist assault on two Black men in a home raid that ended with an officer shooting one man in the mouth.
-
Florida man who dropped appeals is executed for 1988 hammer killing of a nurse
A Florida man who recently dropped all legal appeals was executed Thursday for the 1988 murder of a woman who was sexually assaulted, killed with a hammer and then set on fire in her own bed.
Politics
-
'Really difficult time': What we know, what's being said the day after Trudeaus reveal split
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau's separation has generated expressions of sympathy from across the political spectrum, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who told reporters on Thursday that he's reached out to his supply-and-confidence deal partner in the wake of the news. Here's everything we know so far.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Some federal parties resisting foreign interference probe looking beyond China: Singh
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party faces resistance to including countries other than China in the terms of reference for a public inquiry on foreign interference.
Health
-
Pediatricians' group reaffirms support for gender-affirming care amid growing state restrictions
The American Academy of Pediatrics reaffirmed its support for gender-affirming medical care for transgender children on Thursday.
-
After a serious crash, she declined speedy surgery in Italy. Now she's on a waitlist in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
Warning issued for energy drink popular with fitness influencers
All flavours of an energy drink popular with fitness influencers and celebrities is under a consumption warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
Sci-Tech
-
Russia fines Apple US $4,400 for 'false information' about Ukraine fighting
A Russian court imposed a 400,000-ruble (US $4,400) fine on technology company Apple for failing to remove material deemed to be 'false information' about Russia's military actions in Ukraine.
-
Massive fossil discovered near Morden
Researchers in the area of Morden, Man. have made a gigantic, ancient discovery. Work is underway to unearth a-believed-to-be full-sized fossil of a mosasaur which lived more than 80 million years ago.
-
NASA hears 'heartbeat' signal from Voyager 2 spacecraft after mistakenly cutting contact
After days of silence, NASA has heard from Voyager 2 in interstellar space billions of miles away.
Entertainment
-
Buffy Sainte-Marie retires from live performances, cites health concerns
Buffy Sainte-Marie has announced that she's retiring from live performances.
-
How a 'Magic: The Gathering' player from Toronto sold an ultra-rare card to Post Malone
Before finding an ultra-rare trading card and selling it to superstar Post Malone for over two million dollars, Brook Trafton was working a retail job in Toronto.
-
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is finally coming to Canada with 6 Toronto shows
Taylor Swift is finally booking an Eras Tour stop in Toronto and making amends with a six-show stint in the city.
Business
-
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500K units if immigration continues at current pace: report
Canada’s housing shortfall could widen by another 500,000 units within just two years if immigration continues at its current pace, according to a recent report.
-
B.C. port dispute: Workers hold union vote to determine fate of deal
A union vote among British Columbia port workers is underway to determine the fate of a deal with employers that could bring their long-running industrial dispute to an end.
-
Airbnb forecasts revenue above estimates on rebound in international travel
Airbnb forecasts third-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, but industry fears of softening U.S. domestic demand have sent the vacation rental firm's shares down 4.2 per cent in after-hours trading.
Lifestyle
-
Man who visited every country without flying has finally returned home
On October 10, 2013, Torbjorn 'Thor' Pedersen left his job, girlfriend, and family behind in Denmark to embark on an epic journey. His goal? To visit every country in the world without flying.
-
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to US$1.25 billion after no one hits the top prize
The Mega Millions jackpot increased to an estimated $1.25 billion after no one beat the odds Tuesday night and won the massive lottery prize.
-
Travel advice: How much time do you need for an international layover?
Most airlines recommend arriving at least two hours before domestic flights and at least three hours before international flights. But do you need that much time for connections between international flights?
Sports
-
Hit parade gives Orioles 6-1 win over Jays; Baltimore takes three of four in Toronto
Austin Hays and Adley Rutschman had RBI singles in the second inning and the Baltimore Orioles downed the Toronto Blue Jays 6-1 on Thursday.
-
WATCH
WATCH | This sprinter lost by 10 seconds, raising questions of why she was there
The chairwoman of Somalia's athletics federation has been suspended following an underwhelming performance by one of its 'sprinters' at the World University Games.
-
Germany's exit at the Women's World Cup caps wild finale to the group stage as upsets continue
In a wild finale to the group stage of the Women's World Cup, two-time champion Germany was eliminated on Thursday and the second lowest-ranked team in the tournament, Morocco, advanced to the knockout stage.
Autos
-
Hyundai and Kia recall nearly 92,000 vehicles in U.S., tell owners to park them outside due to fire risk
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires.
-
$480,000 Ferrari stolen from Mississauga, Ont. parking garage
A couple from Mississauga, Ont. says their rare Ferrari -- a model of which only 10 were ever made -- was stolen from their apartment building’s parking garage last week while they were on vacation.
-
Auto sales up 8 per cent in July for ninth month of growth: DesRosiers
DesRosiers Automotive Consultants Inc. says auto sales growth continued in July but at a slower pace than recent months.