Where to watch the vice-presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz

Sen. JD Vance and Gov. Tim Walz are set to go face to face next week for the first and only planned vice-presidential debate of this U.S. election cycle. You can watch the debate live on CTVNews.ca along with real-time commentary and analysis from journalists and experts.

What time is the vice-presidential debate?

The debate will take place Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 9 p.m. EDT at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City. It will run for 90 minutes.

How do I watch the debate?

You can watch it right here along with our real-time analysis. Make sure you bookmark this page and come back to it on Tuesday night.

On TV, the debate will be simulcast by most major U.S. networks and will also be livestreamed on platforms where CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ are available.

Live blog with experts

CTVNews.ca will also host, on this page, a live blog full of colourful expert commentary and analysis. This will allow you to watch the debate and get our analysis and reactions at the same time.

Guests for the live blog will include:

Rachel Aiello – national correspondent for CTV News

– national correspondent for CTV News Tracey Thomson – body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane

– body language expert and co-founder of communications training company TruthPlane Eric Ham – bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst

– bestselling author, former congressional staffer and CTV News political analyst Phil Hahn – CTVNews.ca editor in chief for U.S. election coverage and special projects producer

Who’s moderating the debate?

Norah O’Donnell, who is CBS Evening News anchor, and Margaret Brennan, CBS chief foreign affairs correspondent and Face the Nation moderator.

From left: Norah O'Donnell, anchor and managing editor of 'CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell,' on July 16, 2024 (Michele Crowe/CBS via AP); and CBS anchor Margaret Brennan at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington on April 27, 2024 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

What are the debate rules?

The rules are still not made public at this point, but they’re expected to be similar to the first two presidential debates, where microphones were muted when candidates weren’t speaking, no props or notes were allowed and there was no live audience.

In an interesting twist, the New York Times reported the two candidates will be standing behind lecterns instead of sitting – during the debate.

It’s been customary for vice-presidential candidates to debate sitting down, a rule established by the Commission on Presidential Debates in order to differentiate vice-presidential debates from their presidential counterparts. Although in 2008, both Joe Biden (then a Delaware senator) and Sarah Palin (then-Alaska governor) stood for their VP debate face-off.

Who is Tim Walz?

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks to supporters at a Democratic campaign office in Macon, Ga., Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Timothy James Walz is a 60-year old Democratic vice-presidential candidate who is currently governor of Minnesota. He served in the Army National Guard for 24 years before retiring to run for U.S. Congress. He was born in West Point, Nebr. and has worked in a factory and was a high school social studies teacher and a football coach.

He first became active in politics in 2004 when he volunteered for John Kerry’s presidential run.

Walz was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2006.

Democratic presidential candidate and current Vice-President Kamala Harris announced Walz as her VP running mate on Aug. 6.

Who is JD Vance?

Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, right, speaks with patrons at Sup Dogs restaurant during a campaign stop in Greenville, N.C., Saturday Sept. 14, 2024 (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

James David Vance is a 40-year-old Republican vice-presidential candidate who's currently serving as an Ohio senator. He is a best-selling author, venture capitalist and is a former marine and veteran of the Iraq war.

Vance served as a military journalist from 2003 to 2007 after graduating from high school, before going to Yale to become a lawyer. He briefly worked as a corporate lawyer before writing “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was published in 2016 and made into a film in 2020. The book puts Appalachian life into focus along with Vance’s small-town upbringing.

Vance won the Ohio senate race in 2022, and was announced as former president and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s running mate in July 2024.