Where to follow the U.S. election results on CTVNews.ca

As American voters cast their ballots for either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump on Nov. 5, CTVNews.ca will have live updates and results from the U.S. election as they come in across the country.

Bookmark this page to have handy on election day, when you’ll find live election results on the interactive map below, and a live blog that will be updated throughout the evening starting at 5 p.m. ET. CTV News journalists and Washington political analyst Eric Ham will be providing breaking news updates and analysis, during what will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election in the U.S.

Reporting for CTV National News and CTV News Channel will be Washington bureau chief Joy Malbon, who will be with the Harris campaign in Washington, D.C.; and CTV News correspondent Genevieve Beauchemin, who will be with the Trump campaign in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Also reporting from Washington will be Omar Sachedina, chief news anchor and senior editor of CTV National News, and Anne-Marie Mediwake, anchor for CTV Your Morning.

Meanwhile, Vassy Kapelos, chief political correspondent for CTV News, will host a special edition of Power Play from Washington. She will also provide regular updates throughout the night on CTV News Channel.

Canadians can also access up-to-the-minute results and historic moments throughout the evening on CTV's social media platforms, including @CTVNews on X and @CTVNews on Tik Tok.

Visitors to CTVNews.ca can also follow the campaign on America Votes, our dedicated landing page for the U.S. election that will feature the latest headlines, live results and analysis that looks at the historic event through a Canadian lens.