What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
Liftoff was slated for early Wednesday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The test flight aims to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
The project is years late and billions over budget. The price tag for the test flight: more than US$4 billion.
A rundown of the new rocket and capsule, part of NASA's Artemis program, named after Apollo's mythological twin sister:
ROCKET POWER
At 322 feet (98 metres), the new rocket is shorter and slimmer than the Saturn V rockets that hurled 24 Apollo astronauts to the moon a half-century ago. But it's mightier, packing 8.8 million pounds (4 million kilograms) of thrust. It's called the Space Launch System rocket, SLS for short, although a less clunky name is under discussion. Unlike the streamlined Saturn V, the new rocket has a pair of side boosters refashioned from NASA's space shuttles. The boosters peel away after two minutes, just like the shuttle boosters. The core stage keeps firing before crashing into the Pacific. Less than two hours after liftoff, an upper stage sends the capsule, Orion, racing toward the moon.
MOONSHIP
NASA's high-tech, automated Orion capsule is named after the constellation, among the night sky's brightest. At 11 feet (3 meters) tall, it's roomier than Apollo's capsule, seating four astronauts instead of three. For the test flight, a full-size dummy in an orange flight suit occupies the commander's seat, rigged with vibration and acceleration sensors. Two other mannequins made of material simulating human tissue -- heads and female torsos, but no limbs -- measure cosmic radiation, one of the biggest risks of spaceflight. Unlike the rocket, Orion has launched before, making two laps around Earth in 2014. For the test flight, the European Space Agency's service module was attached for propulsion and solar power via four wings.
FLIGHT PLAN
Orion's flight is set to last 25 days from its Florida liftoff to Pacific splashdown, about the same as astronaut trips. It takes nearly a week to reach the moon, 240,000 miles (386,000 kilometers) away. After whipping closely around the moon, the capsule enters a distant orbit with a far point of 38,000 miles (61,000 kilometers). That puts Orion 280,000 miles (450,000 kilometers) from Earth, farther than Apollo. The big test comes at mission's end, as Orion hits the atmosphere at 25,000 mph (40,000 kph) on its way to a splashdown in the Pacific. The heat shield uses the same material as the Apollo capsules to withstand reentry temperatures of 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,750 degrees Celsius). But the advanced design anticipates the faster, hotter returns by future Mars crews.
HITCHHIKERS
Besides three test dummies, the test flight includes a slew of stowaways for deep space research. Ten shoebox-size satellites pop off once Orion is hurtling toward the moon. NASA expects some to fail, given the low-cost, high-risk nature of these mini satellites. In a back-to-the-future salute, Orion carries a few slivers of moon rocks collected by Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin in 1969, and a bolt from one of their rocket engines, salvaged from the sea a decade ago.
APOLLO VS. ARTEMIS
More than 50 years later, Apollo still stands as NASA's greatest achievement. Using 1960s technology, NASA took just eight years to go from launching its first astronaut, Alan Shepard, and landing Armstrong and Aldrin on the moon. By contrast, Artemis already has dragged on for more than a decade, despite building on the short-lived moon exploration program Constellation. Twelve Apollo astronauts walked on the moon from 1969 through 1972, staying no longer than three days at a time. For Artemis, NASA will draw from a diverse astronaut pool and is extending the time crews spend on the moon to at least a week. The goal is to create a long-term lunar presence that will grease the skids for sending people to Mars.
WHAT'S NEXT
There's a lot more to be done before astronauts step on the moon again. A second test flight will send four astronauts around the moon and back, perhaps as early as 2024. A year or so later, NASA aims to send another four up, with two of them touching down at the lunar south pole. Orion doesn't come with its own lunar lander like the Apollo spacecraft did, so NASA has hired Elon Musk's SpaceX to provide its Starship spacecraft for the first Artemis moon landing. Two other private companies are developing moonwalking suits. The sci-fi-looking Starship would link up with Orion at the moon and take a pair of astronauts to the surface and back to the capsule for the ride home. So far, Starship has only soared six miles (10 kilometres).
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source
Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland.
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
BREAKING | More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
Girl Guides of Canada renaming 'Brownies' as it has caused 'personal harm' to racialized girls
Girl Guides of Canada announced Tuesday that the organization is renaming “Brownies,” as it says the name has caused “personal harm” to racialized girls and the change will reflect its goals of empowering girls.
Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.
Off-duty New York officer shoots 2 killing 1, turns gun on herself
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.
Trump to launch new White House bid while Republicans lick their wounds
Donald Trump is set to launch a new White House bid at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday night. His announcement follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.
Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever meds
Drugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.
Canada
-
Pandemic fatigue, divisive politics pose likely hurdles to return to masking: experts
A plea by health officials to resume masking in Ontario and Quebec is a tall order that is unlikely to take hold without a significant culture shift, say observers who point to pandemic fatigue, mixed messages and divisive politics as likely hurdles.
-
Mom sues Pornhub owner for allegedly showing video of her son, 12, being molested
A mother from Alabama has accused Pornhub's parent company of profiting from a video showing the molestation of her 12-year-old son and ignoring repeated requests from police to remove it before the footage was taken down.
-
3 in 5 Canadians plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season, survey finds
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of high inflation on their wallets, a new survey has found that 60 per cent of consumers plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season.
-
Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for China is a flight risk, Crown says
A Hydro-Quebec employee accused of spying for the Chinese government should remain in jail because he is a flight risk, a Crown prosecutor argued Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | More than 100 rounds fired in Merritt, B.C., area during early morning shooting, mayor says
Upwards of 100 gunshots rang out in the Merritt, B.C., area early Tuesday morning, according to the city's mayor – though it doesn't appear that anyone was injured.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
World
-
Pelosi attack suspect pleads not guilty to federal charges
A man accused in last month's attack on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges of attempting to kidnap a federal official and assaulting a federal official's family member.
-
Off-duty New York officer shoots 2 killing 1, turns gun on herself
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police said.
-
Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats.
-
What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
-
Kentucky governor relaxes ban on medical marijuana
Gov. Andy Beshear took action Tuesday to allow Kentuckians suffering from debilitating conditions to possess small amounts of medical marijuana legally purchased in another state.
-
Uvalde police aware kids alive in classroom with gunman, report
A police commander at the scene of the Uvalde massacre was informed that children were alive in a classroom with the gunman more than 30 minutes before officers breached the room and ended one of the deadliest school shootings in U.S. history.
Politics
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Cabinet didn't get up-to-date police briefing during Emergencies Act deliberations
A few hours after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the history-making decision to invoke the Emergencies Act, his national security adviser reached out to the RCMP for a threat assessment of the protests that had blockaded downtown Ottawa and several border crossings.
-
Canada monitoring reports of Russian missiles hitting Poland: Anand
Defence Minister Anita Anand says she is in contact with Polish authorities over reports that two people were killed when Russian missiles hit the NATO ally.
-
Trudeau deletes tweet falsely claiming Iran has sentenced 15,000 protesters to death
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau deleted a tweet containing false information on mass death sentences in Iran, after a viral campaign on social media circulated the fake news.
Health
-
Pandemic fatigue, divisive politics pose likely hurdles to return to masking: experts
A plea by health officials to resume masking in Ontario and Quebec is a tall order that is unlikely to take hold without a significant culture shift, say observers who point to pandemic fatigue, mixed messages and divisive politics as likely hurdles.
-
Booking doctors' appointments 'a nightmare' as parents struggle with long wait times
An increase in cases of respiratory syncytial virus and influenza among children is leaving pediatric hospitals and clinics overwhelmed, according to the Canadian Pediatric Society. This has resulted in increased wait times at facilities across Canada. Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about their difficulties with booking doctors' appointments for their children over the last few months.
-
Canada officially in a flu epidemic after crossing seasonal threshold
The latest FluWatch report confirms what experts have been warning could happen as an early rise in influenza cases spreads across Canada: we're now officially in the midst of a flu epidemic.
Sci-Tech
-
Rats 'Beat It' to the music just like humans, a study discovers
Researchers at the University of Tokyo have discovered that rats can synchronize their head movements with the beat of a song and keep rhythm just like humans do.
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule
NASA is kicking off its new moon program with a test flight of a brand-new rocket and capsule.
Entertainment
-
Drake, Arcade Fire, Bryan Adams among Canadian Grammy nominees
Classical composer Yannick Nezet-Seguin is among the leading Canadian Grammy nominees this year with a strong showing coming from an array of other homegrown talents.
-
Judge drops 4 of 11 counts against Harvey Weinstein at trial
The judge at the Los Angeles trial of Harvey Weinstein dropped four of the 11 sexual assault charges against the movie mogul Tuesday after prosecutors said they would not proceed with the counts involving one of his accusers.
-
Beyonce ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9
The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.
Business
-
3 in 5 Canadians plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season, survey finds
As Canadians continue to feel the pressures of high inflation on their wallets, a new survey has found that 60 per cent of consumers plan on spending less on gifts this holiday season.
-
Canadian October home sales up from September, first monthly increase since February
Several real estate industry observers say the housing market isn't roaring back, despite October delivering the first month-over-month uptick in home sales since February.
-
StatCan: Manufacturing sales unchanged in September at $70.4B
Statistics Canada said Tuesday, gains in sales of durable goods including aerospace product and parts, primary metal and machinery were offset by a drop in non-durable goods including petroleum and coal products and food.
Lifestyle
-
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
-
'Boggled my mind': Woman finds 60-year-old photo of herself on souvenir while secondhand shopping
Secondhand stores always have interesting finds, and a former Nova Scotia lancer recently got more than she bargained for.
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
Sports
-
Nicholson 'sorry' for how Hockey Canada handled sexual assault claims under his watch
Former Hockey Canada president and CEO Bob Nicholson says he's 'sorry' for not putting written guidelines in place on how the national sport organization should handle sexual assault claims during his time in charge.
-
Blue Bombers star quarterback Collaros headlines 2022 CFL all-star team
Zach Collaros of the Grey Cup-bound Winnipeg Blue Bombers headlines the CFL's 2022 all-star team.
-
Qatar to count emissions from World Cup shuttle flights
World Cup host nation Qatar said Tuesday it will count emissions produced from daily flights ferrying fans during the tournament between the Gulf emirates toward the event's overall carbon footprint.
Autos
-
These 10 vehicles were the most targeted by thieves in Canada last year
A just-released report reveals the top 10 most-stolen vehicles in Canada last year, including models from Ford, Honda, Toyota and more.
-
$1.4M worth of vehicles recovered in Toronto carjacking network bust
A joint police task-force has arrested 16 people, laid 116 charges and recovered over a million dollars worth of stolen vehicles after busting a carjacking network in the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Albertans know winter tires are important, poll shows only 56% use them
Alberta has already seen its fair share of snowy weather to start the month, but a new poll suggests that many drivers are still not using winter tires on their vehicles.