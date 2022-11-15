What you need to know about NASA's new mega moon rocket, Orion crew capsule

Photographers make last minute adjustments to their remote cameras to photograph the launch of NASA's New Moon rocket at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continueat the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. This is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna) Photographers make last minute adjustments to their remote cameras to photograph the launch of NASA's New Moon rocket at Launch Pad 39B as preparations for launch continueat the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. This is the first flight test of the Artemis program. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

DEVELOPING

DEVELOPING | Russian missiles cross into Poland during strike: AP source

Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets across the country and causing widespread blackouts. A senior U.S. intelligence official said missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, where two people were killed. A second person confirmed to The Associated Press that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland.

(Esri Canada / ArcGIS map)

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social