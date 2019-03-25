Royal watchers in Eastern Canada are streaming to stores to place bets on the possible name of the newest member of the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are expecting their first child next month.

Now betting service Pro-Line is offering odds on the name, gender and birthdate of the new royal.

“It's just a fun way to give people an option to wager on something that’s of interest right now," Natalie Belliveau from the Atlantic Lottery Corporation told CTV Atlantic.

"People think it's going to be a girl and they're kind of leaning towards Diana."

Princess Diana was Prince Harry’s mother who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Baby name favourites so far are Diana and Philip, with the worst odds on Theresa and George.

Aron Spidle from the Monarchist League of Canada said the royals are the “in” thing and everyone wants a piece of the action.

"They're a very young, nice, glamorous couple," he told CTV Atlantic.

“Everyone can hook into that and celebrate it together, right?”

Derek Ross, who runs a store in Halifax, N.S., said lottery and Pro-line tickets are a “good percentage” of his business.

He believes customers will be all-in placing baby bets in coming weeks.

Wagers can be made through April 5 in store or online.