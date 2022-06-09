What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren't a lot of laughs, but U.S. President Joe Biden got some unsolicited advice from Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday when the president sat down for his first in-person interview with a late-night host since taking office: 'I think you need to start yelling at people.'

What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded

Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.

    In a pre-recorded video message, U.S. President Donald Trump delivers a statement after rioters stormed the Capitol building during the electoral college certification of Joe Biden as President, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

  • New lawsuit filed over Texas trans family investigations

    Three Texas families sued the state Wednesday seeking to halt investigations of them over gender-confirming medical treatments their transgender children received, in a renewed challenge to the state looking into such treatments as child abuse.

  • U.S. House passes gun control bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

    The U.S. House passed a wide-ranging gun control bill Wednesday in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas, that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 15 rounds.

