The 20 people killed on Saturday in a limousine crash near Schoharie, N.Y., included four sisters and three of their husbands, along with at least three other couples.

Here’s a look at what we know about the victims so far.

Amanda Halse and Patrick Cushing





Romantic partners Amanda Halse and Patrick Cushing are being mourned by the siblings they left behind.

Karina Halse told The Associated Press that her sister, a waitress, had texted her just before getting into the limo. Her sister and Cushing “were two peas in a pod,” she said.

Cushing worked in technology services for the New York State Senate, according to a statement from Sen. John Flanagan.

“He was an extraordinary employee and a wonderful young man who was loved by all,” Flanagan said. “He will be greatly missed by his Senate family.”

Cushing’s brother, Justin Cushing, described him in an interview with CNN as kind and empathetic. “He loved, hugged, and cried with his friends and family like their problems were his, and celebrated with those same family and friends like our successes were his personal goals," he said.

U.S. Dodgeball said in a statement that Cushing was a leader of Team USA during the 2016 and 2018 Dodgeball World Cups.

“Cushing proved himself one of the most agile and dominant players in the world,” the team said in a post on Facebook.

“Cushing wore the Stars and Stripes with pride,” the statement goes on. “He represented the very best of America and the sport of dodgeball. Cushing’s unconditional kindness and ability to make friends of his fiercest competitors made him the consummate sportsman all dodgeballers strive to be.”

Matthew Coons and Savannah Bursese





Another young couple, Matthew Coons and Savannah Bursese, were also killed.

Hartwick College said in a statement that Bursese earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science and business administration in 2015.

Bursese was in the Phi Sigma Phi sorority and played on the college’s volleyball team, according to the statement from college vice president Karen McGrath.

Suzanne Douglass told The Associated Press that her nephew, Matthew Coons, of Johnstown, N.Y., had a “golden heart.”

Coons is described on his Facebook page as a U.S. Army veteran and personal trainer.

Shane McGowan and Erin Vertucci McGowan

Newlyweds Shane McGowan and Erin Vertucci McGowan were also killed, according to their aunt, Valerie Abeling.

“They were both just soul mates because they just radiated love and beauty and how a marriage should be," Abeling told CNN.

“They were just loving and funny and kind and everybody loved them and they were so good together,” she added. “Their lives were just cut short too soon.”

Rob Dyson, Mary Dyson, Axel Steenburg, Amy Steenburg, Rich Steenburg, Abigail Jackson, Adam Jackson and Allison King



Barbara Douglas told reporters that four of her nieces, Mary Dyson, Amy Steenburg, Abigail Jackson and Allison King, were headed to a birthday party when they were killed.

“They were wonderful girls,” Douglas said. “They'd do anything for you and they were very close to each other and they loved their family.”

Also killed in the crash were three of the women’s husbands: Axel Steenburg, Adam Jackson and Rob Dyson. Douglas said they had several children between them.

A GoFundMe page is raising money for the Dysons’ two children, who are said to be four years and 16 months old.

“Adam and Abby were amazing parents to these girls and taken much too soon,” says the fundraiser page, which was posted by family friend Sarah Maltzman.

The local school district confirmed to The Associated Press that Abby Jackson was a teacher there.

Rich Steenburg, Axel’s brother, was also killed in the crash, according to a report in the New York Times.