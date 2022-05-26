What Turkey's Erdogan could gain in NATO debate
Within a two-week span, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan caused a stir by throwing a wrench in Sweden and Finland's historic request to join NATO, lashing out at fellow alliance member Greece and announcing plans for a new incursion into Syria.
Erdogan appears to be using Turkey's ability to veto the NATO applications NATO's expansion as an opportunity to air a variety of grievances and to force other nations to take action against groups the Turkish government views as terrorists, including Kurdish militants.
Amplifying his strongman image by focusing on international disputes also could resonate domestically as Turkey gears up for a general election next year.
Here's a look at Erdogan's latest brinkmanship and what he can hope to gain:
WHAT DOES TURKEY WANT?
Turkey, which commands NATO's second-largest army, is pushing for long-sought demands that Sweden - and to a lesser extent Finland - crack down on entities that Ankara says are linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.
In threatening to block the addition of the two Nordic nations to the Western military alliance, the Turkish government also wants them to end their alleged support to the People's Protection Units, or YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia.
The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States. It has led an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. Turkey says the PKK and the YPG are one and the same.
Turkey is seeking the extradition of wanted terror suspects from Finland and Sweden. The two NATO hopefuls reject accusations that they support the PKK or other terror groups.
Another key demand is the lifting of weapons sales restrictions that several European countries, including Sweden and Finland, imposed on Turkey following a 2019 incursion into Syria to act against the YPG.
Merve Tahiroglu, Turkey program co-ordinator at the Project on Middle East Democracy, said Erdogan believes that NATO needs Turkey, putting him a position to bargain.
"They (NATO allies) want to demonstrate to Russia that NATO is more united than ever and that even Erdogan's Turkey won't be able to spoil that. So Erdogan knows that he can get away with it," Tahiroglu said.
WHY THREATEN A NEW OFFENSIVE IN SYRIA NOW?
Turkey has carried out three major incursions into Syria since 2016 that have strained its relations with the United States. Washington views Syrian Kurdish groups as key allies in the fight against the Islamic State group, but Turkey regards them as terrorist organizations.
Erdogan announced plans Monday for a new Turkish offensive in northern Syria to create a 30-kilometre deep safe zone along its southern border. The long-stated aim would be to push the YPG militia away from Turkey's borders.
The timing suggests such an offensive could be used to rally nationalist voters while also providing an avenue for the momentum created by Turkey's role as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war to further Ankara's demands in the NATO negotiations.
Michael Tanchum, a senior fellow at the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy, said the Turkish government thinks its NATO allies do not fully appreciate the threat the PKK and its branches pose to Turkey.
At the same time, Turkey enjoys close relations with both Moscow and Kyiv. Amid the war in Ukraine, its position "provides Ankara with some leverage to attempt to address these issues of great concern for the Turkish Republic," Tanchum said.
But another incursion into Syria on top of Turkey's opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO could unravel the "goodwill" Erdogan built following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to Tahiroglu of the Project on Middle East Democracy.
"He has certainly reinforced the idea that many NATO allies had that Turkey is a problematic ally under Erdogan," Tahiroglu said.
HOW DOES GREECE FIGURE INTO THIS?
Nominal NATO allies Greece and Turkey are regional rivals with longstanding disagreements on a range of issues, from maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean to the future of ethnically divided Cyprus. Tensions between them flared in 2020 over offshore energy rights.
Erdogan was angered by comments Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made during a recent visit to Washington. The prime minister suggested while addressing Congress that the United States should not sell F-16 jets to Turkey to avoid creating "a new source of instability" on NATO's southeastern flank.
In response, Erdogan said he would no longer speak to Mitsotakis and would cancel a Strategic Council Meeting between their two governments.
Turkey's president referred to the animosity with Greece in discussing his opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO applications. Erdogan said his country made a mistake by approving Greece's reentry into the alliance's military wing in 1980 and he is determined not to make the same mistake with Sweden and Finland.
Speaking at this week's World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Mitsotakis said it would be "a mistake if Turkey continues to use these (NATO) negotiations to extract sort of benefits for its own national interests."
WHAT ROLE DO ELECTION POLITICS PLAY?
Turkey is set to hold next year's presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest. Incursions into Syria to drive out the YPG bolstered support for Erdogan in past elections. The Turkish leader may be hoping to again rally nationalist votes at a time when the country's economy is in decline, with inflation running at nearly 70%..
Erdogan also saw his popularity increase previously when he appeared to stand up to Greece and other Western nations.
"I think his plan currently is to demonstrate to his voter base that he can strongarm the U.S. and NATO allies," Tahiroglu said. "And he's empowered to do this, to act this way, because these allies have been appeasing him since the beginning of the Ukraine war."
------
Zeynep Bilginsoy contributed from Istanbul and Derek Gatopoulos from Athens
____
Get in touch
Do you have any questions about the attack on Ukraine? Email dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
- Please include your name, location, and contact information if you are willing to speak to a journalist with CTV News.
- Your comments may be used in a CTVNews.ca story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting
By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.
Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
11 newborns die in fire at Senegal hospital
Eleven newborn babies have died after a fire that broke out in the neonatal department at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, said the country's president Macky Sall on Thursday.
Four notable moments from the French Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
Canada commits $1M to probe sexual violence by Russian troops in Ukraine
Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help the international community investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada would give the extra funds to the International Criminal Court to help it investigate sexual violence toward women, and also crimes against children.
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol team.
Texas school shooting: What we know so far about the victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Monkeypox in Canada: PHAC now confirms 16 cases nationwide
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has now confirmed a total of 16 cases of monkeypox in the country, all in Quebec.
Canada
-
NEW
NEW | Mass shooting inquiry to hear from senior Mountie granted special accommodation
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is expected to hear today from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
Calgary man who admitted to participating in terrorism activity to be sentenced
A man who admitted to terrorism-related acts with the militant group Islamic State is to be sentenced today in a Calgary courtroom.
-
Canada commits $1M to probe sexual violence by Russian troops in Ukraine
Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help the international community investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada would give the extra funds to the International Criminal Court to help it investigate sexual violence toward women, and also crimes against children.
-
Cheese not on the table in Canada-U.K. trade talks as Britain seeks market access
Britain wants greater access to Canadian markets for more than 700 varieties of cheese including Stilton, Cheshire, and Wensleydale, a crumbly variety originating from Yorkshire. But Ottawa has made it clear it does not want to see more British cheddar, let alone artisan varieties such as stinking bishop, renegade monk and Hereford hop, on Canadian fridge shelves.
-
Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
-
Canadian meets her long-lost sister for the first time on U.S. morning show
During an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America on Wednesday, adopted siblings Hannah Raleigh of Chicago and Limia Ravart of Montreal met in person for the first time after an ancestry test confirmed the two are in fact related.
World
-
U.S. states divided on gun control, even as mass shootings rise
Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in U.S. Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.
-
U.K. government touts financial aid as it aims to banish 'partygate'
The British government was unveiling a package of help on Thursday to ease a severe cost-of-living squeeze, a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to "move on" from months of scandal over parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.
-
Marcos Jr. proclaimed next Philippine president with huge win
Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was proclaimed the next president of the Philippines by a joint session of Congress on Wednesday following a landslide election triumph 36 years after his dictator father was ousted in a pro-democracy uprising.
-
'Trump is in the past': Mounting losses show limits of power
Donald Trump opened May by lifting a trailing Senate candidate in Ohio to the Republican nomination, seemingly cementing the former U.S. president's kingmaker status before another possible White House run. He's ending the month, however, stinging from a string of defeats that suggest a diminishing stature.
-
Pakistan's ex-premier calls off planned sit-in, demands vote
Pakistan's defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad on Thursday, temporarily assuaging fears of protracted civil conflict after he led thousands on a march toward Parliament demanding the government's resignation.
-
Police arrest 10 youths for anti-India protest in Kashmir
Police in disputed Kashmir arrested at least 10 youths during overnight raids following an anti-India protest that erupted as an Indian court sentenced a prominent Kashmiri pro-independence leader to life in prison, officials said Thursday.
Politics
-
Four notable moments from the French Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
-
As it happened: The 2022 French-language Conservative leadership debate
The Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls debated face-to-face in French, in Laval, Que. on May 25. Recap CTV News reporters' real-time updates as the debate unfolded.
-
Trudeau cancelled B.C. appearance after RCMP warned protest could escalate: CP source
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cancelled plans to appear in person at a Liberal fundraiser in British Columbia Tuesday after RCMP warned an aggressive protest outside the event could escalate if he arrived, said a source close to the decision. The source spoke to The Canadian Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the situation publicly.
Health
-
Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed into law the nation's strictest abortion ban, making the state the first in the nation to effectively end availability of the procedure.
-
Monkeypox in Canada: PHAC now confirms 16 cases nationwide
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has now confirmed a total of 16 cases of monkeypox in the country, all in Quebec.
-
B.C. launches Canada's first lung cancer screening program for high-risk residents
British Columbia has launched the country's first provincewide lung cancer screening program for residents who are at high risk of getting the disease.
Sci-Tech
-
Hubble identifies unusual wrinkle in expansion rate of the universe
Measuring the expansion rate of the universe was one of the Hubble Space Telescope's main goals when it was launched in 1990. Over the past 30 years, the space observatory has helped scientists discover and refine that accelerating rate -- as well as uncover a mysterious wrinkle that only brand-new physics may solve.
-
Here's what happened during Boeing's 'nail-biting' spacecraft docking
Boeing managed to dock a spacecraft at the International Space Station late last week, but it was not without several minor hangups.
-
Boeing capsule lands back on Earth after space shakedown
Boeing's crew taxi returned to Earth from the International Space Station on Wednesday, completing a repeat test flight before NASA astronauts climb aboard.
Entertainment
-
Matthew McConaughey says 'we must do better' after massacre in his hometown of Uvalde
Matthew McConaughey, who was born in Uvalde where at least 21 people were killed Tuesday, described gun violence as an "epidemic we can control."
-
Alanis Morissette to be inducted into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame
Organizers have named the Ottawa-raised 'Jagged Little Pill' singer-songwriter as the newest inductee, saying she will appear at Toronto's Massey Hall on Sept. 24.
-
Prosecutors suggest Hedley frontman lied about having consensual sex with teen, woman
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is hearing from a limo driver who drove one of the complainants to and from the Hedley frontman's hotel in 2016.
Business
-
As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out
Russia pressed Thursday for the West to lift sanctions imposed because of its war in Ukraine, claiming without proof that the punitive measures are preventing millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products from leaving Ukrainian ports, exacerbating a global food crisis.
-
Davos: Germany seeks 'multipolar' world amid climate protest
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hopes Friday for global cooperation on climate change, hunger and war, while dozens of climate activists demonstrated in the Swiss town of Davos as a meeting of global elites ended with many words but little concrete action to solve the world's most pressing crises.
-
CEO pay up 17 per cent as profits, stocks soar; workers fall behind
Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies soared 17.1 per cent last year, to a median US$14.5 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar.
Lifestyle
-
'Not parent expected': When a DNA test brings distressing results
While genealogical DNA tests may be marketed as harmless and exciting way for people to learn more about their ancestral heritage, CTVNews.ca speaks with a Canadian researcher who says more support is needed for those who get unexpected results that have potential to disrupt family relations.
-
'They're hilarious': B.C. hobby farm home to endless animal antics
A B.C. family has trouble getting their chores done on their farm each morning because of the antics of a pair of unlikely best friends – an elderly miniature horse and a rambunctious young golden retriever.
-
The science behind why smoke seems to follow you around a campfire
Why does smoke seem to follow you around a campfire? B.C. research scientist Kerry Anderson told CTVNews.ca the answer actually boils down to physics.
Sports
-
Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Fernandez advance to third round at French Open
Canadians Felix Auger-Aliassime and Leylah Fernandez have both advanced to the third round of the French Open following straight-set victories on Wednesday.
-
Sale of Chelsea by sanctioned Abramovich approved by U.K. gov't
Roman Abramovich's 19-year ownership of Chelsea is ending after the British government approved the sale of the Premier League club by the sanctioned Russian oligarch to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.
-
Brittney Griner's wife tells ABC she wants WNBA star home
Brittney Griner's wife Cherelle wants U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her partner's release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months.
Autos
-
'Hurts like hell': What goes into the price of gas in Canada
With the price of gas rising above $2 per litre and setting new records in Canada this year, CTVNews.ca looks at what goes into the price per litre of gasoline and where the situation could go from here.
-
Lawsuit accuses 3 automakers and parts maker in air bag case
A class action lawsuit is accusing three automakers and a parts manufacturer of knowingly selling vehicles containing air bag inflators that are at risk of exploding. Two deaths and at least four injuries have been linked to such explosions.
-
B.C.'s rejected licence plate list includes GAS LOL, BONDVLN, WE VAPE
Some of British Columbia's more creative vehicle owners received bad news over the last two years: you can't put everything on a licence plate.