What to watch for at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago

BREAKING Sport court dismisses Canada's appeal in women's soccer case
The Court of Arbitration for Sport has dismissed Canada's appeal of a six-point penalty against its Olympic women's soccer team.
Democrats are primed to celebrate their Kamala Harris-inspired renaissance in Chicago this coming week, less than a month after the U.S. vice president’s ascent lifted the party’s election hopes and injected fresh and even happy vibes into a campaign once beset by dread over U.S. President Joe Biden’s dismal prospects.
When Republicans gathered in Milwaukee for their convention last month, many supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump were predicting a landslide victory in November. But Biden’s decision to “stand down” just days after the GOP event ended has turned the race on its head. Harris, with newly minted running mate Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota, have brought the race to a virtual deadlock, with no clear leader in the most recent CNN poll of polls — and that’s before an expected post-convention bump.
Enthusiasm bordering on exhilaration has gripped Democrats as the party’s leading lights blow into the Windy City, with a suddenly beloved Biden — at least among liberal partisans grateful for his decision — slated to begin the hoopla by passing the torch to Harris, the first Black woman to become a major party nominee, who has flown out of the gates with a populist economic message and a renewed commitment to protecting reproductive rights.
For all the excitement, though, the campaign and convention planners still face a handful of knotty questions.
Israel’s war in Gaza, even as ceasefire talks continue, is now in its 10th month following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks. The civilian death toll is staggering, and antiwar activists are infuriated. Protesters are expected by the tens of thousands in the streets outside the convention’s security perimeter — which could create a bizarre split-screen if party leaders all but ignore the matter onstage.
Trump lingers, too. He has appeared deeply unnerved by the late Harris-for-Biden swap and largely failed, so far, to mount much of an effective attack on the new Democratic ticket. Democrats have abetted him, Harris in particular, by keeping relatively quiet and allowing the increasingly frustrated former president to write his own bad headlines.
But for this week, at least, the spotlight is on the Democrats. The party and its candidates need to make their case to the country and, as Harris and Walz describe it, sell their newly “joyous” politics to the undecided or disengaged voters who are expected to decide the election this fall.
Hillary Clinton, the 2016 presidential nominee and former secretary of state, is also scheduled for the opening night. Former President Barack Obama will headline Tuesday’s festivities, and Walz is the main attraction on Wednesday. Thursday night’s finale will belong to Harris.
Oh, and Beyonce and Taylor Swift — if the speculation is right — could be there, too.
Here are six things to watch for — and listen to — this week during the Democratic National convention:
In the month since Harris became her party’s standard-bearer, she’s effectively erased the polling and fundraising gaps Biden faced — a reality that reflects voters’ desire for a different choice than the one they’d faced in 2020, but also underscores how quickly Harris has hit the ground running.
She has delivered a clearer and more forward-looking message than Biden had been able to articulate — one that highlights her history as a prosecutor, repackages Biden’s economic agenda and frames battles over abortion rights and more as a battle for freedom, all in a relatively concise stump speech. She also broadly satisfied most Democrats with her choice of Walz as running mate, avoiding the sort of progressive backlash that other contenders could have triggered.
But the Democratic National Convention will be Harris’ biggest stage yet. She’ll close out the four-night affair on Thursday with a prime-time speech accepting the party’s presidential nomination and framing the race against Trump as the two move toward at least one debate in September and the start of early voting in some key states soon afterward.
Democrats are getting perhaps the most awkward part of their business out of the way on the first night of the convention: sending off Biden.
The 81-year-old president’s decision less than a month from the convention to exit the 2024 race scrambled planning for Chicago — but his hand-off to Harris also delivered Democrats a huge shot of enthusiasm and a boost in the polls. Now, many of the same Democrats who were publicly and privately urging Biden to drop his reelection bid will celebrate his legacy.
It’s not just about Biden, though. Harris has reshaped the Democratic message for 2024 into one that is more forward-looking and focused on themes of freedom. But the core planks of the populist economic platform she rolled out last week largely build on Biden’s record. Framing that record — one that Republicans have said is to blame for inflation — is a building block for Harris to sell her own agenda.
While Biden will receive a hero’s welcome Monday night, Democrats acknowledge that this convention will look much different than it would have if they were instead sending him into a second matchup with Trump.
“You’re talking about something completely different, right?” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “This is a candidate who’s energized the party in a way that I haven’t seen, certainly since ’08. … I’ve not felt this kind of energy and electricity at any convention other than the one for Barack Obama.”
Omnipresent in Chicago will be Trump — the one force that unifies the Democratic Party’s disparate and often-competing factions.
Though Trump has disavowed it, Democrats have framed the Heritage Foundation’s “Project 2025,” a conservative 900-page playbook for a second Trump administration drafted in part by six of Trump’s his former Cabinet secretaries and at least 140 people who worked in his administration, as the former president’s agenda.
The party will also dig into Trump’s history of incendiary actions — including his full-page newspaper advertisements calling for the death penalty for the “Central Park Five,” five Black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted in the rape and beating of a White woman in 1989. One of those men, Yusef Salaam, was invited to speak at the DNC.
The biggest job Democrats face this week, though, could be insulating Harris from Trump’s attacks — many of which he’s already previewed by portraying her as one of Washington’s most liberal Democrats and a flip-flopper who has disavowed the positions she took in 2019 as a presidential candidate.
The twice-elected governor and former congressman was little-known to Democrats outside Minnesota just a month ago. Now, with Labor Day on the horizon, Walz is the party’s vice presidential nominee and one of its most effective political messengers.
Even during the vetting process, Walz cut a lower profile than some of the other potential picks, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and others all entered the fray with larger national profiles. Then something “weird” happened.
Walz’s attacks on Trump, GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance and the MAGA movement, often describing their personalities and policies as strange and off-putting, caught the attention of grassroots liberals. Progressives swooned over his cutting, populist-tinged criticism and moderate Democrats appreciated his plain-spokenness. Republicans have attacked his military record, arguing he overstated it, but it does not seem yet to have taken the shine off his star.
Walz has also emerged, much like Harris, as a pop culture figure. His taco preferences have set off a torrent of mostly pleasant debate on social media and his fly-on-the-wall videos with Harris have been disarmingly effective.
Now, though, it’s crunch time. Walz will speak in prime time on Wednesday under the kind of scrutiny he never knew during his time in Congress, the first term of his governorship or during all the years he spent as a high school teacher, as a football coach and in the National Guard.
A stark difference from the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where aside from Trump, no former presidents or vice presidents took the stage, is the roles Barack Obama, on Tuesday, and Bill Clinton, on Wednesday, will play.
Harris is seeking to make history, just as Obama did in 2008 when he delivered his Election Night victory remarks in Grant Park, less than four miles east of the United Center where Harris will accept the Democratic nomination.
And she’s doing so with a campaign increasingly staffed by Obama veterans, including senior adviser David Plouffe, who managed Obama’s 2008 campaign.
Obama and Clinton are still hugely popular, but both have largely taken a backseat during the 2024 race. That could change down the stretch — but the convention, with millions watching, will be the most significant moments the former presidents play in the 2024 campaign.
Two former first ladies, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama, are also scheduled to speak at the DNC. Clinton, the former secretary of state and New York senator, was the first woman to be a major party’s presidential nominee, in 2016.
Michelle Obama is making good on the pledge she made in a video alongside her husband in which the two endorsed Harris. “We got your back,” she said.
For all that’s changed since the party traded Biden for Harris, the grinding, bitter debate over the administration’s handling of Israel’s war in Gaza remains just that.
For months, protests over Israel’s war on Hamas following the group’s Oct. 7 attacks have led to large-scale demonstrations around the country calling for an immediate ceasefire. Some of those demonstrations have been blatantly antisemitic, with some protesters voicing support for Hamas, drawing condemnation from Biden and Harris.
Outside the convention this week, the forecast is for clear skies and, according to organizers, tens of thousands of protesters against the Biden administration’s support — most notably via weapons sales — of the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
What will happen inside the United Center is more difficult to predict. The Uncommitted National Movement, which grew out the effort to turnout protest votes against Biden during the primaries, has issued a series of demands to convention organizers. Above all else, they want a speaker (or two) to describe firsthand what is happening on the ground in Gaza.
That request could, though unlikely, could still be accommodated. But the demand for an arms embargo to Israel is a non-starter with Democratic leaders, who will all be keeping one eye trained on the negotiations unfolding now in the Middle East — and hoping upon hope for a convention week breakthrough.
There have been no shortage of facile comparisons to 1968, when Chicago police viciously cracked down on anti-war protesters in the parks and streets. It’s a different world now and, more importantly, much different city leadership in Mayor Brandon Johnson, a former union activist who, in an interview with Mother Jones, said, “What’s happening right now (in Gaza) is not only egregious, it is genocidal.”
But for all the planning and politicking around the optics this week, uncertainty is the word of the hour.
Ontario Provincial Police say Martyn Rosko, the main suspect in four homicides in Kirkland Lake, is dead.
If you're planning to leave Canada, there's a laundry list of things that need to be checked off. Experts explain all the steps you need to take before making the move.
Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday called on his close ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, to release detailed vote counts of the weekend election in which electoral authorities declared Maduro the winner.
Fewer people are going to Starbucks and buying drinks and food, as last quarter was Starbucks' second straight with a sales decline.
Weeks after Jason Pilbin witnessed a driver get swept away by floodwaters, his northeastern Vermont community was ravaged again by flooding from heavy rains.
Six families whose loved ones died in Alabama prisons have filed lawsuits against the commissioner of the state's department of corrections, saying their family members' bodies were returned to them missing internal organs after undergoing state-ordered autopsies.
The Canadian economy continued to keep its head just above water in May, growing 0.2 per cent, led by expansions in manufacturing and the public sector.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
A Federal Court judge has thrown out a convicted killer's challenge of a British Columbia prison warden's decision not to allow the inmate to have an electric guitar in his cell.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) says it’s intervening in a legal dispute over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun laws to prevent the “abuse” of the notwithstanding clause.
The targeting of two senior militant leaders in two Middle Eastern capitals within hours of each other — with each strike blamed on Israel — risks rocking the region at a critical moment.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris appears to have energized Democrats in the early days of her candidacy, with the surge in warm feelings extending across multiple groups, including some key Democratic constituencies that had been especially tepid about U.S. President Joe Biden, a new poll shows.
Residents swept up broken bricks, shattered glass and burnt plastic on Wednesday after far-right protesters clashed with police outside a mosque in a northwest England town where three girls were fatally stabbed.
The UN human rights office issued a report Wednesday saying Palestinians detained by Israeli authorities since the Oct. 7 attacks faced waterboarding, sleep deprivation, electric shocks, the release of dogs, and other forms of torture and mistreatment.
The federal Conservatives are shifting their focus from the governing Liberals to take aim at the NDP in a new attack ad.
The Liberal government says measures to monitor and assess foreign interference threats will be part of all future federal byelections, not just general elections.
Ontario Conservative MP Karen Vecchio says she will not be seeking re-election.
Ontario is officially ending its COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program today in a move some public health experts call shortsighted.
As if people with anxiety don’t have enough to worry about, a new study is adding to that list — suggesting the disorder may nearly triple the risk of developing dementia years later.
The Public Health Agency of Canada is reporting six additional cases of listeriosis linked to a national recall of plant-based milk beverages.
Microsoft appears to have resolved the issues with its Azure network infrastructure that impacted users around the world on Tuesday.
Meta has agreed to a US$1.4 billion settlement with Texas in a privacy lawsuit over allegations that the tech giant used biometric data of users without their permission, officials said Tuesday.
Parks Canada wants everyone to know that despite the wildfire scorching Jasper National Park, Bear 222 is OK.
The attorney general for Washington, D.C., sued StubHub on Wednesday, accusing the ticket resale platform of advertising deceptively low prices and then ramping up prices with extra fees.
R. Kelly – who is currently serving a more than a 30-year prison sentence in North Carolina – is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of his federal sex crimes convictions.
Star Wars: A New Hope is rocketing back into theatres – in a completely new way.
Boeing lost more than US$1.4 billion in the second quarter and said a longtime industry executive will take over as chief executive of the troubled aircraft manufacturer next week.
After labouring for months to bring one of Jasper's newest business concepts to life, the owners of The Peacock Cork & Fork never dreamed the young restaurant's run would be so short-lived.
How do you turn one room into a work, sleep and hangout space?
One golf course, two men, 12 hours and 333 holes of golf played. That's how the 13th annual Marathon Monday shaped up for Patrick Law and Dylan Thornborough, which ended up being an unofficial world record.
An Italian athlete made a public and heartfelt apology to his wife after losing his wedding ring at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.
Canadian divers Caeli McKay and Kate Miller have finished in fourth in women's 10-metre synchronized platform at the Paris Olympics.
Toyota reported Wednesday more cases of cheating on certification tests for new models required by the Japanese government, on top of those acknowledged earlier.
Authorities in Washington have determined that a Tesla that hit and killed a motorcyclist near Seattle in April was operating on the company's 'Full Self Driving' system at the time of the crash.
Drivers in Saskatoon have been hit with unwelcome news as gas prices soared to $1.68 per litre this week. The increase is not limited to Saskatoon; drivers throughout western Canada have experienced similar hikes.
A woman who lives east of Montreal in Repentigny came home to a pool party on Sunday after a family of five had rented it on the Swimply app without the consent of the homeowner.
A CFL fan has unofficially broken the world record for watching CFL home games at all nine of Canada’s stadiums in the shortest amount of time.
The Anne Murray Centre in Springhill, N.S., marked its 35th anniversary over the weekend drawing dozens to the event from around the globe.
Imani Nadir says she looked high and low for a hairdresser when she moved to Montreal in 2022. Finally, after six months of making calls and sending emails, the 20-year-old came across Two Horses, a Montreal hair salon offering specialized services to women who wear face or head coverings.
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.
A Saskatchewan-born veteran of the Second World War was recently presented with France's highest national order.
A local First Nations elder and veteran is helping to bring the Ojibwe language to a well-known film for the first time.
She spent nearly 20 years working for the Vancouver Police Department, and now the woman at the centre of a lawsuit is speaking publicly about the threatening environment she claims to have experienced, and the alleged inaction of management.
Last Thursday, Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon gave West Vancouver's mayor and council 30 days to change the city's bylaws to comply with new provincial regulations allowing for the construction of multiple units on all single family lots.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man who is facing an 11-year prison sentence in connection with a fatal hit-and-run back in 2021.
Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.
It's the Alberta Day of Caring, a province-wide event to support Jasper wildfire evacuees.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a pedestrian on Albion Road, between Rideau Road and Mitch Owens Road, just before midnight.
Ottawa Public Health is reminding parents to add vaccinations to the back-to-school list for the fall, as the capital sees an increase in whooping cough cases.
A Quebec woman who allegedly pretended to be a lawyer and evaded the authorities for weeks has been arrested.
Montreal police is looking for 10-year-old Jordan Blessing Nkhingu.
For the third time this year, Quebec manufacturer of electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, Lion Electric, is slashing its workforce, reducing its workforce by 30 per cent.
We should see afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s through the rest of the week and the coming weekend in Edmonton.
An Edmonton man has been sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted in the United Kingdom of being a member of a proscribed terrorist group.
Taxes are the largest household expense for families in Canada.
Tiny grains of sand from the Sahara Desert are to blame for the almost month-long lull in this year's Atlantic hurricane season, scientists say. But it could soon come to an end.
There’s a buzz at the Braeside Park wading pool and it’s not the sound of kids splashing around.
The remains of a missing Manitoba man were found in a wooded area on Monday.
Protestors shut down the Maryland Bridge on Tuesday as they called for better bike safety.
As the devastating wildfire in Jasper National Park continues to burn, Saskatchewan is currently batting more than 80 active wildfires of its own. However, none are currently encroaching on any communities, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency said on Tuesday.
Former Saskatchewan Party MLA and provincial cabinet minister Lyle Stewart has died following a lengthy battle with cancer.
A long standing fixture in Radville, Sask. was destroyed by a fire in the early hours of Monday morning.
Waterloo residents are frustrated over the death of a wild deer that had been living in their neighbourhood, after repeated requests to help the animal were ignored.
The Mayor of Guelph is speaking out about drug use in public spaces.
Damaged books and bits of wood littered the ground on Wednesday after a free little library in Kitchener was destroyed.
The executive director of a Saskatoon-based harm reduction group says federal Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s statements on supervised consumption sites are “uneducated.”
The City of Saskatoon has issued a warning to residents about the presence of toxic cyanobacteria in Briarwood Pond.
Sudbury police say they are investigating a death at Bell Park and are asking the public to avoid it.
Police are asking people to avoid the Lloyd Street area after a serious crash at a busy downtown Sudbury intersection Wednesday morning.
Workers voted to ratify a new four-year collective agreement that eliminates the two-tier wage system, they said discriminated against new hires and existing workers with limited seniority.
One person has died after a crash Monday night in Lambton County. Around 10:05 p.m., crews responded to the area of London Line and Telfer road for the crash involving a transport truck and a cyclist.
Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews rushed to the scene in Thames Centre after a transport carrying a full load of propane, collided with an SUV.
Couchiching Beach in Orillia has a swim advisory in place.
Following reports of people defecating on the beach, Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith passed a motion in council on Monday, formally requesting the province to ban four-sided tents on the beach.
The National Wildlife Centre in Caledon Ont., has been helping sick and injured wildlife for 10 years and will soon offer its first permanent wildlife field hospital.
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex. High temperatures are expected to continue through Thursday.
A Windsor law firm has been working on the case since it first came to light nearly a decade ago.
A wildfire burning west of Victoria is no longer considered out of control, according to an update from the B.C. Wildfire Service Tuesday.
A poll released Tuesday shows the gap narrowing between the BC NDP and the BC Conservatives with the latter party trailing by just three points months before the provincial election.
A sailboat captain was found alive but suffering from a severe case of hypothermia on Monday after spending up to five hours adrift in the ocean off British Columbia, according to the coast guard.
A British Columbia co-operative that has been selling and promoting the province's fruit for the last 88 years is shutting down.
Police in the British Columbia Interior say a missing father and his four young children have been found safe after the man failed to surrender the children to their mother, in violation of a court order.
A Kamloops Mountie has been charged with assault and mischief in connection to an incident that occurred last summer, Crown prosecutors announced Wednesday.
A jury is set to begin deliberating today the fate of two men accused of conspiring to kill police at the Coutts, Alta., blockade in 2022.
The defence lawyer for Chris Carbert says her client is “a bit of a wing nut” who fell down a conspiracy rabbit hole at the border blockade in Coutts, Alta., but that doesn’t make him guilty of conspiring to kill police.
Just before 3 p.m. on Friday, workers at the 2Point0 recycling plant were running plastic material through a machine to be processed. Sparks flew off the machine, which started a fire.
Cleanup is underway more than 24 hours since Mother Nature opened up the skies and flooded much of Prince Township.
CUPE 894 in Sault Ste. Marie announced Tuesday that its members approved a new contract with the Group Health Centre.
Sault police say recent impaired driving arrests in the city involved such dangerous acts as driving in reverse and driving on a sidewalk.
The chair of the board of regents at Memorial University in Newfoundland and Labrador has been asked to take privacy training after he forwarded an alumnus's pro-Palestinian campaign email to her father.
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey gave a special gift to David Tiller, one of seven fishermen who survived 48 hours on a life raft in the Atlantic Ocean.
The Newfoundland and Labrador government has more than doubled the financial assistance it offers low-income residents who need to pay for a burial or a cremation, as health officials scramble to deal with unclaimed bodies at the province's largest hospital.
