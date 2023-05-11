What to know about Trump's CNN town hall: Lies about election and abortion, attacks on accuser
Donald Trump's primetime return to CNN Wednesday for the first time since 2016 felt like a throwback: Trump with the long, twisting answers; the interviewer at times struggling to fact-check him or return his focus to the question at hand; and then, eventually, both talking over each other as Trump flings insults her way.
Wednesday's town hall in New Hampshire was the first time in years that Trump faced prolonged questioning from an outlet outside the friendly confines of conservative media outlets of his choosing.
He had branded CNN "fake news" and never granted any of its journalists an interview while president. Trump's campaign said he was appearing on the network now to step outside a GOP comfort zone as he already starts to turn his focus to a potential 2024 general election rematch with Democrat Joe Biden.
Trump's appearance on CNN comes at a time of jarring dualities for the former president: The Republican is facing a crescendo of legal problems yet seems in a stronger position than ever to become his party's presidential nominee. He's attempting to reach mainstream media viewers despite having deepened his embrace of extremists since leaving the White House, continuing to align himself with those involved in the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist.
Here's what to know about Trump's CNN town hall:
QUESTIONS ON SEXUAL ABUSE CASE
Trump's appearance came a day after a New York jury found him liable for sexually abusing a woman nearly 30 years ago and defaming her when she spoke about it publicly.
Jurors awarded columnist E. Jean Carroll US$5 million in damages. The jury rejected her claim of rape and instead found Trump responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse. Trump denied it, saying he never encountered Carroll at a 1996 department store and did not know her and has said he plans to appeal the verdict.
Trump skipped attending the trial and did not testify in his own defence during the proceedings, with jurors instead being shown video from a pretrial deposition, making Wednesday the first time he's had to face a public questioning in the case.
Trump, when asked by CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins about the verdict, said his poll numbers went up and repeated his statements that he didn't know Carroll, though at least one photograph has surfaced of them together.
"I don't know her. I never met her. I had no idea who she is." He dismissed a question from Collins about whether it would impact his standing with female voters and in response, he launched into a recounting of Carroll's claims in a mocking voice, drawing laughs and claps from the live audience. Collins tried to interrupt but Trump continued and called it "a fake story" and referred to Carroll as "a wack job."
TRUMP'S TREATMENT OF WOMEN
Collins asked Trump about his comments in the infamous "Access Hollywood" video in which he bragged about grabbing women's genitals without asking permission. The video was played in the trial and Collins asked him Wednesday if he stood by his remarks.
Trump defended his comments, saying he had said women let him grab their genitals without permission because he was a star.
"I can't take that back because it happens to be true," Trump said.
REPEATING ELECTION LIES
Trump, with his first question from Collins about why he should be elected again, started almost immediately by repeating his lies about the 2020 presidential election and repeating his unfounded claims of election fraud.
Striking a more muted tone than he usually uses onstage before his cheering supporters, Trump called it a "rigged election" and a "shame" before Collins cut him off, correcting his statements and asking him to publicly acknowledge his loss to Biden.
Trump did not, immediately returning to his false claims. As Collins continued to try to fact-check Trump, he interrupted again, calling for honest elections and then pivoting to other subjects like immigration.
He came back to his claims at other points in the town hall, sprinkling the lie into answers on unrelated subjects and prompting Collins to interrupt him and correct him.
DEFENCE OF JAN. 6 INSURRECTION
For more than two years, Trump had largely avoided sitting for any tough questioning about the lies he spread about his 2020 election loss that spurred the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. But the issue came up early Wednesday, when Collins asked Trump if he regretted his actions on that day.
The former president quickly began boasting about the size of the crowd he spoke to before some began marching on the Capitol and said the attendees believed the election was "rigged."
"They were there proud. They were there with love in their heart. That was unbelievable and it was a beautiful day," Trump said.
Collins pressed Trump on why he didn't ask his supporters to leave the Capitol or send help to disperse the protesters, and he deflected, trying to cast blame on then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi. He at one point pulled out printed copies of his Twitter posts that day in which he finally, hours after the attack on the Capitol began, asked his supporters to leave the Capitol.
He said he was inclined, if elected president again, to pardon many of those convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6 attack. More than 1,000 people have been charged and more than 600 have been convicted so far.
FALSE ABORTION CLAIMS
Trump, responding to a question about the U.S. Supreme Court overturning abortion rights last year, took credit for appointing three of the justices who joined in the majority ruling, saying "it was such a great victory and people are starting to understand it now."
He repeatedly falsely claimed that abortion rights supporters wanted to "kill a baby" in the ninth month of pregnancy or even after a birth. The claim is based on a misleading interpretation of a Senate vote. Trump also dodged questions about whether, if elected president again, he would sign a national abortion ban. Trump instead spoke about the court ruling as having given anti-abortion activists "negotiating ability."
"What I will do is negotiate so people are happy," he said, when asked if he would sign a federal abortion ban. He repeatedly said he would "do what's right," without specifying what that was.
NO ANSWERS ON UKRAINE
Trump repeated his praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling him "a smart guy," but said "he made a bad mistake" to invade Ukraine. Trump claimed, without evidence or explanation, that if he was still president Putin would never have invaded Ukraine. He said he had "a great relationship" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, referencing his 2019 impeachment after pressuring Zelenskyy for "a favour" while withholding military aid.
Trump wouldn't answer a question about whether he'd continue to send U.S. aid to Ukraine to keep fighting against Russia's invasion, and he wouldn't answer a question about who he wanted to win the war, only saying, "I want everybody to stop dying."
KEEPING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS
Trump defended his keeping of top-secret and confidential government documents at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago, which is now the subject of a Justice Department probe.
"I had every right to do it. I didn't make a secret of it," Trump said.
Trump gave a vague answer when Collins asked if he ever showed the classified documents to anyone.
"Not really. I would have the right to," the former president said.
"What do you mean `Not really?"' Collins asked.
"Not that I can think of," Trump said.
Trump noted that other presidents and vice presidents had kept documents after leaving but didn't mention that he refused to turn over documents even after receiving a subpoena.
SPARRING WITH COLLINS
Early on in the town hall, Collins gave Trump more leeway to respond to questions, allowing the president to steamroll through his answers and jump from topic to topic, sprinkling in false claims as she sometimes tried to interrupt. As the town hall went on and Collins jumped in earlier and more often to correct him or get him back on track, Trump got frustrated.
At one point, he repeated an insult he hurled at Hillary Clinton during their 2016 presidential debate, calling Collins "nasty."
In a back-and-forth about the classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, Trump and Collins were talking over each other and Trump at one point declared: "You're so wrong. You don't know the subject."
"I do know the subject," she retorted.
The audience, made up of Republicans and independents, was largely favourable to Trump and laughed and cheered as he made his points.
"I like you guys," Trump told the crowd at the end.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Awful news': Federal leaders react to shooting of police east of Ottawa
Reaction is streaming in from federal leaders after an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa Thursday, left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
opinion | Don Martin: Passport furor foreshadows a dirty-tricks campaign where perceptions will be reality
To frame a few new illustrations on pages tucked inside a passport as proof of a Liberal plot to purge the Canadian historical record seems like a severe stretch, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike's seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
City robot comes 'face to face' with 1.5-metre alligator in Florida storm pipe
City workers in Oviedo, Fla., discovered an alligator hidden inside a storm pipe when they sent a robotic camera underground last week.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | Sandie Rinaldo on starting at the very bottom rung 'in what was clearly a man's world'
Fifty years after Sandie Rinaldo first walked in the door at CTV, fresh out of university, she talks about the challenges of joining a male-dominated profession.
-
'Awful news': Federal leaders react to shooting of police east of Ottawa
Reaction is streaming in from federal leaders after an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa Thursday, left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
-
RCMP to begin field-testing body cameras ahead of national rollout
The RCMP says it expects officers in three parts of the country to start field-testing body-worn cameras in the coming days.
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
Canadians can apply to renew their passports online beginning this fall
Canadians who need their travel documents renewed before visiting far-off shores will soon be able to skip the line at the passport office, the immigration minister announced Wednesday.
World
-
Turkish presidential candidate withdraws in boost to Erdogan's main challenger
A candidate in Turkiye's presidential election announced Thursday that he was withdrawing from the race, a move that's likely to bolster President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main challenger.
-
Pakistan's Supreme Court orders release of former PM Imran Khan, after his arrest sparks violence
Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest earlier this week sparked a wave of violence across the country by his supporters.
-
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
-
EXPLAINER
EXPLAINER | What to know about Trump's CNN town hall: Lies about election and abortion, attacks on accuser
Donald Trump's primetime return to CNN Wednesday for the first time since 2016 felt like a throwback: Trump with the long, twisting answers; the interviewer at times struggling to fact-check him or return his focus to the question at hand; and then, eventually, both talking over each other as Trump flings insults her way.
-
Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 2 dead; suspect detained
A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving two people dead, authorities and the company said.
-
Israel kills 2 militant commanders in Gaza as Egypt presses on with efforts to mediate truce
Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed two militant commanders on Thursday, the army said, as the Palestinian death toll from the latest burst of fighting rose to 26. Rocket fire toward southern Israel continued even as Egypt pressed on with attempts to broker a cease-fire.
Politics
-
'Awful news': Federal leaders react to shooting of police east of Ottawa
Reaction is streaming in from federal leaders after an early morning shooting just east of Ottawa Thursday, left one Ontario Provincial Police officer dead and two others injured.
-
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
-
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
Health
-
Mpox no longer a global emergency, WHO says
The World Health Organization said Thursday that the global outbreak of mpox, which initially baffled experts when the smallpox-related disease spread to more than 100 countries last year, is no longer an international emergency, after a dramatic drop in cases in recent months.
-
Federally regulated workplaces will soon provide menstrual products for free
Federally regulated workplaces are expected to begin offering free menstrual products to workers starting in mid-December.
-
Canadian university researchers find 'most effective' treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness
Two researchers from McMaster University have found what they call the ‘most effective’ treatment for excessive daytime sleepiness, which is commonly caused by obstructive sleep apnea.
Sci-Tech
-
Efforts underway to improve internet access in Nunavut
Several projects are underway to improve internet access in Nunavut, which has long been slow, unreliable and costly for many residents.
-
Pinterest identifies 1,403% more child abuse material in 2022, but majority of reports come from Facebook
Major social media sites and digital platforms reported a nine per cent increase in suspected child sexual abuse material in 2022, with 85.5 per cent of all 31.8 million reports coming from Meta platforms Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
-
Canada's electronic waste has more than tripled in 20 years, study finds
A new study from researchers at the University of Waterloo suggests the amount of electronic waste in Canada has more than tripled in the last 20 years.
Entertainment
-
'Selling Sunset' star Chrishell Stause marries singer G Flip
Chrishell Stause is officially off the market after tying the knot with musician G Flip.
-
Top paper executives covered up unlawful behaviour, Prince Harry's lawyer says
Senior executives of Mirror Group Newspapers authorized widespread illegal activity at their tabloids including the targeting of a British royal, the lawyer for Prince Harry and others suing the publisher said on Thursday.
-
'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' builds on beloved predecessor
Nintendo is set to release the long-awaited next game in its Zelda series. 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' refines and expands on previous instalments with an experience that's both familiar and worth the wait.
Business
-
G7 finance ministers tackle global economic challenges as Yellen seeks to reassure on debt standoff
The financial leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations meet in Japan beginning Thursday as a standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling and potential default looms as one of the biggest potential threats to the global economy, along with the war in Ukraine.
-
China's ban on Canadian beef still in place year-and-a-half later; industry in dark
A Chinese ban on Canadian beef that industry officials expected would be short-lived remains in place 17 months later, and industry representatives say they remain in the dark about the reasons.
-
Peloton recalling more than 2M exercise bikes because the seat post assembly can break during use
Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike's seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
Lifestyle
-
A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed
A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.
-
New searchable StatCan database lists Noah, Olivia top names in 2021
Expectant parents and trend watchers have a new online tool to track Canada's most popular baby names.
-
Is your job ruining your sleep? If so, this may be why
Sleeping poorly due to job stress? That may be due to a lack of support from co-workers and higher-ups, a new study found.
Sports
-
Nugent-Hopkins ends playoff goal drought in Oilers' 4-1 win over Golden Knights
Squaring their playoff series with the Vegas Golden Knights and recovering from a bad home game were the Edmonton Oilers' priorities Wednesday.
-
Maple Leafs down Panthers to avoid sweep and force Game 5
The Maple Leafs aren't done yet.
-
Brazil to launch national investigation into soccer match-fixing
Brazil will launch a national investigation into soccer match-fixing and the probe could have "international repercussions," Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Quebec teen's Lewis Hamilton card sells for record $900,000 US, featured on Netflix series
A Quebec teen is getting a little Netflix fame – and a big chunk of change – after selling a one-of-a-kind Lewis Hamilton F1 card for $900,000 US (equal to over $1.2 million in Canadian dollars).
-
Nissan reports surging profit amid strong sales, easing chip crunch
Japanese automaker Nissan reported Thursday a seven-fold surge in January-March profit and forecast strong sales for this fiscal year riding on the popularity of its new model offerings.
-
Topless protester briefly disrupts VW annual meeting
Volkswagen's annual shareholder meeting was briefly disrupted Wednesday by protests over the company's factory in China's Xinjiang province, with a shouting, topless activist interrupting the speech by CEO Oliver Blume before she was hustled away by security personnel.