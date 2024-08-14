What to know about the Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Committee holds its convention next week to celebrate the nomination of Kamala Harris as the party's presidential candidate in Chicago, starting Aug. 19.

The four-day event is expected to draw thousands of people to the city in a show of enthusiasm for Harris' surprise ascent to the nomination after President Joe Bidendropped out of the race.

While it will be like a party inside the convention hall, the streets outside are expected to be heavy with protesters frustrated with the Democratic administration's support of the way Israel is carrying out its war in Gaza.

Here's what you need to know:

What is the convention?

The two major U.S. political parties hold a convention each presidential election cycle to officially nominate their candidates and adopt a party platform. Democrats already officially nominated Harris last month in a virtual vote of delegates due to concerns about ballot access in states with early deadlines.

At the Republican convention last month in Minneapolis, Donald Trump was officially nominated and introduced his pick for vice president, JD Vance, a U.S. senator from Ohio.

When and where is the DNC convention?

The convention will run Aug. 19-22 in Chicago's United Center.

The prime-time events will be broadcast on all major networks; streaming services including Hulu, Paramount Plus, Peacock and Max; the DNC YouTube and X channels and various news websites.

Who are the speakers?

Biden will kick off the convention Monday night with a bittersweet keynote speech that will serve as a goodbye of sorts for a politician who just weeks ago was expected to come to Chicago to accept the renomination as his party's presidential candidate.

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will have marquee speaking slots as well.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, Harris' running mate, will introduce himself to Americans on Wednesday night, and Harris will end the convention on Thursday with one of the biggest speeches of her political career.

What about protests?

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters plan to gather during the convention, demanding that the U.S. end its aid to Israel amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The March on the DNC, a coalition of over 200 organizations from all over the country, plans to hold two demonstrations during the event. Those events are expected on Monday and Thursday.

(Reporting by Heather Timmons; editing by Jonathan Oatis)