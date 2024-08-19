What to expect from the Democratic National Convention starting today

CHICAGO -

Party faithful are feeling invigorated by Vice-President Kamala Harris's swift ascension to the top of the ticket as the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago on Monday following a tumultuous month for the party.

The four-day convention's theme is "For the People, For Our Future" and observers say it will be a key moment for Democrats to unify the party and build on the excitement behind the Harris campaign.

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech Monday night that's expected to detail his administration's accomplishments and share how a Harris administration will continue that work.

Attendee Aphrodite McCarthy, from Mississippi, said Biden has been a good president but it was hard to build momentum around his campaign because there were serious concerns over whether he could win.

"We were all very worried," said McCarthy, dressed in a Wonder Woman outfit.

"It just felt like we needed more energy."

When Harris was confirmed as the candidate, McCarthy said, "it was like daylight again."

It's been only a few weeks since Biden removed himself from the presidential race due to mounting criticism over his age and mental acuity. Those concerns were cemented by a disastrous debate with his Republican opponent, former president Donald Trump.

Democrats quickly rallied behind the vice-president and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who will symbolically accept the nomination following a celebratory rollcall during the convention.

Kelly Jacobs has been to five other Democratic conventions and has become well known for wearing creative outfits that feature the candidates. Draped in a full-length Harris and Taylor Swift dress, Jacobs jumped up and down when asked about the changing atmosphere among Democrats since Harris topped the ticket.

"Everything is different. People are excited," Jacobs said.

Former president Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, former president Bill Clinton and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton are among the other scheduled speakers this week.

"Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for the American people and America's future -- Donald Trump is only fighting for himself," convention chair Minyon Moore said in a news release Sunday.

Experts say it is unlikely speeches will go into much detail on a potential Harris administration's approach to foreign policy.

Observers have said they expect Harris to follow the path forged by Biden when it comes the country's relationship with Canada.

Kirsten Hillman, Canada's ambassador to the U.S., as well as Liberal MP John McKay, co-chair of the Canada-U.S. interparliamentary group, will be attending the convention. Hillman also attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last month.

Hillman has been working with other members of Ottawa's Team Canada and provincial politicians to reach out to their American counterparts on both sides of the aisle ahead of the November election.

Polling remains close, but Democrats have been riding a wave of enthusiasm since Harris stepped up. Polls have slightly shifted in their favour in important battleground states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Harris is now in a virtual tie with Trump in the presidential race, according to a Pew Research Center survey released last week. Among her supporters, 62 per cent said they back her strongly. A month ago, only 43 per cent felt the same way about Biden.

"It has been remarkable the degree to which this change has been effective," said Marc Trussler, the director of data science for the University of Pennsylvania's program on opinion research and election studies and a Canadian.

It will be essential for Harris to continue to find ways to keep the broad coalition of Democratic voters happy by focusing on what they have in common: a desire for reproductive freedom and a dislike of Trump, said Trussler.

There are many things that could divide the party and discourage voters from heading to the polls in November. Most volatile among them is the war in Gaza.

Thousands of activists are expected to converge outside the convention Monday calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.