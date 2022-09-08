What the scene outside Buckingham Palace looks like

A crowd began gathering outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday as news spread that doctors were concerned about Queen’s Elizabeth II’s health.

Several hours later, the palace announced that the Queen died at Balmoral Castle, where members of the Royal Family had rushed to her side.

Here is how the scene looked outside the palace after news of her death.

People gather outside Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 after the Palace says Queen Elizabeth II had been placed under medical supervision. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

A member of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

An announcement regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II is displayed on the gates of Buckingham Palace in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

People gather outside Buckingham Palace following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

