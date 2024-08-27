What research has uncovered about the Shroud of Turin

BREAKING Donald Trump faces new U.S. indictment in election subversion case
U.S. prosecutors obtained a new indictment in the 2020 election subversion case against Donald Trump on Tuesday.
Research has uncovered evidence that may strengthen the case for the authenticity of the famous Shroud of Turin amid conflicting theories that the linen cloth is a medieval forgery.
Many Christians believe the famous relic was Jesus’ burial garment.
Reanalysis of blood samples from the linen cloth shows evidence that is "consistent with Jesus Christ's tortures," according to research by Giulio Fanti, an engineer and professor at the department of industrial engineering at the University of Padua in Italy.
The findings were published in the peer-reviewed Archives of Hematology Case Reports and Reviews on July 19.
The findings suggest the various physical conditions of Jesus during his last hour on the cross, Fanti wrote.
"Jesus was severely scourged especially at the kidneys, and nailed to the cross, He died, and His corpse was placed in the Sepulcher in Jerusalem and wrapped in the HST (Holy Shroud of Turin)."
A study found earthy material was mixed with blood particles on the Shroud of Turin. (Supplied by Giulio Fanti)
The blood discovered in the garment showed signs of a high level of urea, a substance created when protein breaks down in the liver, suggesting kidney and liver malfunction suffered from intense whipping in the area near the kidneys. As a result, the person who was wrapped in the shroud, believed by Fanti to be Jesus, suffered microcytic anemia, which made breathing difficult and stoked a heart attack as the main cause of death.
In various areas of the shroud, creatinine, a chemical waste from the disintegration of protein and muscle, was detected.
The heavy presence of creatinine with ferritin, a blood protein with iron, on the cloth "confirms at a microscopic level the very heavy torture suffered by Jesus," according to the study.
Fibrin, a substance that produces blood clots, was also found in some of the shroud's fibres.
According to the study, earthy material that is typically found in Jerusalem, such as clay and limestone, was mixed with the blood particles. Fanti also attributed the presence of the ancient red ochre and vermillion pigments to likely "contamination from contact with painted copies" of the shroud.
The discovery of the earthy material also supports the hypothesis that the body of Jesus was not completely washed after his death, according to the study.
The Shroud of Turin appears to show two images of a five-foot seven-inch man believed by many to be the crucified Jesus Christ, according to researchers. Some believe the front and back images were mysteriously imprinted when the body was wrapped with the linen cloth, which is 4.3 metres (14 feet) long and 1.1 metres (3.6 feet) wide. It has been housed in the cathedral of San Giovanni Battista in Turin, Italy since 1578, according to Britannica.
Since the 1970s, tests trying to discover the origins of the images have been inconclusive. Also, there were doubts about researchers' methodology in dating the cloth's origins from 1260 to 1390.
Other research conducted by the Institute of Crystallography in 2022 suggests that the cloth is actually 2,000 years old, dating back to Jesus’ time.
Air Canada said it would offer flexible rebooking of tickets to its flyers, owing to uncertainty associated with a possible pilots strike at the end of a 21-day cooling off period that begins on Tuesday.
When an Ontario woman found out she won the lottery playing Lotto 649, she said she was excited to collect her prize of $1,003, but that excitement quickly turned to frustration when she couldn’t collect her winnings.
A New Jersey woman was arrested Monday after video circulated online appears to show a person enter a tiger enclosure at a zoo and nearly getting bit by the animal.
The owner of Inspire Studio in Minnedosa is dealing with a bit of a head-scratcher, as the statue outside her business has been vandalized three times, the most recent incident happening this past weekend.
The process of 'evapotranspiration' or 'crop sweat' is a major contributor to rising humidity levels, according to a senior climatologist.
Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an infant in Wikwemikong First Nation in May.
Two workers were killed and another seriously injured in an explosion Tuesday at a Delta Air Lines maintenance facility near the Atlanta airport.
There are calls for Canada Post to stop mailing out postcards about gender ideology in schools from the Campaign Life Coalition in New Brunswick.
One of the Doug Ford government’s rationales for a sweeping policy that would shutter supervised drug consumption sites was that they are linked to crime – but a review of publicly posted Toronto police data shows they may have the opposite effect.
An Alberta judge says evidence shows two men convicted for their roles at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta., were ready for a shootout with police.
A 17-year-old from Ontario fell to his death while hiking in North Vancouver over the weekend.
Ukraine says it has a new long-range weapon to strike deep into Russia without asking permission from allies — a homegrown combination of missile and drone that the defense minister vowed Monday would provide “answers” to a wave of Russian bombings.
A Utah mother of three who published a children's book about grief after her husband's death and was later accused of fatally poisoning him will stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Police in India fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse thousands of protesters demanding the resignation of a top elected official in the country's east, accusing her of mishandling an investigation into a rape and killing of a resident doctor earlier this month.
U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will sit with CNN for their first joint interview on Thursday as Democrats work to broaden their base’s excitement from last week’s Democratic National Convention.
Heading into the fall still struggling in the polls, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal Liberal caucus 'need to show Canadians what's next,' says Government House Leader Karina Gould.
Canada's consul-general in New York has been given a new opportunity to testify before a House committee about his official residence, which the government recently purchased for $9 million.
The grand chief of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation Tribal Council says she's optimistic that chiefs from French-speaking nations will get more time to review the landmark $47.8-billion child-welfare deal before voting after a translation delay.
Whooping cough cases are on the rise in Canada, with some provinces reporting sharp increases compared to pre-pandemic averages.
The UN health agency on Monday launched a six-month plan to help stanch outbreaks of mpox transmission, including ramping up staffing in affected countries and boosting surveillance, prevention and response strategies.
Scientists studying the new mpox strain that has spread out of Democratic Republic of Congo say the virus is changing faster than expected, and often in areas where experts lack the funding and equipment to properly track it.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
British Paralympian John McFall will be taking a stand for sports and space this week after becoming the first person with a physical disability to be effectively cleared for future missions by the European Space Agency.
Oasis, the Britpop band known for timeless hits like 'Wonderwall' and 'Don't Look Back in Anger,' is reuniting for a tour of the British Isles next summer, ending a 15-year hiatus and, presumably, the long-held feud between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.
Angelina Jolie is set to receive a special honour for her humanitarian work at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, former Eagles centre Jason Kelce, are taking their popular 'New Heights' podcast to Amazon's Wondery under a three-year deal.
A demonstration by Air Canada pilots is expected Tuesday morning at the Vancouver International Airport.
A 34-year-old London Drugs employee has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing approximately $2 million in merchandise from the company over the course of five years.
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
Country music legend Dolly Parton has sent more than 240 million books to kids in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Ireland and Australia.
Consumers have begun demanding sustainability and transparency from their beloved multi-step skincare routines, seeking out what's popularly known as “clean beauty”. But dubious claims about “green” and “pure” products abound.
After being named the world's top air guitarist in Finland, a 34-year-old Canadian man is trying to drum up interest back home for his tongue-in-cheek craft.
A wheelchair basketball athlete from Fergus, Ont. will be carrying the Canadian flag at opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Two-time Canadian Olympian Krista Temple's life changed forever earlier this year, when she went to open a jar of pickles and broke her arm. Her cancer was back, and had spread to her bones.
China on Tuesday accused Canada of protectionism after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government imposed a 100 per cent tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles, matching U.S. duties on Chinese-made EVs.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will impose a 100-per-cent tariff on Chinese-made electric vehicles, along with 25 per cent tariffs on aluminum and steel from China, in an effort to protect domestic manufacturing.
There could be some limitations to solely relying on credit card and personal auto insurance policies to cover rental car insurance.
Forty restaurants in 60 days seems like a tall task, but it was a challenge Moncton foodie Jason Gallant took head on to find the best lobster rolls and fried clams in southern New Brunswick.
A double dose of Manitoba talent will storm the runways of Paris Fashion Week, wearing distinctly homegrown designs.
It's been a relationship forged in bronze.
The Hub City Radio Control Club invited the general public out to watch their RC plane demonstrations, Dozens of pilots and onlookers gathered on the tarmac to watch the planes in action.
While the festivities will look a little different this year, thousands are expected to show off their bright rainbow colours in downtown Ottawa on Sunday to celebrate the Capital's LGBTQ+ community.
If you're looking for fresh shellfish in Edmonton, you need not look further than the North Saskatchewan River.
One of western Canada’s largest rental property companies is warning tenants about a cyber security breach it says was discovered earlier this year.
The Town of Bracebridge held a soft opening for its brand new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre Friday morning, highlighted by some NHL players participating in an open practice.
Mounties are appealing to the public to help identify two men wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Chilliwack, B.C.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've come up with a portable device that can cheaply detect the amount of microplastics in drinks and other liquids.
A year after losing $1,600 on fraudulent Taylor Swift tickets, an Ontario mother got a second chance to give her 15-year-old daughter the surprise of a lifetime.
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly robbed a victim at gunpoint after arranging to meet them via a dating app.
The Toronto Transit Commission is increasing service on its bus, subway and streetcar networks starting Sept. 1 to encourage more people in the city to return to public transit following a significant ridership drop during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents need to conserve more water amid repairs to the Bearspaw feeder main or the city will run out.
An $11M home has just hit the market in southwest Calgary, and it comes with a lap pool, glass cabana and tons of history.
At a UCP town hall event in Drayton Valley, Premier Danielle Smith revealed the next phases of her government’s restructuring of health care in Alberta.
You'll be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails at some convenience stores and gas stations in Ottawa starting next week and we now know where they're located.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and severe thunderstorm watches for most of western Quebec on Tuesday.
Kingston police say a correctional officer working at the Collins Bay Institution has been arrested and charged in connection with contraband items being smuggled into the federal prison.
A 23-year-old man is accusing Montreal police of racial profiling and aggressive use of force after a traffic stop just over a week ago.
Outspoken critic of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Montreal city councillor Serge Sasseville's home was vandalized on Monday night, which he said made him fearful of living downtown for the first time.
The return to the classroom has been delayed indefinitely for students at a Laval high school due to the risk of asbestos exposure.
Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of 137 Avenue around 42 Street in northeast Edmonton after a serious crash.
Kids in and around Edmonton are headed back to school in the coming days and the province is reminding drivers to be "vigilant" in school zones.
A man who says he was attacked by a bear on a popular Halifax-area trail says he’s lucky to be alive after the unusual and terrifying incident.
The Nova Scotia government is warning of a possible health-care strike as early as Thursday if ongoing bargaining discussions do not result in a deal.
There are calls for Canada Post to stop mailing out postcards about gender ideology in schools from the Campaign Life Coalition in New Brunswick.
The Manitoba government has ended its rebate program for security systems, as the program's budget has been used up.
Health Canada issued another warning about a diet supplement, warning that another drug not written on the label is an ingredient in the product.
A sawmilling operation based in southwestern Saskatchewan has been fined for illegally importing pine logs from Alberta.
A Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting patients can still be sued in civil proceedings even though he’s been acquitted of the charges in criminal court, a Saskatoon judge has ruled.
As the federal government has vowed to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers in the country – citing mistreatment and abuse as one concern among many – statistics show that Saskatchewan is on the bottom of the spectrum when it comes to employers taking advantage of their workers.
Police are looking for the operator of a drone that dropped an unknown substance on homes and vehicles in Ayr, Ont.
A thrift store in Kitchener that supports survivors of domestic violence has been broken into for a second time.
A woman accused of killing her husband made her first court appearance on Monday.
The development of a new public elementary school designed to amalgamate three others in Saskatoon’s core neighbourhoods is years behind schedule.
The Beer Store in Cochrane will permanently close on Sept. 9, leaving some customers wondering why.
A former nurse in Fort Frances, Ont., whose drug addiction led to the fatal overdose of a patient has been granted day parole.
A 39-year-old London man faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, resisting arrest, and assaulting a peace officer.
TVDSB leaders meet to discuss the coming school year and new policies taking affect.
Where we live and work continues to cost birds their lives. Windowed buildings, large and small, are responsible for at least 25 million bird deaths in Canada.
Police are searching for multiple suspects after a reported armed robbery at one of Simcoe County's largest shopping centres.
Police are providing warning signs and tips for the public to protect itself from a scam on the rise locally involving fraudulent family inheritance.
Residents across the City of Barrie will notice new collapsible bollards aimed at making pedestrian crossings more visible to motorists.
The incident at Eastview Horizon Elementary School in Windsor on Nov. 11, 2021, saw two workers injured, when a section of unbraced masonry brick wall collapsed.
LaSalle police say a motorcyclist was taken to hospital after a crash on Front Road.
Cellphone use will be restricted in all British Columbia school districts when pupils return next week, as the province becomes the latest to curtail the use of the devices in classrooms.
One person is dead after a vehicle was found submerged at the bottom of a highway embankment on northern Vancouver Island over the weekend.
The driver of a semi truck and trailer that plunged off of a bridge in the B.C. Interior Saturday morning has not been located, according to police.
The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre in Merritt is once again closed due to limited physician availability.
A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges for allegedly setting several fires in Vernon on Monday.
An Alberta judge says evidence shows two men convicted for their roles at the 2022 border blockade near Coutts, Alta., were ready for a shootout with police.
Lethbridge police have charged a teen from Taber, Alta., with mischief after he allegedly damaged the city's Pride crosswalk.
The Alberta Energy Regulator seems to be going ahead with hearings on coal exploration in the Rocky Mountains despite a court ruling that opened the question of whether those applications should have been accepted.
The Sault Ste. Marie Canal National Historic Site recreational lock has reopened after closing briefly due to a mechanical issue.
A former nurse in Fort Frances, Ont., whose drug addiction led to the fatal overdose of a patient has been granted day parole.
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has dismissed an assault charge against an RCMP officer accused of using excessive force against a man whose volatile behaviour grounded an international flight last year.
