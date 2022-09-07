What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?
North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells -- many of them likely from its old stock -- to its Cold War ally Russia.
Russia has called a U.S. intelligence report on the purchasing plan "fake." But U.S. officials say it shows Russia's desperation with the war in Ukraine and that Moscow could buy additional military hardware from North Korea.
The ammunitions North Korea reportedly intends to sell to Moscow are likely copies of Soviet-era weapons that can fit Russian launchers. But there are still questions over the quality of the supplies and how much they could actually help the Russian military.
------
WHAT EXACTLY WILL NORTH KOREA SUPPLY TO RUSSIA?
Slapped by international sanctions and export controls, Russia in August bought Iranian-made drones that U.S. officials said had technical problems. For Russia, North Korea is likely another good option for its ammunitions supply, because the North keeps a significant stockpile of shells, many of them copies of Soviet-era ones.
North Korea "may represent the single biggest source of compatible legacy artillery ammunition outside of Russia, including domestic production facilities to further supplies," said Joseph Dempsey, research associate for defence and military analysis at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).
Lee Illwoo, an expert with the Korea Defence Network in South Korea, said both North and South Korea -- split along the world's most heavily fortified border for more than 70 years -- keep tens of millions of artillery shells each. North Korea will likely sell older shells that it wants to replace with newer ones for multiple rocket launch systems or sophisticated missiles in its front-line army bases, he said.
North Korea's greater reliance on nuclear weapons and guided missiles may also remove the need for many of its older, unguided artillery shells that once played a prominent role, said Ankit Panda, an expert with the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
But Bruce Bennett, a senior security expert at the California-based Rand Corporation, said most of the artillery rounds to be sent to Russia are likely to be ammunition for small arms, such as AK-47 rifles or machine guns.
"It's not millions of artillery shells and rockets -- that's more than the likely consumption. It could be millions of small arms rounds," Bennett said.
--------
HOW GOOD ARE NORTH KOREAN WEAPONS?
According to an IISS assessment, North Korea has an estimated 20,000 artillery pieces including multiple rocket launchers in service, a number that Dempsey described as "significantly more than any other country in the world."
North Korea's state media have called its artillery guns "the first arm of the People's Army and the most powerful arm in the world" that can reduce enemy position into "a sea of flames."
But its old artillery systems, whose ammunitions will likely be supplied to Russia, have a reputation for poor accuracy.
During North Korea's artillery bombardment of South Korea's front-line Yeonpyeong Island in 2010 that killed four people, Bennett said that only 80 of the 300-400 weapons North Korea should have fired likely hit their target. In his assessment, Lee said about half of the North Korean shells launched ended up falling into waters before reaching the island.
"That is miserable artillery performance. The Russians may experience the same thing, which will not make them very happy," Bennett said.
Observers doubt the usefulness of North Korean ammunition for the Russian campaign in Ukraine, which they say has depleted the military. There have been photos of barrel-busted Russian guns on social media.
It's unclear how serious Russian shortage of ammunitions is. In July, a senior U.S. defence official told reporters that Russia was launching tens of thousands artillery rounds each day and couldn't keep it up forever.
"While substantial stockpiles likely still exist, they may be increasingly infringing on those reserved for the contingency of a wider future conflict," Dempsey said.
----
NO NORTH KOREAN MISSILES EXPECTED
It's unlikely for North Korea to provide Russia with ballistic missiles that it views as crucial in its military strategies toward Washington and Seoul, said Yang Uk, an analyst at Seoul's Asan Institute for Policy Studies.
And if North Korea decides to supply missiles to Russia, it would need to send their launch platforms as well because Russia doesn't have launchers for the North's Scuds and other missiles. North Korea has developed a highly manoeuvrable, nuclear-cable ballistic missile that was likely modeled on Russia's Iskander. But the two missiles are of different sizes, according to Shin Jongwoo, a military expert at the Seoul-based Korea Defence and Security Forum,
There would be a number of items that North Korea could provide to Russia, given that the two countries share weapons systems going back to Soviet times. But the type of ammunitions North Korea would provide to Russia "are likely to be old and somewhere close to expiring," said Moon Seong Mook, an analyst at South Korea's Korea Research Institute for National Strategy.
------
WHAT COULD NORTH KOREA GET IN RETURN?
In return for weapons, North Korea will likely want food, fuel and other materials from Russia because the North finds it difficult to buy such goods from abroad under UN sanctions imposed over its nuclear program.
Panda said North Korea is likely benefiting in the form of cash transfers from Russia, or perhaps greater Russian leniency in not enforcing other sanctions on Pyongyang, including the transfer of materials necessary for the growth of North Korea's missile programs.
According to Bennett, North Korea would be willing to be compensated with fuel. For its more advanced arms, it could seek advanced weapons technologies from Russia, possibly including those it needs for its expected nuclear test, the first of its kind in five years, he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
BREAKING | Bank of Canada raises key interest rate by 0.75 per cent
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
How another Bank of Canada interest rate hike could impact your mortgage
Another interest rate hike from the Bank of Canada means some Canadians could be spending a lot more on their monthly mortgage bills.
Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
Putin mocks West, says Russia will press on in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until reaching its goals and mocked Western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions.
opinion | Which cities in Canada offer the best value for real estate?
From the rivers, valleys, and natural beauty of Saguenay, Que., to the bustling bayside city of Saint John, N.B., contributor Christopher Liew highlights the cities that offer Canadians the best value on their real estate investment.
Canadians now less confident in their health-care system than Americans are: survey
Two out of five Canadians say they were unable to access essential health-care services in the last six months, according to a new Angus Reid report.
'It won't be quick': Foreign fighters lend a hand to Ukraine's battle to retake the south
Some foreign fighters are working with a reconnaissance unit of the Ukrainian military in the battle to retake the southern region of Kherson.
Canada
-
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
A first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower are among the victims identified in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan that claimed the lives of 10 people and injured 18 others.
-
Drones ground firefighting helicopters in Jasper National Park, operators to be charged
Two people will face charges after flying drones during the firefight in Jasper National Park, authorities say.
-
Family still searching for missing Victoria man in Spain, blames Canadian embassy for inaction
The family of a Victoria senior who’s missing in Spain without life-saving medication feels the system designed to help Canadians in an emergency has failed them.
-
Customer accuses Rogers of enforcing 'discriminatory' carding policy after being denied entrance to store
A Toronto man is accusing Rogers of enforcing a “discriminatory” carding policy after he was denied entrance at a store in Chatham, Ont. despite being a customer.
-
Family of Toronto man who died 8 months ago waiting to bury remains amid court battle with cemetery
A Toronto man who died more than eight months ago has still not been buried in a Richmond Hill cemetery amid an ongoing court battle between his family and the landowners.
-
Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina: police
Regina Police Chief Evan Bray announced that Myles Sanderson may no longer be in Regina during an update to the public Tuesday evening.
World
-
How the 4-day search for a Memphis schoolteacher killed in a violent abduction led investigators to find her body
Shortly after investigators in Memphis, Tennessee, found a body Monday that was later identified as missing schoolteacher Eliza 'Liza' Fletcher, they discovered a pair of purple running shorts discarded in a trash bag nearby, officials said in a newly released affidavit.
-
U.K. leader Liz Truss vows energy relief, rules out windfall tax
Prime Minister Liz Truss told Parliament on Wednesday that she would tackle Britain's "very serious" energy crisis while still slashing taxes, ruling out imposing a windfall levy on oil companies to pay for her plans to offset the soaring cost of heating and electricity.
-
What help are North Korean weapons to Russia?
North Korea is apparently moving to sell millions of rockets and artillery shells -- many of them likely from its old stock -- to its Cold War ally Russia. But there are questions over the quality of the supplies and how much they could actually help the Russian military.
-
Fire at karaoke parlour in southern Vietnam kills 14
At least 14 people died in a fire that broke out at a karaoke parlour in southern Vietnam, local media reported Wednesday.
-
Shark kills U.S. cruise ship passenger snorkeling in Bahamas: police
A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Monday, according to authorities.
-
Shelling goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks
Russia resumed shelling in the vicinity of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a local official said Wednesday, a day after the UN atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe.
Politics
-
'Charter may quickly become less relevant': Why Canadians outside of Quebec should care about the provincial election
Quebecers will cast their ballots on Oct. 3, with the incumbent Coalition Avenir Quebec expected to win another majority government. With less than four weeks left in the election campaign, here's how the race — and the results — could affect the rest of Canada.
-
What kind of support is the federal government offering Sask. First Nation after stabbings?
The federal government promised support to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree First Nation in the aftermath of a deadly mass stabbing, but what does that look like?
-
PM Trudeau holding affordability-focused cabinet retreat in Vancouver
Kicking off a three-day meeting with members of the federal cabinet to plot out their plans for the fall, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a key focus will be on coming up with 'solutions' to ease Canadians' affordability concerns.
Health
-
Juul to pay nearly US$440M to settle states' teen vaping probe
Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs has agreed to pay nearly US$440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
-
India and China clear needle-free COVID-19 vaccines
China has become the first country to green-light an inhaled COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for potential use of the needle-free product in the country, where suppressing the spread of COVID-19 remains a top priority.
-
Is COVID-19 winding down? Scientists say no
Is the coronavirus on its way out? Scientists say no and predict the scourge that's already lasted longer than the 1918 flu pandemic will linger far into the future.
Sci-Tech
-
What to expect at Apple's 'far out' iPhone 14 event
Apple is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup at the company's annual September keynote event on Wednesday.
-
Stunning new 8K footage shows Titanic as it's never been seen before
New footage has been released showing the wreck of the RMS Titanic as it's never been seen before: in full 8K quality, the highest screen resolution currently available.
-
Webb telescope captures stunning new image of young stars in the Tarantula Nebula
A giant space tarantula has been caught by a Webb -- NASA's highly sensitive James Webb Space Telescope, that is.
Entertainment
-
Here's what celebrities get in their gift bags at TIFF
As the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival kicks off, numerous celebrities arriving in the city to promote their latest films will be treated to a 'welcome to Toronto' themed gift bag. CTVNews.ca takes a look at what celebrities at this year's festival will receive.
-
Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder makes surprise appearance at Ottawa sports centre
Rock and roll stars are known for making a racket, but on Friday in Ottawa, one big name frontman turned up to a local sports complex without one.
-
Animated comedy starring Danny DeVito is 'clearly evil': U.S. congressman
An animated horror comedy featuring Danny DeVito as the voice of Satan is 'clearly evil,' says a Republican congressman from Louisiana whose Facebook post denouncing "Little Demon" had reached millions of people by Tuesday morning.
Business
-
Statistics Canada says merchandise trade surplus falls to $4.1B in July
Statistics Canada says the country's merchandise trade surplus fell to $4.1 billion in July as lower prices weighed on the total value of exports for the month.
-
Austria announces price cap to curb rising power prices
The Austrian government on Wednesday announced plans for a power price cap to curb the rise in energy costs tied to Russia's war in Ukraine.
-
EU wants price cap on Russian gas, energy companies to pay
European Union countries should set a price cap on Russian natural gas and seek a 'solidarity contribution' from European oil and gas companies making extraordinary profits as the war in Ukraine drives up energy costs, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.
Lifestyle
-
Coins worth up to US$290,000 found under kitchen floorboards
A house refurbishment in northern England has uncovered a trove of gold coins, which could be worth up to £250,000 (US$290,000) at auction next month.
-
Lobo the donkey's mayoral campaign has B.C. city buzzing
A B.C. woman who says her community needs a shake-up in this fall's municipal election has launched a mayoral campaign for her donkey Lobo.
-
Hillary Clinton describes the moment she decided to switch to her famous pantsuits
Hillary Clinton revealed that the origins of her trademark penchant for pantsuits trace back to 'suggestive' photos from a public appearance in Brazil that ultimately led to her photo being used in lingerie advertisements.
Sports
-
After 'Clan' outcry, B.C. university unveils new name for varsity teams
Simon Fraser University has announced a new name for its varsity athletics teams, two years after agreeing to drop the former "Clan" moniker in the face of widespread outcry among students.
-
Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea on Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl.
-
Tuchel fired by Chelsea in ruthless call by U.S. ownership
Chelsea's new American owners are proving to be just as ruthless as the man they replaced.
Autos
-
Used car prices in Canada appear to have peaked, but new cars getting more expensive
For over a year and a half, car buyers have faced high prices and a lack of inventory at dealerships thanks to the global microchip shortage. But there are finally signs that prices in the used car market may have peaked.
-
Ontario teacher allegedly caught driving 95 km/h in safety zone on first day of school
An Ontario teacher has been busted for allegedly driving nearly double the speed limit in a safety zone on the first day of school.
-
These Canadian cities have seen the largest drop in gas prices since June
Prices at the pump have seen a noticeable decline in recent weeks, with the cost of regular gasoline falling by more than one-fifth across Canada compared to the highs seen earlier this summer, data from the federal government shows.