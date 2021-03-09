TORONTO -- Oprah Winfrey's explosive sit-down interview with Prince Harry and Meghan aired across the pond Monday night, dominating newspaper front pages the following morning.

The two-hour interview splashed across TV sets in the U.K. a full 24 hours after the U.S. and Canada heard details of life inside the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan said the couple had encountered racist attitudes towards their first unborn child, Archie, to the point there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

Meghan also told Oprah she felt alone and not supported, driving her to have suicidal thoughts. The duchess said at one point, "I just didn't want to be alive anymore" and that she had uncontrollable thoughts of suicide and sought help through the palace's human resources department but was told there was nothing they could do.

The palace has yet to respond to the interview but that didn’t stop British newspapers from splashing headlines to the likes of “WHAT HAVE THEY DONE?”

Here’s a look at some of Tuesday’s newspaper front pages.