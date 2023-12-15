What does a post-war Gaza look like? This is what the U.S. is proposing
The United States agrees with Israel that the fight against Hamas will take months, but officials are discussing the timetable for scaling back from high-intensity combat to more precise ways of targeting the militant group's leaders, a top U.S. envoy said Friday amid growing American unease about the mounting death toll in Gaza.
Following talks with Israeli officials, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the besieged enclave's postwar future, which, according to a senior U.S. official, could include bringing back Palestinian security forces driven from their jobs in Gaza by Hamas in its 2007 takeover.
American and Israeli officials have been vague in public about how Gaza will be run if Israel achieves its goal of ending Hamas control -- and the idea, floated as one of several, appeared to be the first time Washington offered some detail on its vision for security arrangements in the enclave.
Any role for Palestinian security forces in Gaza is bound to elicit strong opposition from Israel, which seeks to maintain an open-ended security presence there and says it won't allow a postwar foothold for the Abbas-led Palestinian Authority, which administers parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank but is deeply unpopular with Palestinians.
In meetings with Israeli leaders on Thursday and Friday, Sullivan discussed a timetable for winding down the intense combat phase of the war.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Sullivan that it would take months to destroy Hamas, but did not say whether his estimate referred to the current phase of heavy airstrikes and ground battles.
Sullivan said Friday that "there is no contradiction between saying the fight is going to take months and also saying that different phases will take place at different times over those months, including the transition from the high-intensity operations to more targeted operations."
He said he discussed a timeline with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel's War Cabinet, and that such conversations would continue during an upcoming visit by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
The offensive, triggered by the unprecedented Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 80% of Gaza's population of 2.3 million from their homes. Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a spiraling humanitarian crisis.
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has expressed unease over Israel's failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for the future of Gaza, but the White House continues to offer wholehearted support for Israel with weapons shipments and diplomatic backing.
"I want them to be focused on how to save civilian lives," Biden said Thursday when asked if he wants Israel to scale down its operations by the end of the month. "Not stop going after Hamas, but be more careful."
A deadly Hamas ambush on Israeli troops in Gaza City this week showed the group's resilience and called into question whether Israel can defeat it without wiping out the entire territory.
Israel's air and ground assault over the past 10 weeks has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. Thousands more are missing and feared dead beneath the rubble.
The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Its latest count did not specify how many were women and minors, but they have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead in previous tallies.
On Friday morning, communications services, which telecommunications provider Paltel said Thursday were cut due to ongoing fighting, still appeared to be down across Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes and tank shelling continued overnight and into Friday, including in the southern city of Rafah, part of the shrinking areas of tiny, densely populated Gaza to which Palestinian civilians had been told by Israel to evacuate. At least one person was killed, according to an Associated Press journalist who saw the body arriving at a local hospital.
Israelis remain strongly supportive of the war and see it as necessary to prevent a repeat of Oct. 7, when Palestinian militants attacked communities across southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking some 240 hostage. A total of 116 soldiers have been killed in the ground offensive, which began Oct. 27.
The Israeli military on Friday confirmed the recovery of the bodies of three hostages. Two were soldiers, both aged 19, and the third was a 28-year-old dual French-Israeli national kidnapped from a music festival.
More than 100 hostages have been freed, most during a cease-fire last month in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
Sullivan met Friday with Abbas, who lost control of Gaza when Hamas drove out his security forces in 2007. The takeover came a year after Hamas defeated Abbas' Fatah party in parliament elections and the rivals failed to form a unity government.
A senior U.S. official said that Sullivan and others have discussed the prospect of having those associated with the Palestinian Authority security forces before the Hamas takeover serve as the "nucleus" of postwar peacekeeping in Gaza.
It was one idea of many being considered for establishing security in Gaza, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with White House ground rules. He said such talks were taking place with Israel, the Palestinian Authority and regional partners.
The U.S. has said it eventually wants to see the West Bank and Gaza under a unified Palestinian government, as a precursor to Palestinian statehood -- an idea soundly rejected by Netanyahu, who leads a right-wing government that is opposed to Palestinian statehood.
The Palestinian prime minister told The Associated Press it's time for the United States to deal more firmly with Israel, particularly on Washington's calls for postwar negotiations for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"Now that the United States has talked the talk, we want Washington to walk the walk," Mohammed Shtayyeh said Thursday. "If the United States cannot deliver Israel, who can?"
As part of postwar scenarios, Washington has also called for revitalizing the Palestinian Authority, without letting on whether such reforms would require personnel changes or general elections, which last took place 17 years ago.
The 88-year-old Abbas is deeply unpopular, with a poll published Wednesday indicating close to 90% of Palestinians want him to resign. Meanwhile, Palestinian support for Hamas has tripled in the West Bank, with a small uptick in Gaza, according to the poll. Still, a majority of Palestinians do not back Hamas, according to the survey.
----
Jobain reported from Rafah, Gaza Strip, and Mroue from Beirut. Associated Press journalists Aamer Madhani in Washington, Julia Frankel in Jerusalem and Elena Becatoros in Athens contributed.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Another reason to get your flu shot this season: new research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: report
The amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the Online News Act will be limited -- with an even lower cap for the CBC -- a federal government source confirms final regulations will say today.
U.K. police 'overjoyed' that British teen missing for 6 years has been found in France
U.K. police said Friday that they are 'relieved and overjoyed' to learn that a teenager found walking along a road in southwestern France is a British boy who went missing six years ago.
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
AGING IN CANADA Communal living, senior-friendly neighbourhoods: Experts say housing innovations needed as Canadians age
Canada's senior population is projected to see unprecedented growth in the coming decades, and experts say new housing strategies are badly needed, including improving and expanding support for those who choose to grow old at home, and rethinking how entire neighbourhoods are built.
Many Canadians have had long COVID for almost 4 years. Researchers say there's hope
Forty-two per cent of the people in Canada reporting lasting symptoms had them for a year or more, but Canadian doctors and scientists want long COVID patients to know that research is accelerating.
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
Prince Harry hails court victory as 'great day for truth' after judge finds tabloid hacked his phone
Prince Harry won his historic phone hacking lawsuit Friday against the publisher of the Daily Mirror and was awarded over 140,000 pounds (US$180,000) in the first of several lawsuits against British tabloids to go to trial in his battles with the press.
$275K in fines for real estate agents who allowed fraudsters to sell B.C. home that wasn't theirs
Four real estate agents and an associated brokerage have agreed to pay a combined $275,000 in penalties to the BC Financial Services Authority for their roles in facilitating a fraudulent transaction.
Canada
-
Many Canadians have had long COVID for almost 4 years. Researchers say there's hope
Forty-two per cent of the people in Canada reporting lasting symptoms had them for a year or more, but Canadian doctors and scientists want long COVID patients to know that research is accelerating.
-
Glen Assoun's daughter says probe of his wrongful conviction must become a priority
The daughter of a wrongfully convicted Nova Scotia man says that even in death her father is being denied justice.
-
'I haven't done anything criminally wrong': Arrest warrant issued for 'crypto king' associate in Dubai
An Ontario judge has ordered the arrest of an associate of the self-proclaimed ‘crypto king’ after he refused to surrender his passport and claimed he fled to Dubai instead.
-
$275K in fines for real estate agents who allowed fraudsters to sell B.C. home that wasn't theirs
Four real estate agents and an associated brokerage have agreed to pay a combined $275,000 in penalties to the BC Financial Services Authority for their roles in facilitating a fraudulent transaction.
-
Fourth Calgarian arrested for terrorism-related offences in ongoing investigation
A fourth person has been arrested in Calgary as part of an ongoing national security investigation related to terrorism-related posts on TikTok and other social media sites.
-
Canada produced nearly a quarter of the global wildfire emissions in 2023: report
Canada produced 23 per cent of the global wildfire carbon emissions for 2023, according to a new report by Copernicus, an environmental observation department of the European Union’s Space program.
World
-
U.K. police 'overjoyed' that British teen missing for 6 years has been found in France
U.K. police said Friday that they are 'relieved and overjoyed' to learn that a teenager found walking along a road in southwestern France is a British boy who went missing six years ago.
-
Bull on tracks disrupts trains between Newark and New York
A loose bull on the tracks at a New Jersey train station snarled rail traffic on Thursday. The animal was off the tracks at Newark Penn Station by afternoon, New Jersey Transit said in a statement. The agency posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the horned bovine standing on the tracks.
-
Finland reports a rush of migrant crossings hours before the reclosure of 2 border posts with Russia
Dozens of migrants crossed into Finland on Friday, hours before the reclosure of two southern crossing points on the border with Russia as the Nordic country experiences an influx of asylum-seekers.
-
Hungary's Orban says he won't hesitate to slam the brakes on Ukraine's EU membership
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday his country will have plenty of opportunities in the future to interrupt Ukraine's process of joining the European Union, the day after the right-wing leader's stunning turnaround allowed an EU summit to move forward on bringing the war-torn country into the bloc.
-
Denmark widens terror investigation that coincides with arrests of alleged Hamas members in Germany
Denmark is holding two people in custody and four others are the target of a terrorism investigation, a prosecutor said Friday, in a case that coincided with one arrest in the Netherlands and several in Germany of alleged Hamas members.
-
Ballistic missile fired from rebel-held Yemen strikes cargo ship in Red Sea after earlier attack
A ballistic missile fired from rebel-held territory in Yemen struck a Liberian-flagged cargo ship Friday in the Red Sea near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, setting the vessel ablaze, a U.S. defence official said.
Politics
-
Online News Act funding capped for private broadcasters, CBC: report
The amount of funding private broadcasters will get through the Online News Act will be limited -- with an even lower cap for the CBC -- a federal government source confirms final regulations will say today.
-
Liberal gun control bill passes Senate, poised to become law
The federal Liberal government's contentious gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the Senate without changes on Thursday and is now poised to become law.
-
Freeland hosts annual meeting with provincial, territorial counterparts today
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting her annual meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto today.
Health
-
Another reason to get your flu shot this season: new research suggests 'long flu' could have lasting impacts
As flu season sweeps across Canada and new research suggests the disease could come with a more long-term burden for some, health officials and experts are reminding the public of the importance of getting your shot.
-
Skin creams, workout supplements and Teslas: Here are the recalls of the week in Canada
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalled various items this week, including more unauthorized skin lightening creams and workout supplements, while Transport Canada flagged an issue with tens of thousands of Teslas.
-
Who qualifies for MAID in Canada? Federal government considers pausing expansion
The federal government is considering whether to pause its original plan to broaden the rules that govern medically assisted dying so they include patients whose only underlying condition is a mental disorder.
Sci-Tech
-
Indigenous woolly dogs of B.C. were forced into extinction: study
For thousands of years, a breed of white, woolly dog played an important and cultural role for Coast Salish people in Western Canada but when colonists moved in the animal quickly became extinct, a new study says.
-
The Geminids meteor shower will be at its peak this week. Here's how you can see it
It’s almost time for the annual light show that astronomers call one of the most impressive meteor showers of the year—the Geminids are set to be at their highest visibility this week, bringing hundreds of meteors streaking across the sky.
-
Pope, once a victim of AI-generated imagery, calls for treaty to regulate artificial intelligence
Pope Francis on Thursday called for an international treaty to ensure artificial intelligence is developed and used ethically, arguing that the risks of technology lacking human values of compassion, mercy, morality and forgiveness are too great.
Entertainment
-
Kid Rock says he is done boycotting Bud Light
Kid Rock is changing his tune on Bud Light. He was one of the first people to declare a boycott on Bud Light after the beer brand briefly partnered with a transgender influencer, leading to a significant and lasting sales slump.
-
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' is coming to an end after 12 seasons
HBO's hit comedy series "Curb Your Enthusiasm" will air its final episode in 2024.
-
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, rep for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'Homicide' star says
Andre Braugher died from lung cancer, a representative said Thursday.
Business
-
Airbnb agrees to pay US$621 million to settle a tax dispute in Italy
Short-term rental platform Airbnb has agreed to pay 576 million euros (US$621 million) to settle a years-long dispute over unpaid taxes in Italy but said it won't try to recover the money from its hosts.
-
Amazon, Target and more will stop selling water beads marketed to kids due to rising safety concerns
Three major retailers -- Amazon, Target and Walmart -- say they're suspending sales of water-bead products marketed to young children due to growing safety concerns.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE How Canadians' fears about the economy translate to their spending habits
Canadians are tightening their belts this holiday season, spending less overall than they did at the same time last year while worrying about how they will fare financially in 2024, according to new data from Nanos Research.
Lifestyle
-
Montreal-area man finds year-old, $50,000 lottery ticket digging through Christmas decorations
It's certainly going to be a Merry Christmas at the Labrie household this year. Mathieu Labrie was digging up his Christmas decorations on Nov. 29 when he discovered an old Celebration 2023 lottery ticket worth $50,000.
-
No turkey, no cannabis: Here's what to know about crossing the Canada-U.S. border during the holidays
The Canada Border Services Agency is urging Canadians to be prepared before crossing the border ahead of one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
-
Cat-lover Taylor Swift celebrated in B.C. SPCA fundraising drive
The B.C. SPCA is riding Taylor Swift's coattails – or cat-tails? – with a fundraising campaign celebrating the animal-loving superstar being named TIME's 2023 Person of the Year.
Sports
-
Bianca Andreescu says her back isn't ready for the Australian Open
Bianca Andreescu says she won't play in next month's Australian Open because of a nagging back injury. The 2019 U.S. Open champion from Mississauga, Ont., has been dealing with a stress fracture in her back since the summer.
-
Ex-Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to stealing more than US$22 million from team
A former Jacksonville Jaguars employee could face up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to financial crimes which included stealing more than $22 million from the NFL team.
-
Female soccer fans in Iran allowed into Tehran stadium for men's game. FIFA head praises progress
Female soccer fans in Iran claimed a small win Thursday in their long campaign to be allowed into stadiums to watch men's games after decades of near total exclusion and harassment.
Autos
-
Transport Canada says Tesla recall will affect roughly 193,000 cars in Canada
Tesla will recall 193,000 vehicles in Canada to address concerns about safeguards for its driver assistance system Autopilot after announcing a recall of 2.03 million vehicles for the issue in the United States, Transport Canada said Wednesday.
-
U.S. agency takes first step to mandate anti-drunk driving technology
U.S. auto safety regulators said on Tuesday they have begun the process that will eventually force carmakers to adopt new technology to prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.
-
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. due to defective system
Tesla is recalling nearly all vehicles sold in the U.S., more than 2 million, to update software and fix a defective system that's supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when using Autopilot.