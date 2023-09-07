What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
I would like to say that the day Queen Elizabeth II died was like any other. But in reality, the United Kingdom was limping through a period of turmoil and uncertainty, without a firm sense of leadership.
The departure of former prime minister Boris Johnson after his resignation in July 2022 was followed by a contest to decide who would be the next leader of the Conservative party and ultimately, the U.K. government.
Liz Truss beat Rishi Sunak in that contest and became prime minister before resigning after a paltry 49 days, making her the shortest-serving head of government in the U.K.
The late queen had an audience with Truss at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish retreat, two days before she died. At the time, pictures emerged of the meeting with Her Majesty looking in bright spirits but unmistakably frail.
By noon local time on Sept. 8, news broke that the queen’s health had taken a turn for the worse and that the rest of the Royal Family was gathering at her bedside. At 6.30 p.m., the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced and the U.K. entered 10 days of national mourning, which culminated with her funeral on Sept. 19.
One year on, the events of those 10 days are still etched in my memory, and will remain so for many others over the years to come. Thus ended the reign of the longest-serving female monarch and began the rule of King Charles III.
Today, the King is preparing to mark the anniversary of his mother’s death with Queen Camilla at Balmoral. According to a report from Reuters in August, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed both will spend the day quietly and privately.
While King Charles was met with a number of challenges this past year, it seems as though more lie ahead, including the tasks of modernizing the monarchy and connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. Helping people find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles’ reign.
PRINCE ANDREW’S ALLEGATIONS AND PRINCE HARRY’S REVELATIONS
His reign has been beset with challenges, mostly from within his own family. Prince Andrew, for example, was stripped of his royal and military titles and has stepped back as a working royal following sexual abuse allegations made against him by Virginia Giuffre. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and the lawsuit was eventually dismissed after both parties reached a deal.
Despite this, Prince Andrew remains a thorn in the King’s side. According to reports from outlets such as the Daily Mail, it seems as though King Charles wants his brother to leave the 30-room Royal Lodge and move into a more modest home.
Although Prince Andrew remains firmly within the family fold, the King has made sure he takes a back seat at royal events since he is no longer a working member of the Royal Family. This means no balcony appearances or meet-and-greets for the once-beloved prince, despite reports that he has requested the opposite.
Then there is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who, despite moving to America, are still making waves in the U.K. The Netflix documentary, “Harry & Meghan,” released in December of last year, ranked as the streamer’s largest documentary debut. The series also became Netflix’s second-most successful documentary to date.
It was chock-full, not necessarily of revelations, but of deeper insight into the rift between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, as well as how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the decision to step back as working royals, and the effect of media intrusion on their lives.
The release of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” ghost-written by J.R. Moehringer, detailed the impact that losing his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, had on his life. Along with describing his time in the armed forces as a helicopter pilot, the prince shared a bucket load of personal details not only about himself, but other members of the Royal Family. The revelations lifted the lid on what might appear to be a not-so-modern monarchy, still steeped in traditions such as taking up the hallowed spaces of massive royal palaces.
Chances are these revelations by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rocked the royals to their very core, whether they show it or not. They have also likely tarnished the image of a family that wants to appear squeaky clean, and this could be an issue for King Charles.
MODERNIZING THE MONARCHY REMAINS A CHALLENGE
The Royal Family has been at the centre of discussions about race and class in the U.K., some of which have stemmed from comments made by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. In their interview with TV host Oprah Winfrey in 2021, Meghan Markle said a member of the Royal Family had expressed "concerns" about the colour of her baby's skin before the couple’s son, Archie, was born.
In response, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that while “recollections may vary,” the matter would be addressed privately. Days after the interview aired, Prince William also said the royals were “very much not a racist family.”
However, when the calls are coming from inside the house, King Charles III would do well to listen. If he really wanted to modernize the Royal Family, making sure that it is empathetic to all people is paramount. Addressing issues surrounding the legacy of slavery and offering reparations as well as an apology for the monarchy’s part in it is very necessary.
In order to reinforce the monarchy’s relevance in the 21st century, the Royal Family would also benefit from connecting with residents on issues that matter to them today, one of which is the rising cost of living. High levels of inflation over the last few months have forced many to tighten their belts – it’s possible they may want to see the Royal Family do the same. Perhaps a slimmed-down monarchy is a good idea during this prolonged period of global financial challenges.
Connecting with the younger generation in particular is key, as the Royal Family will need to rely on their support to move forward. This means addressing additional issues that they are concerned about, such as the effects of climate change on the world are inheriting. King Charles and Prince William have been strong advocates of climate action throughout the years, and it appears as though the King is continuing with this work.
In July, he launched the Coronation Food Project, an initiative aimed at reducing food waste and insecurity. The project is his way of attempting to address these issues, as well as the climate crisis as a whole, while remaining politically neutral.
He has also made personal efforts to save resources, such as feeding food scraps to his chickens and modifying his Aston Martin sports car so it runs on surplus wine and whey.
In order to ensure the future of the monarchy, it’s also important that King Charles wields the power of soft diplomacy on the global stage. One of the best ways to do this is by undertaking royal tours, particularly to Commonwealth realms. In 2022, Charles and Camilla, who were Prince and Princess of Wales at the time, visited Canada to celebrate the late queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
According to a report from Australia’s ABC News, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with their children, may be visiting Australia at the end of this year.
These tours remain crucial to the Royal Family, especially at a time where republican feeling is growing across the realms. Jamaica has already decided to surge ahead with removing the monarch as its head of state, and a sizable number of residents in countries such as Canada and Australia have said they support severing ties with the monarchy in surveys over recent years. Allowing these nations to make their own decisions and letting them go gracefully is pertinent.
It’s clear that King Charles has a huge job on his hands, keeping his family and his subjects onside while he works to modernize the monarchy. It’s a work in progress, the success of which we will be measuring for years to come.
MORE WORLD NEWS
-
-
-
-
OPINION
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
Montreal Children's: Youngest baby in North America to be treated with gene therapy for rare disease
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it has administered a type of gene therapy for a rare progressive disease, to the youngest child in North America at just nine days old. Better still, the gene therapy called Zolgensma, was effective. It has so far stopped the development of any symptoms. Now four months old, Samuel is developing normally.
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
Rescue effort underway for American caver who fell ill exploring deep cave in Turkiye
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
This actor is so huge his fans lined up at 4:30 a.m. to watch his new movie
Jubilant movie fans thronged Indian cinemas before the crack of dawn on Thursday, bursting firecrackers and dancing on the street to welcome the latest release by one of the country’s biggest stars.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial delves into social media from protest
The criminal trial of 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber is expected to resume today with a deep dive into a mountain of social media evidence police amassed during the protest.
-
Report finds plan to clean up demolition sites in Winnipeg not feasible
A new report says that a plan to bill Winnipeg property owners for cleanup costs following a fire may not be feasible.
-
Liberals tap judge to lead foreign interference public inquiry
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
Northwest Territories evacuee reflects on having baby while waiting to return home
Tanisha Edison and her partner had to welcome the newest addition to their family more than 1,000 kilometres away from home.
-
Fentanyl becoming cheaper, easier to access on Regina streets: drug user
Fentanyl is the most accessible it has ever been in Regina due to increasing availability and dropping prices, according to one active drug user.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
World
-
Rescue effort underway for American caver who fell ill exploring deep cave in Turkiye
Turkish and international cave rescue experts are working to save an American speleologist trapped at a depth of more than 1,000 metres in a cave in southern Turkiye after he became ill.
-
Real human skull found in box donated to Arizona Goodwill
Employees of an Arizona Goodwill were shocked when they unboxed a human skull but police say there's no cause for alarm.
-
Police combing U.K. for ex-soldier held on terror charges who escaped prison strapped to delivery truck
A former British soldier awaiting trial on terror charges who appears to have escaped from a London prison by strapping himself to the underside of a food delivery truck remained at large Thursday as police stepped up security checks across the United Kingdom.
-
OPINION
OPINION | What challenges does King Charles still face, one year into his reign?
During his first year on the throne, King Charles III has faced a number of challenges, and more appear to lie ahead, including connecting with a public that is facing its own set of obstacles. As royal commentator Afua Hagan writes, helping the public to find meaning in the monarchy will likely be a key theme over the next year of King Charles' reign.
-
Former British police officers admit sending racist messages about Meghan Markle
Five retired British police officers on Thursday admitted sending offensive and racist social media messages about Prince Harry's wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and others.
-
U.S. teen dies after participating in 'One Chip Challenge,' police say
A school in Worcester, Mass., is mourning one of its students who died on the same day that he participated in the viral social media trend known as the 'One Chip Challenge.'
Politics
-
Liberals tap judge to lead foreign interference public inquiry
After months of deliberations, the federal government has found a judge to lead a public inquiry into foreign interference, CTV News has confirmed.
-
'Real concerns' around foreign interference impeding improvement of Canada-China relations: Trudeau
Canada-China relations are improving at a slower rate than expected due to 'real concerns' around foreign interference Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says.
-
Beginning of blue wave or just a summer fling? Conservatives meet amid polling boost
The Conservative convention starts today in Quebec City, buoyed by successive polls showing the federal party's message on the cost of living and housing resonating among a wider, and younger, swath of Canadians.
Health
-
Privatized health clinics see increase in patients fed up with wait times in public system
Desperate Canadians waiting for life-changing surgery are opting for private health-care as the crisis in Canada's public health system worsens.
-
96 E. coli cases linked to outbreak at Calgary daycares; 22 children in hospital: AHS
The number of children sickened by a massive E. coli outbreak at 11 Calgary-area daycares has nearly doubled.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario government oversight of long-term care homes 'largely collapsed' during pandemic, ombudsman finds
Ontario’s ombudsman will release the findings of an investigation on Thursday into the government’s oversight of long-term care homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sci-Tech
-
The U.K. is rejoining the European Union's science research program as post-Brexit relations thaw
Britain is rejoining the European Union's $100 billion science-sharing program Horizon Europe, the two sides announced Thursday, more than two years after the country's membership became a casualty of Brexit.
-
AI used to alter imagery or sounds in political ads will require prominent disclosure on Google
Google will soon require that political ads using artificial intelligence be accompanied by a prominent disclosure if imagery or sounds have being synthetically altered.
-
Japan launches rocket carrying X-ray telescope to explore origins of universe, lunar lander
Japan launched a rocket Thursday carrying an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe as well as a small lunar lander.
Entertainment
-
'That '70s Show' actor Danny Masterson could get decades in prison at sentencing for 2 rapes
'That '70s Show' star Danny Masterson could get as much as 30 years to life in prison at his sentencing Thursday for the rapes of two women two decades ago.
-
Bruce Springsteen postpones September shows, citing doctor's advice regarding ulcer treatment
Bruce Springsteen announced on his website Wednesday that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of 'peptic ulcer disease.'
-
This actor is so huge his fans lined up at 4:30 a.m. to watch his new movie
Jubilant movie fans thronged Indian cinemas before the crack of dawn on Thursday, bursting firecrackers and dancing on the street to welcome the latest release by one of the country’s biggest stars.
Business
-
Online gig work is growing rapidly, but workers lack job protections, a World Bank report says
Online gig work is growing globally, particularly in the developing world, creating an important source of employment for women and young people in poorer countries where jobs are scarce, according to a World Bank report released Thursday.
-
UAW makes contract counteroffer to Ford; Stellantis to make offer
The United Auto Workers union on Wednesday made a labour contract counterproposal on economic issues to Ford Motor, while Chrysler parent company Stellantis planned its counteroffer this week.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Canada on 'the razor's edge' of a recession, warns economist
After the Bank of Canada held its key interest rate at five per cent, an economist says that inflation will be the key factor in determining whether more rate hikes are coming, and warns that a recession is a real possibility.
Lifestyle
-
Teacher's service dog joins classroom with students
The start of the new school year is in full swing and students and teachers are getting back into the groove of the new semester. One local teacher has a new sidekick in her classroom. Ms. Jadyn Means is a third-grade teacher in Broken Arrow. And her students this year, have a special classmate, Minnie.
-
New Brunswick farm's corn maze memorializes Canadian music legends
Every year, the Hunter Brothers Farm in Florenceville-Bristol, N.B., finds a way to connect their corn maze to their Canadian roots and this year is no exception.
-
No kidding! OPP seek owner of goats that chased jogger in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the owner of two goats that were on the loose near an eastern Ontario campground this long weekend.
Sports
-
CFLPA initiates investigation into Elks-Stamps game amid air quality concerns
The CFL Players' Association says Occupational Health and Safety in Alberta is investigating the CFL's decision to play the Edmonton Elks-Calgary Stampeders game Monday despite smoky conditions in Calgary.
-
Simone Biles says she’s aiming for the Paris Olympics next year: 'That’s the path I would love'
Simone Biles has said that participating at next year's Paris Olympics is a "path I would love," a month after making her competitive return to gymnastics.
-
SafeSport Center 'in potential crisis' according to panel's survey of Olympic system
A wide-ranging survey into the state of the U.S. Olympic system leveled criticism at the U.S. Center for SafeSport, with a draft report concluding that feedback collected about the 6-year-old agency "paints a picture of a center in potential crisis."
Autos
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.
-
Union to strike any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached deal as contracts end next week: UAW chief
The head of the United Auto Workers warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire next week.
-
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.