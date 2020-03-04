TORONTO -- Billionaire and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg spent a fortune on ads in hopes of standing out in a crowded field of Democratic candidates vying to take on U.S. President Donald Trump in November.

Bloomberg dumped hundreds of millions of dollars into ads for his 101-day campaign. The final pricetag: US$560 million.

That’s $35 for every $1 spent by former U.S. vice-president Joe Biden, who is expected to pick up an estimated 380 delegates from Super Tuesday.

Bloomberg picked up an estimated 12 delegates. That equates to $46.6 million per delegate.

Bloomberg wasted no time backing out of the race and threw his support behind Biden on Wednesday, even as results continued to tick in from states like California and Maine.

Bloomberg’s short-lived campaign will likely be best remembered as one of the most expensive flops in American political history.

But just how far does half a billion get you these days? For context, here’s what Bloomberg could’ve bought for the price of his US$560 million political gamble.

EVERY CAMPAIGN OVER SEVEN CANADIAN ELECTIONS

Of course, American billionaires can’t bankroll Canadian elections. But if they could, Bloomberg’s campaign could’ve paid for every party's campaign costs in seven past Canadian elections, from 1997 to 2015, rendering decades of political fundraising obsolete.

And he’d have more than $200 million to spare. According to Elections Canada data, those seven elections cost CAD$422,104,336, or US$315,269,728. That would likely leave enough money for Bloomberg to cover the 2019 election, but Elections Canada hasn’t release those numbers yet.

EVERYONE ELSE’S ADS

Bloomberg’s spending eclipsed his competitors. If he wanted to, he could’ve paid for all their ads – including those of his fellow billionaire Tom Steyer – and still have $133.5 million in pocket change.

THE CALGARY FLAMES

As the defending world champions, the Toronto Raptors have seen their value skyrocket in the past year. According to Forbes, the Toronto Raptors are worth $2.1 billion.

That means the team is still outside Bloomberg’s election budget, but he’d be able to afford about a quarter of the team’s worth.

Luckily, Bloomberg would still be able to afford another celebrated Canadian team. According to Forbes, the Calgary Flames are valued at about $500 million.

THE WORLD’S PRICIEST PIECE OF ART

Elections come and go, but a work of art lasts forever.

Bloomberg’s budget would’ve given him the budget to buy the most expensive piece of art ever sold at auction: Leonardo da Vinci’s “Salvator Mundi,” sold in 2017 for $450.3 million.

HELP FOR THE POOREST AMERICANS

In 2018, the U.S. Census Bureau found that 38.1 million Americans were still living below the poverty lines, at $25,465 for a family of two adults and two children.

If Bloomberg were to disperse his campaign funds among those poorest Americans, each would receive a modest $14.

If, instead, Bloomberg wanted to focus on helping the 553,000 homeless people living in the U.S., he could’ve given each of them $958.

101 LIFETIMES OF CHAMPAGNE

If Bloomberg preferred to double down on living the cushy life of a billionaire, he could’ve spent his campaign cash on 2,786,069 bottles of Dom Perignon, which retail in Ontario for $269.95 each.

That’s more than enough champagne for a bottle per day for 101 lifetimes.

HUNDREDS OF TORONTO HOUSES

Toronto is one of the hottest housing markets on the planet, with the average price of a semi-detached home hovering around $1 million.

If Bloomberg wanted to expand his real estate portfolio, he could’ve bought every single semi-detached home sold in Toronto in November and December, plus nearly half of all homes sold in October.

In the end, he would’ve had 539 homes in Canada’s biggest city – assuming he didn’t lose any bidding wars.