What are the formal rules around King Charles' accession?

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Charles III proclaimed king at tradition-steeped ceremony

Two days after his mother's death thrust him onto the throne, King Charles III was officially announced as monarch Saturday, in a pomp-filled ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism -- and, for the first time, broadcast live.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social