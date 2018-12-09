

CTVNews.ca Staff





For the third time in just over six weeks, a loose spool has posed an unusual traffic hazard to motorists in the Houston area.

Laura Hogan, a principal at a private school in Kady, Texas, encountered the spool Friday morning while on a school bus with students on a field trip.

“The bus driver let out a loud yelp and started to slam on the brakes,” she told KTRK-TV.

“I braced myself and I looked up expecting to see a wreck about to happen, but what I saw was a gigantic spool.”

The spool had come loose from a passing truck. Video recorded on the bus shows vehicles swerving to get around it.

“Holy cow, what is that thing?” one person asks.

“It’s some kind of spool,” another person replies.

Police say the driver of the transport truck is co-operating with their investigation and will likely receive a traffic citation.

Large spools also caused traffic disruptions on Houston-area freeways on Oct. 25 and Nov. 12.