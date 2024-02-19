Wet winter storm hits California, closing regional airport and trapping people in swollen rivers

'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Another wet winter storm swamped California with heavy rainfall on Monday, flooding the runways at a regional airport and leading to several rescues on swollen rivers and creeks.
The Santa Barbara airport, on the state’s central coast, closed Monday after as much as 10 inches (25 centimetres) of rain had fallen in the area by noon, covering the runways with water.
“Commercial flights have been canceled, general aviation operations are paused, and the Terminal is closed,” airport officials said in a statement posted on social media. “For info about specific flights, please contact your airline directly.”
The U.S. National Weather Service had warned that California’s central coast was at risk of “significant flooding,” with up to 5 inches (12 cm) of rain predicted for many areas and isolated rain totals of 10 inches (25 cm) possible in the Santa Lucia and Santa Ynez mountain ranges as the storm headed toward greater Los Angeles.
The storm is expected to move through quicker than the devastating atmospheric river that parked itself over Southern California earlier this month, turning roads into rivers, causing hundreds of landslides and killing at least nine people.
Moderate showers were reported Monday afternoon but more rain was expected to impact the state through the night and into Tuesday, forecasters said.
The storm had already led to a number a rescues, including in San Luis Obispo County, where crews helped three people out of the rising Salinas River in the city of Paso Robles. Firefighters were getting ready to train on swift-water rescues when they received word that someone was stranded on an island in the river, Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Battalion Chief Scott Hallett told KSBY-TV.
Farther to the north, firefighters rescued two people from the top of their vehicle, which had stalled in flood waters in Sloughhouse, a community about 20 miles (32 kilometres) southeast of Sacramento, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.
Hours earlier, a man was rescued along a creek in El Dorado Hills, northeast of Sacramento. The man, who had been camping in the area, was trapped in a tree as floodwaters rose, El Dorado Hills Deputy Fire Chief Dave Brady told KCRA-TV.
Thunderstorms in valleys around the state capital on Monday could bring “brief tornadoes, large amounts of small hail, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds,” the weather service in Sacramento warned on X.
Residents in the region, including Sacramento, Chico, Yuba City, Stockton and Modesto, “are advised to pay close attention to the weather,” the office said later in a separate statement.
Kelly Curtis, a personal trainer in Long Beach, prepared by getting sandbags to protect her home where she has a training studio in the garage.
“I don't think it will be as bad as the last storm, but last time I got flooded and I kept the sandbags just in case,” she said.
Forecasters said the storm would be strong enough to cause problems including flash flooding and power outages. Flood watches and warnings were issued in coastal and mountain areas up and down the state.
Several feet of snow is possible at elevations above about 6,800 feet (2,070 metres) across the Sierra Nevada, the weather service said. Motorists were urged to avoid mountain routes.
“Consider completing Sierra travel during the day Sunday, or rescheduling to later next week,” said the weather service office in Reno, Nevada. The office issued a backcountry avalanche watch for the greater Lake Tahoe area and the eastern Sierra in Inyo and Mono counties.
The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services activated its operations center Saturday and positioned personnel and equipment in areas most at risk.
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit.
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit.
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
A man who died after fatally shooting two police officers and a paramedic in a wooded Minneapolis-area neighbourhood wasn’t legally allowed to have guns and was entangled in a years-long dispute over the custody and financial support of his three oldest children, court records show.
Lockbit, a notorious cybercrime gang that holds its victims' data for ransom, has been disrupted in a rare international law enforcement operation by Britain, the U.S. and the E.U.
A tribal clash in Papua New Guinea’s remote highlands in which at least 26 people were killed has put a growing internal security problem under the microscope in the strategically vital South Pacific island nation that has garnered closer military attention from the United States and China.
Missouri's Republican-led House on Monday passed a bill to ban celebratory gunfire in cities less than a week after a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade left some attending lawmakers hiding in bathrooms.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a car from Russia's President Vladimir Putin as a gift 'for his personal use,' official media reported on Tuesday, in what could be a violation of UN ban that Moscow had joined to adopt against Pyongyang.
The visit by David Cameron, the first British foreign secretary to make the trip to the South Atlantic archipelago in three decades, came amid renewed calls by Argentina for negotiations over the contested territory.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, will visit Canada next month. Meloni is set to visit Toronto on March 2 in her first visit since she was elected in 2022.
The Liberal government has missed a deadline to respond to the findings and recommendations of Justice Paul Rouleau, who headed a federal inquiry into the government's first and only use of the Emergencies Act in 2022.
The federal government is looking to sunset a program involving the HIV self-test INSTI, which uses a drop of blood to deliver results in about a minute. The program was to expand to include a test for both HIV and syphilis, which was approved by Health Canada last year, but funding runs out at the end of March.
Always having a sip of water by your side can be great for remembering to stay hydrated, but sometimes forming an attachment to a water bottle can lead to a fixation on hydration that could have serious health consequences if taken too far, according to medical experts.
Before adulthood, 60 per cent of kids will experience headaches, and one in 10 children will suffer from migraine, according to Dr. Serena Orr.
The benefits of exercise are great for everyone – but may be even better for women, according to a new study.
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
Astronomers have discovered what may be the brightest object in the universe, a quasar with a black hole at its heart growing so fast that it swallows the equivalent of a sun a day.
When it comes to whether or not life exists in Earth’s metaphorical backyard, Saturn’s largest moon Titan has often sparked the curiosity of researchers. But a new study out of London, Ont.’s Western University is shedding light on why when it comes to life elsewhere in our Solar System, we may have to keep looking.
A-list celebrities leaped to their feet on Sunday night when movie icon Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the BAFTA awards in London.
Juveria Zaheer used to watch “Jeopardy!” a lot with her family when she was a little girl. She followed Ken Jennings’ historical winning streak in 2004 and considers the late Alex Trebek as one of the most famous Canadians out there. Now, she’s competing in the Tournament of Champions.
Kravitz accepted the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, marking the honor with a performance of his hits and an emotional speech.
As the Bank of Canada waits for the right moment to start cutting interest rates, some economists are arguing that its decision shouldn't hinge on the housing market.
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
The union representing 9,300 workers at Canada's two biggest railways says public safety is at stake as contract negotiations ground to a halt this month, with a potential strike on the horizon.
Because of excessive rainfall in California, a temporary lake is giving folks a rare chance to do some actual kayaking of all things in the driest place in the United States, the U.S. National Park Service said in a recent news release.
Senior communities around the United States participated in a recently published Stanford University study that found that large majorities of 245 participants between 65 and 103 years old enjoyed virtual reality, improving both their emotions and their interactions with staff.
A small piece of real estate heaven has hit the Toronto market, and homebuyers now have the rare opportunity to bid on the one-of-a-kind property.
Small clinical trials have shown that one or two doses of psilocybin can make dramatic and long-lasting changes in people suffering from treatment-resistant major depressive disorder, though scientists are still exploring the how and the why behind the connection between psychedelics and improved mental health.
The Brooklyn Nets fired Jacque Vaughn on Monday after ending a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.
Speedskating phenom Jordan Stolz continued his bid for another world championship three-peat while Canadians earned double silver medals in the turbulent mass starts Saturday.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
Ontario will ban tolls on all provincial highways, including the recently uploaded Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway in Toronto.
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.