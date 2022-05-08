Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people

This image provided by the Irpin Mayor's Office shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walking with mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, right, in Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin on Sunday. The city was severely damaged during Russia's attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war. (Irpin Mayor's Office via AP)

Western officials visit Ukraine after deadly school bombing

Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school sheltering about 90 people in its basement, while Ukrainian fighters held out at the battered Mariupol steel plant as Moscow's forces rushed to seize it ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday.

