West spotlights North Korea rights abuses; China opposes
The United States, its Western allies and experts shone a spotlight on the dire human rights situation and increasing repression in North Korea at a U.N. meeting Friday that China and Russia denounced as a politicized move likely to further escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula.
China blocked the U.S. from broadcasting the informal Security Council meeting globally on the internet, a decision criticized by U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield as an attempt to hide North Korea's "atrocities from the world."
Webcasting requires agreement by all 15 council members. But the U.S. envoy said Beijing's effort was in vain because the meeting will be made public, and the U.S. and many others will continue to speak out against Pyongyang's human rights abuses and threats to international peace.
James Turpin, a senior official in the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said the ongoing tensions on the Korean peninsula pose a threat to regional and international peace and security, and "these tensions cannot be separated from the dire human rights situation in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the North's official name.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, North Korea has been isolated. The United Nations has no international staff in the country and Turpin said this "coincides with an increase in the repression of civil and political rights."
He pointed to stronger government measures to prevent people from getting access to information from the outside world, an extreme level of surveillance, people's homes being subjected to random search for material not authorized by the state, and punishments for anyone trying to exercise basic rights including freedom of expression, religion and peaceful assembly.
Elizabeth Salmon, the U.N. special investigator on human rights in North Korea, also stressed "the interdependence of international peace and security and human rights," saying peace and denuclearization can't be addressed without considering the current human rights violations.
She told the meeting that the limited information available shows the suffering of the North Korean people has increased and their already limited liberties have declined. Access to food, medicine and health care remains a priority concern, "people have frozen to death during the cold spells in January," and some didn't have money to heat their homes while others were forced to live on the streets because they sold their homes as a last resort.
Xing Jisheng, a counsellor at China's U.N. Mission, criticized the U.S. for discussing human rights in the Security Council whose mandate is ensuring international peace and security, saying it "is not constructive in any way." Instead of easing tension, he said, "it may rather intensify the conflict, and therefore it's an irresponsible move."
"Using U.N. WebTV for live broadcast is a waste of U.N. resources," Xing added, saying if countries are really concerned about the situation on the Korean peninsula and well-being of the people they should work to relaunch dialogue, de-escalate tensions, and support lifting sanctions that affect the livelihood of North Koreans and the country's deteriorating humanitarian situation.
Stepan Kuzmenkov, a senior counsellor at Russia's U.N. Mission, echoed China's opposition to having the Security Council discuss human rights and said there were no grounds for convening the meeting "which has a clear anti-North Korean bent."
He accused the U.S. of using human rights "to settle scores with the governments not to their liking" and condemned what he called "streams of disinformation" about North Korea disseminated by the U.S. and its allies "on the pretext that they're trying to protect human rights."
"What we see is that the United States, South Korea and Japan are engaging in aggressive, militaristic activities, thereby whipping up tensions in northeastern Asia, putting the security of countries in the region at risk," Kuzmenov said. "The Americans are ignoring initiatives which would help ease tensions as well as the substantive and constructive signals (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un is sending, which could bring about possible de-escalation."
America's Thomas-Greenfield countered that "the regime's widespread human rights abuses and its threats to our collective security could not be clearer."
North Korea's ballistic missile and weapons of mass destruction programs threaten international peace and security and are "inextricably linked to the regime's human rights abuses," she said.
"In the DPRK, the pursuit of weapons of mass destruction always, always trumps human rights and humanitarian needs of its people," Thomas-Greenfield said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump provided no evidence that suggested he was directly informed of a pending arrest and did not say how he knew of such plans.
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
Canada
-
'Worst thing to go through as a parent': Father of missing daughter staying at site of Old Montreal fire
Police say six people remain unaccounted for after the major fire that ripped through a historic building in Old Montreal. Members of the Montreal fire department (SSIM) held a news conference on Saturday morning and confirmed that Montreal police (SPVM) is still investigating the fire.
-
Most Canadians support death penalty for murderers, poll shows
A new poll conducted by Research Co. has found that the majority of Canadians support reinstating the death penalty for murder.
-
Ontario to see higher numbers of economic immigrants under federal agreement
Ontario is set to double the number of economic immigrants it welcomes to the province under an agreement with the federal government to boost the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program.
-
Friends of fallen Edmonton officer from N.S. remember him as 'faithful' husband, 'loyal friend'
As displays of grief grow in Edmonton, a day after two city police officers were shot and killed on the job, a town in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is also hurting.
-
EPS investigating if teen who killed 2 officers also shot Pizza Hut worker: sources
Edmonton police are investigating whether the 16-year-old boy who shot and killed two officers is the same person that shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources told CTV News.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
World
-
Trump expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges
Donald Trump said in a social media post that he expects to be arrested Tuesday as a New York prosecutor is eyeing charges in a case examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump provided no evidence that suggested he was directly informed of a pending arrest and did not say how he knew of such plans.
-
Pakistani police storm home of former PM Khan, arrest 61
Pakistani police stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 61 people amid tear gas and clashes between Khan's supporters and police, officials said.
-
West spotlights North Korea rights abuses; China opposes
The United States, its Western allies and experts shone a spotlight on the dire human rights situation and increasing repression in North Korea at a U.N. meeting Friday that China and Russia denounced as a politicized move likely to further escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula.
-
Turkiye's top diplomat visits Cairo in effort to mend ties
Turkiye's chief diplomat was in Cairo on Saturday for talks with Egyptian officials as the regional powers seek to mend their frayed ties after years of tension.
-
Russia will extend Ukraine grain deal for 60 days – not 120
On the eve of the expiration of a deal enabling Ukraine to export grain, Russia's U.N. ambassador reiterated that Moscow is ready to extend the deal -- but only for 60 days, just half the 120 days in the agreement.
-
Supreme Court honours legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, whose death ahead of the 2020 election led to a conservative shift on the Supreme Court, was remembered Friday during ceremonies at the high court as a legendary champion for women's rights.
Politics
-
Alleged foreign interference entangles Liberals and Conservatives in one riding
In his new role as special rapporteur investigating alleged foreign interference, David Johnston will likely take a deep dive into the suburban Toronto riding of Don Valley North, which is emerging as a nexus for alleged meddling by China.
-
Google says it will volunteer its top execs to testify at parliamentary committee
Google says it will volunteer some of its top executives to testify at a parliamentary committee.
-
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon champions Indigenous diplomacy, seeks new ties abroad
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is using her role to help build ties between Indigenous people across the globe -- an effort experts say is leveraging a colonial institution to advance reconciliation abroad and bolster centuries of collaboration.
Health
-
Use of protein, creatine supplements could be linked to body issues, new study shows
A new study shows young Canadians are using performance-enhancing drugs and substances to increase muscle mass and athleticism, which can cause adverse mental and physical health effects.
-
Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula recalled for potential bacteria contamination
A voluntary recall has been issued for one sku of Nestle Good Start Soothe Infant Formula due to a potential bacteria contamination. Distributor Perrigo Company says the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution due to the potential presence of Cronobacter sakazakii.
-
B.C. man stunned to discover physiotherapist called him 'redneck,' 'lowlife' in medical file
A B.C. health authority is investigating after a complaint from a Merritt man who said he was stunned to find hurtful and derogatory comments made about him in a medical file.
Sci-Tech
-
Meta rolls out paid verification option for Facebook and Instagram users in U.S.
Facebook and Instagram users in the United States will soon be able to pay to get a coveted blue check on their account.
-
Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data
A new report from Mastercard shows that the average data breach costs Canadian businesses $5.64 million while only 39 per cent of businesses are implementing adequate cybersecurity tools.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Entertainment
-
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
-
Posthumous album set from 'Gangsta's Paradise' rapper Coolio
The estate of rapper Coolio plans to release a studio album later this year that the Grammy-winning hitmaker had been working on in the days before he died.
-
Ben Affleck addresses his 'mischaracterized' remarks about Jennifer Garner and that Grammys moment
Ben Affleck addressed controversy that followed comments he made in 2021 while speaking to Howard Stern about his past marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.
Business
-
Mostly calm on Paris streets, garbage still piling up
A spattering of protests were planned in France over the weekend against President Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond amid a strike by refuse collectors.
-
City of Yellowknife, civic workers' union ratify deal after strike/lockout
Unionized workers with the City of Yellowknife have ratified a new collective agreement after a labour dispute that began in early February that included a strike and a lockout.
-
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
Lifestyle
-
Which Canadian cities are most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?
Think you’re ready to take on a zombie horde? The city you live in might have an effect on your survivability.
-
The story behind this surreal portrait of Ethiopian identity
A former photojournalist Aïda Muluneh's images have taken over hundreds of bus shelters in New York, Chicago, Boston and her current home of Abidjan, Ivory Coast, through the exhibition "Aïda Muluneh: This is where I am," commissioned by Public Art Fund, a New York City-based nonprofit.
-
'Immediately stop using' these heated blankets due to fire hazard, Health Canada warns
Health Canada is warning anyone in possession of a specific Sunbeam brand heated blanket to 'Immediately stop using and unplug' it, according to a new recall notice.
Sports
-
W5
W5 | Parents of young player who died struggle to find answers within hockey's code of silence
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in 'What Happened to Ben' -- airing Saturday at 7 p.m. on CTV W5.
-
Hockey Canada hires human rights leader as first vice-president, diversity, inclusion
Hockey Canada has hired human rights leader Irfan Chaudhry as its first vice-president of diversity and inclusion.
-
Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane to appear before Heritage Committee
It's Canada Soccer general secretary Earl Cochrane's turn Monday to appear before the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage in Ottawa. Cochrane will be accompanied by Canada Soccer board members Paul-Claude Berube and Stephanie J. Geosits.
Autos
-
Ford recalls 1.5M vehicles to fix brake hoses, wiper arms
Ford is recalling more than 1.5 million vehicles in the U.S. in two actions to fix leaky brake hoses and windshield wiper arms that can break.
-
Volkswagen to invest in mines in bid to become global battery supplier
Volkswagen plans to invest in mines to bring down the cost of battery cells, meet half of its own demand and sell to third-party customers, the carmaker's board member in charge of technology said.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.