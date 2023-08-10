West African leaders are meeting on Niger, but options are few as a military junta defies mediation
West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention.
Nine of the 11 heads of state expected to attend resumed crucial talks at the ECOWAS summit in neighbouring Nigeria. They include the presidents of Senegal, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Togo, Benin, Guinea-Bissau and Sierra Leone. The non-ECOWAS leaders of Mauritania and Burundi are also at the closed-door meeting.
As Niger's junta turns away most efforts at mediation, one analyst asserted that Russian meddling in the country has spiked in the two weeks since mutinous soldiers overthrew democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has refused to step down and is under house arrest.
The junta announced a new government on Wednesday night. More than half of the 21 positions were filled by civilians. The rest were military appointments.
Niger was seen as the last country in the Sahel region south of the Sahara Desert that Western nations could partner with to counter jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group that has killed thousands and displaced millions of people. The international community is scrambling to find a peaceful solution to the country's leadership crisis.
"Let me tell you, any coup that has succeeded beyond 24 hours has come to stay. So, as it is, they are speaking from the point of strength and advantage," Oladeinde Ariyo, a security analyst in neighbouring Nigeria, said. "So, negotiating with them will have to be on their terms."
Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is leading the ECOWAS push. On Wednesday, a Nigerian delegation led by the Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi, met the junta's leader, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani. The emir was one of few people allowed to meet Tchiani.
Acting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland met with the coup leaders earlier this week but was denied access to both Tchiani and Bazoum. A separate delegation comprised of ECOWAS, the United Nations and the African Union was barred from coming at all.
West Africa's regional bloc has failed to stem past coups throughout the region. Niger is the fourth country in the 15-member state bloc to have experienced a coup in the last three years.
The bloc imposed harsh economic and travel sanctions and threatened to use military force if Bazoum was not reinstated by Sunday, a deadline the junta ignored. There is no indication the coup leaders are willing to budge on reinstating Bazoum, who says he is being held hostage in his residence with his wife and son.
An advisor to Bazoum who was not authorized to speak about the situation due to the sensitivity of it told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the family is without water and electricity and subsisting on rice and canned goods because food is running out.
U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said he was very concerned about reports of the "deplorable living conditions" Bazoum and his family were in and called for the president's immediate release.
But as the junta becomes more entrenched, the options for negotiations are becoming limited, said Andrew Lebovich, a research fellow with the Clingendael Institute.
"It's very difficult to say what might come out of it, but the fact that the initial deadline passed without intervention and that the (junta) has continued to hold a fairly firm line, indicate that they think they can outlast this pressure," he said.
The main parties' positions are dangerously far apart, according to the International Crisis Group, which said that if dialogue is going to succeed, each side is going to have to make concessions, which they've so far refused to do.
Since seizing power, the junta has cut ties with France and exploited popular grievances toward its former colonial ruler to shore up its support base. It also has asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner, which operates in a handful of African countries and has been accused of committing human rights abuses.
Moscow is using Wagner and other channels of influence to discredit Western nations, Lou Osborn, an investigator with All Eyes on Wagner, a project focusing on the Wagner group, asserted to The Associated Press.
Tactics include using social media to spread rumours about Wagner's upcoming arrival to Niger and employing fake accounts to mobilize demonstrations and spread false narratives, Osborn said. "Their objective is not to support the junta or an alternative political approach but to sow discord, create chaos, destabilize," she said.
She pointed to a Telegram post on Wednesday by an alleged Wagner operative, Alexander Ivanov, asserting that France had begun the "mass removal of children" likely to be used for slave labour and sexual exploitation.
It was not immediately possible to verify the allegations. Wagner's media arm is effectively disbanded and hasn't replied to requests for comment since Niger's coup.
While there's no reason to believe Russia was behind the coup, it will leverage the opportunity to gain a stronger foothold in the region, something Western nations were trying to avoid, Sahel experts say.
France and the United States have more than 2,500 military personnel in Niger and along with other European nations have poured hundreds of millions of dollars of military assistance into propping up the country's forces. Much of that aid was suspended after members of the presidential guard overthrew Bazoum.
Meanwhile, Niger's approximately 25 million people are feeling the impact of the sanctions.
Some neighbourhoods in the capital, Niamey are living in the dark with little access to electricity and there are frequent power cuts across the city. The country gets up to 90% of its power from Nigeria, which has cut off some of the supply.
Since the coup, Hamidou Albade, 48, said he's been unable to run his shop on the outskirts of Niamey because there's been no electricity. He also works as a taxi driver but lost business there, too, because a lot of of his foreign clients have left the city.
"It's very difficult, I just sit at home doing nothing," he said. Still, he supports the junta. "We're suffering now, but I know the junta will find a solution to get out of the crisis," he said.
------
Asadu reported from Abuja, Nigeria. Associated Press writer Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and San Ikpoyi in Lagos, Nigeria, contributed.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Wildfires tearing through parts of Hawaii have killed at least 36 people. Follow live updates
Follow live updates about wildfires that are racing across part of Maui in Hawaii, destroying sections of a historic town on the island and forcing some to flee to the relative safety of the ocean, where the U.S. Coast Guard rescued them.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
Officials said Conservative MP's Bernardo bill unlikely to come before Parliament: emails
Government officials in the Privy Council Office discussed a Conservative private member's bill launched in response to convicted killer Paul Bernardo's transfer to a medium-security prison, noting it would likely never hit Parliament, internal emails show.
At least 36 people have died on Maui as fires burn through Hawaii, county reports
Thousands of Hawaii residents raced to escape homes on Maui as blazes swept across the island, destroying parts of a centuries-old town and killing at least 36 people in one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in recent years.
Russia says it intercepted Moscow-bound drones for a second straight day
Russian air defence systems on Thursday shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for the second straight day, officials said, with the attack disrupting flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault on Russian soil.
Hawaiian wildfires delay flight to British Columbia
Some Canadians vacationing in Hawaii saw their flight home with Air Canada cancelled, as parts of the island of Maui were being scorched by a devastating wildfire.
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Canada
-
Hawaiian wildfires delay flight to British Columbia
Some Canadians vacationing in Hawaii saw their flight home with Air Canada cancelled, as parts of the island of Maui were being scorched by a devastating wildfire.
-
B.C. woman bombarded by Amazon deliveries she didn't order
A woman who lives in Langley, B.C., has been beset by a barrage of Amazon packages she didn’t order. And she can't get the bogus deliveries to stop.
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
-
B.C. first responders gather to give fallen firefighter a hero's send-off
When wildland firefighter Zak Muise lost his life on the job last month, his colleagues said they wanted to give him a hero's send-off – and that's exactly what they did on Wednesday in Penticton, B.C.
-
Vancouver airport construction halted after potential Indigenous artifacts found
Construction at Vancouver's airport has been halted after crews found what are believed to be Indigenous artifacts on the site.
-
Census workers logged hundreds of cases of violence, harassment by public: documents
Statistics Canada documents show workers who went door-to-door to collect data for the 2021 census logged hundreds of workplace injuries and at least 15 assaults by members of the public.
World
-
Poland plans to deploy 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus
Poland's defence minister said Thursday that the country intends to put 10,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus. The statement comes as Warsaw worries about the presence of Russian-linked mercenaries in Belarus and migrants trying to cross the border.
-
Safety standards weren't met before fire killed 11 at French home for disabled, prosecutor says
Required safety standards weren't met at a vacation home for adults with disabilities where a heavy fire left 11 dead in eastern France, a deputy prosecutor said Thursday. A day earlier, the fire killed 10 adults with slight intellectual disabilities and one person accompanying them.
-
West African leaders are meeting on Niger, but options are few as a military junta defies mediation
West African heads of state began meeting Thursday on next steps after Niger's military junta defied their deadline to reinstate the nation's deposed president, but analysts say the bloc known as ECOWAS may be running out of options as support fades for a military intervention.
-
Mexico president asks why, if a woman criticizes him, he isn't considered victim of gender violence
Mexico's president posed a question Wednesday that nobody was really asking: why, if a woman criticizes him, he isn't considered victim of gender violence.
-
Donald Trump wants his election subversion trial moved out of Washington. That won't be easy
Donald Trump and his legal team face long odds in their bid to move his 2020 election conspiracy trial out of Washington, arguing the Republican can't possibly get a fair trial in the overwhelmingly Democratic nation's capital.
-
Russia says it intercepted Moscow-bound drones for a second straight day
Russian air defence systems on Thursday shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for the second straight day, officials said, with the attack disrupting flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault on Russian soil.
Politics
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and family heading to B.C. on vacation this week
Justin Trudeau and his family are vacationing in British Columbia for just over a week, the Prime Minister's Office says.
-
Federal government expected to release new clean electricity regulations today
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is expected to announce the country's draft clean electricity regulations today.
-
Canada detects suspected China-backed 'information operation' targeting Conservative MP
A Canadian foreign interference monitoring system has detected an "information operation" targeting Conservative MP Michael Chong, Global Affairs Canada revealed Wednesday.
Health
-
WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'
The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.
-
Four relatives came to lunch. Three died with symptoms of 'death cap' mushroom poisoning
A meal of suspected death cap mushrooms served at a family lunch in late July is at the centre of a homicide investigation in Australia following the deaths of three guests less than a week later.
-
Romanian care homes scandal spotlights abuse described as 'inhumane and degrading'
After receiving distressed text messages about the conditions at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. What she and her colleagues uncovered, she said, was 'outrageous and inhuman.'
Sci-Tech
-
Zoom says it will not use audio, video or chat content to train AI without customer consent
Zoom has updated its terms of service to clarify it will not use customer data to train its AI unless a person consents.
-
-
NYC museum's Concorde supersonic jet takes barge ride to Brooklyn for restoration
The Concorde supersonic jet that has been parked along Manhattan's west side since retiring from commercial air travel took a slow boat to Brooklyn on Wednesday for a facelift that will take several months.
Entertainment
-
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
Robbie Robertson, The Band's lead guitarist and songwriter who in such classics as 'The Weight,' 'Up on Cripple Creek' and 'The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down' mined and helped reshape American music, has died at 80.
-
Taylor Swift's Toronto stint creates opportunities, risks for brands tied to show
Companies marketing themselves in connection with Taylor Swift's future swing through Toronto might feel an afterglow that outlives the pop star's handful of shows in the country, but such brands also face several risks in tying themselves to the hotly anticipated tour.
-
Kuwait and Lebanon move to ban 'Barbie' over gender and sexuality themes ahead of Mideast release
"Barbie" is set to open across the Middle East on Thursday, but moves by Kuwait and Lebanon to ban the film over its themes on gender and sexuality have raised questions over how widely it will be released.
Business
-
Coach parent Tapestry buying Capri, owner of Michael Kors and Versace, in $8.5 billion deal
Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner of fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The approximately $8.5 billion deal puts Tapestry in a better position to take on its big European fashion rivals.
-
Calgary Stampede sponsors stand by organization despite admission of liability in sex assault case
In the two weeks since the Calgary Stampede accepted liability in a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed an adult staffer to sexually abuse boys for years, no sponsors have publicly broken ranks and announced a departure.
-
Disney to boost prices for ad-free Disney+ and Hulu services and vows crackdown on password sharing
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger vowed to make its streaming services profitable via a planned October price hike on its ad-free Disney+ and Hulu plans and a crackdown on password sharing expected to extend through next year.
Lifestyle
-
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in U.S. history
A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.
-
Animal therapy program shows promise in Canadian prisons, study found
Could dogs be the key to prisoner rehabilitation? Canadian researchers are looking into how canine therapy impacts life in prison.
-
The most popular books on social media, according to BookTok
A new report suggests these are the top 15 books being talked about on TikTok.
Sports
-
As Lauren James awaits decision on possible ban at Women's World Cup, England focuses on Colombia
While Lauren James awaits a decision on whether she will be able to play again at the Women's World Cup, her England teammates are focusing on their upcoming quarterfinal against Colombia.
-
France coach sends a spoiler alert ahead of the Women's World Cup quarterfinal against Australia
Spoiler alert. Herve Renard's French lineup knows what the atmosphere and the tension is like playing a Women's World Cup quarterfinal on home soil, and is projecting that onto Australia's Matildas.
-
Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans face murder, gang-related charges in Greece after deadly violence
Nearly 100 Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence.
Autos
-
Unifor, Detroit Three to kick off contract talks with official handshakes
Unifor and the Detroit Three automakers are set to kick off talks today for the next three-year contracts for autoworkers.
-
Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global auto and motorcycle sales
Honda reported Wednesday that its April-June profit more than doubled on healthy sales of its motorcycles and cars, as the Japanese company also received a perk from favourable exchange rates.
-
Daimler Truck finance chief Jochen Goetz, credited with its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz maker, dies
Jochen Goetz, the chief financial officer of Daimler Truck and credited with its successful spinoff from the automotive giant that makes the Mercedes-Benz, has died, the company said Sunday. He was 52.