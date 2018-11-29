

Any wedding ending in an arrest can’t exactly be picture perfect.

A Texas wedding photographer faces several serious charges after she allegedly had sex with a guest at a ceremony, peed on a tree and then threatened the arresting officer over the weekend.

Arlington resident Katherine Leigh Mehta, 26, was charged with public intoxication and given a felony charge of obstruction or retaliation on Saturday night. Shortly after, she was released after posting bail on Sunday.

According to a Parker County arrest report that CTVNews.ca has obtained, the whole ordeal started when some wedding guests told a security guard — an off-duty sheriff’s deputy — that Mehta was having sex with a man in one of the rooms.

Mehta, who is also a swimsuit model working under the name Max McIntyre on Instagram and YouTube, was confronted and then asked to leave the event at Parker Manor operated by Springs Event Venue in Weatherford, Texas.

But once the photographer was outside, she allegedly began yelling near a water fountain.

She then walked towards a tree and began urinating on it, according to the arrest report.

According to the report, deputies noticed "a strong odour of alcohol" and deputies arrested Mehta. She was placed in a patrol car where she reportedly threatened officers as they drove her to jail.

“Y’all families will be dead by Christmas, Y’alls daughters are dead. My dad is going to find out about this, and y’all are (expletive) dead. D-E-A-D,” she said, according to the arrest report. "I'm laughing cause y'all won't see y'all home after this."

At the jail, investigators found a bottle of her prescription anti-anxiety medication in her jacket pocket and believe she had mixed it with the alcohol.

Mehta didn’t respond to messages from her model social media account and photography business, Max McIntyre Photography, on Thursday. But people claiming to be related to Mehta offered a different account.

A woman who said she was Mehta’s sister told WFAA in Texas that Mehta was actually a victim as her drink had been spiked during the wedding ceremony.

“She said she went outside and she said these two men tried to approach her and do inappropriate things,” the woman told the station. “And she said she was yelling and trying to get help, and things got turned around in a negative way.”

