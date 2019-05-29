

Adam Frisk, CTVNews.ca Staff





A meteorologist in the U.S. snapped back at viewers during a live tornado warning after many complained that the potential life-saving emergency news bulletin had interrupted the airing of reality TV show “The Bachelorette.”

As severe weather rolled into the Dayton, Ohio area Monday night, FOX 45 News interrupted regular scheduled programming to alert viewers that a tornado warning had been issued for the area. The news channel also decided to take its coverage of the possible life-altering storm live on Facebook.

However, some viewers were more concerned about missing the reality TV show than listening to meteorologist Jamie Simpson’s warning.

“The fact that the weatherman is still talking about this tornado warning is beyond rude and disrespectful because I have missed 34 minutes of The Bachelorette,” a viewer tweeted.

“I’d rather unexpectedly get hit by a tornado than to have a 40 minute news break during The Bachelorette #imsomad,” reads another comment.

The response from some viewers prompted Simpson to clap back, saying he was “sick and tired of people complaining about this.”

“No! We are not going back to the show, folks,” Simpson said. “This is a dangerous situation, OK? Think about if this was your neighbourhood.”

“Our job here is to keep people safe and that is what we're going to do. Some of you complain this is all about my ego. Stop. Just stop right now. It's not. I'm done with you people, I really am. Pathetic,” the award-winning meteorologist said.

Powerful storms ripped through the region Monday night, causing widespread damage in the Dayton area, killing at least one person and injuring at least 12 others, officials said.

The meteorologist’s plea, asking people to stop complaining about emergency alerts, is similar to pleas from emergency officials north of the border. Police forces across Ontario have issued pleas to the public asking people not to call 911 to complain about the Amber Alert system.

Earlier this month, Niagara Regional Police Services released audio of a brief conversation between a dispatcher and an angry man who called to complain about being awaken by an Amber Alert text message after a child was allegedly abducted in Sudbury.

“I wanna know who the hell is sending these alerts out,” the man snipped. “What right do you have to send an alert out to Niagara Falls, wake me up at five o’clock in the f***ing morning.”

The dispatcher clapped back.

“OK sir, it’s an Amber Alert for a child that’s been abducted,” she said.

“I don’t give a s**t! OK?” the man said. “Are you out of your mind?”

The child who was the subject of the Amber Alert was found safe in Toronto, which prompted the city’s mayor and police force to warn against calling 911 to complain about the emergency alert system.