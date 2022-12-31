Wealth of tribute comes for Benedict, who desired simplicity
Within minutes of the announcement of the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI Saturday morning, a wealth of tributes poured in from around the world, while the Vatican revealed that the late pontiff would be given a "simple" funeral, celebrated by Pope Francis, in keeping with his wishes.
Words of praise and fond remembrance poured in from world leaders and religious figures, including the archbishop of Canterbury and Jewish advocates.
But some others, including LGBTQ+ advocates, were restrained in marking the passing of 95-year-old Benedict, Before being elected pontiff in 2005, as Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, he had long served as the Vatican's doctrinal watchdog, ensuring unwavering orthodoxy on issues including homosexual activity, which the Catholic church considers a sin.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that Francis will celebrate a solemn but sober funeral in St. Peter's Square on Thursday with rites that, "following the desire of the pope emeritus, will be carried out in the sign of simplicity."
Benedict, 95, died in the austere Vatican monastery where he had resided since shortly after shocking the world by retiring in 2013. Frail for years, Benedict's health worsened earlier in the week, according to the Vatican.
Starting on Monday, the faithful will be able to file by his body in St. Peter's Basilica.
The square was festive with a towering Christmas tree and life-sized creche scene. Hundreds of tourists were strolling through the square, many unaware that Benedict had died in his secluded residence in the Vatican Gardens.
Benedict "prayed in silence, as one should do," said Fabrizio Giambrone, a tourist from Sicily who recalled the late pontiff as a "very good person" who lacked the "charisma" of his predecessor, St. John Paul II, and of his successor, Pope Francis.
Laura Camila Rodriguez, 16, visiting from Bogota, Colombia, with her parents, said she was traveling on a train bound for Rome earlier on Saturday when she learned of Benedict's death.
"It was a shock, but it's probably good for him that he can now rest in peace, at his age," she said. "I think Francis is a good pope, he was a good successor, able to head the Catholic Church."
While a year-end holiday mood was palpable in the square of the small Bavarian town where Ratzinger was born in 1927, church bells tolled solemnly at St. Oswald Church in Marktl am Inn, near the Austrian border.
World leaders, Jewish advocates and the archbishop of Canterbury were among those mourning the death.
The American Jewish Committee in a statement from New York praised Benedict for having "continued the path of reconciliation and friendship with world Jewry blazed by his predecessor, John Paul II." The organization noted that the German-born Catholic church leader had "paid homage in Auschwitz" to the victims of the Holocaust and had made an official visit to Israel.
"He condemned antisemitism as a sin against God and man, and he emphasized the unique relationship between Christianity and Judaism," the statement said.
Praise for Benedict's religious devotion came from the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. "In his life and ministry, Pope Benedict XVI directed people to Christ," the Anglican leader tweeted.
"I join with Pope Francis and all the Catholic Church in mourning his death. May he rest in Christ's peace and rise in glory with all the Saints."
Dubbed "God's Rottweiller" for his fierce defense of Catholic teaching in the decades that he led the Vatican doctrinal orthodoxy office, Benedict was viewed less enthusiastically by some for his stance on homosexuality and against women's desire to break with the church's ban on female priests.
In that role, Ratzinger "had an outsized influence on the Church's approach to gay and lesbian people and issues," said Francis De Bernardo, executive director of the U.S.-based New Ways Ministry, which advocates for LGBTQ+ Catholics. He noted that Ratzinger in 1986 helped shape a document that called homosexual orientation as "an objective disorder" and his involvement in a 1994 Catechism describing sexual activity between people of the same gender as "acts of grave depravity."
"Those documents caused -- and still cause -- grave pastoral harm" to many LGBTQ+ people, De Bernardo said, while noting that his organization was praying for the repose of Benedict's soul.
Francis has used his papacy to try to set a less judgmental tone against gay Catholics.
While hailing Benedict's "profound example of humility and willingness to overturn tradition" by resigning, advocates for opening up the priesthood to women expressed dismay over his refusal to embrace their aims.
"For many Catholics, Pope Benedict's papacy is a chapter of our church's history that we are still healing from," said Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women's Ordination Conference. "His relentless pursuit to stifle the movement for women's ordination revealed a man unwilling or unable to engage with the urgent needs of the church today."
Paolo Santalucia in Vatican City and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this story.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
Wealth of tribute comes for Benedict, who desired simplicity
Within minutes of the announcement of the death of Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI Saturday morning, a wealth of tributes poured in from around the world, while the Vatican revealed that the late pontiff would be given a "simple" funeral, celebrated by Pope Francis, in keeping with his wishes.
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
A look back at the famous and influential people we lost in 2022
From musicians and actors to the Queen herself, the world lost a number of beloved and influential figures this past year who made their mark in the worlds of film, music, sports and politics.
Polar plunge: Here are the benefits and risks of a winter swim
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
B.C. woman captures incredible video of giant Pacific octopus
An astonishing video of what appears to be a giant Pacific octopus in the waters of British Columbia has garnered millions of views on social media.
Canada
-
Nine times Norad tracked something that wasn't Santa
While Norad's Santa-tracking program is probably its most visible operation, the binational defence group aims to track everything that flies in and around American and Canadian airspace.
-
Canadian Cardinal mourns Pope Benedict XVI, says writings will guide for centuries
A Canadian cardinal says Pope Benedict XVI had an astounding intellect and his writings will help guide Catholics for centuries to come.
-
With eating disorders on the rise in Canada, experts break down common myths
As more Canadians are diagnosed with eating disorders, experts say stereotypes and common myths circulating on social media play a role in misinforming the public about the impact these disorders have on people and children.
-
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
-
Edmonton pedestrian killed in Christmas Day crash was generous, creative young woman, says mom
A woman who was killed in a crash on Christmas Day in west Edmonton has been identified as a 22-year-old who was excited about what was to come in the new year.
-
Environmental activist and elder Charlie Snowshoe dies at 88 in N.W.T.
Environmental activist and Gwich'in elder Charlie Snowshoe died this week at home in Fort McPherson, N.W.T., at age 88.
World
-
On New Year's, Putin slams West for hypocrisy, aggression
President Vladimir Putin used his New Year's address to the nation to accuse Western countries of aggression and trying to use the conflict in Ukraine to undermine Moscow.
-
Revelers throng to New Year's parties after COVID hiatus
With countdowns and fireworks, revelers in major city centers across the Asia-Pacific region ushered in the first new year without COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began in 2020.
-
Despite war, some Ukrainian families reunite for New Year
Some Ukranian families reunite briefly for the new year after months apart due to Russia's 10-month war on Ukraine.
-
Benedict XVI, first pope to retire in 600 years, dies at 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, the shy German theologian who tried to reawaken Christianity in a secularized Europe but will forever be remembered as the first pontiff in 600 years to resign from the job, died Saturday. He was 95.
-
Troubles aside, Xi says China on 'right side of history'
China "stands on the right side of history," the country's leader Xi Jinping said Saturday in a New Year's address that came as questions swirl over his government's handling of COVID-19 and economic and political challenges at home and abroad.
-
Troops join search for missing in northern Japan landslide
A landslide destroyed about a dozen homes in northern Japan on Saturday, leaving at least two people missing, and troops were on their way to help in the rescue effort, officials said.
Politics
-
Canadians are angry because 'they're hurting,' Conservative leader says
While arguing for more civility in politics, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also called on elected officials Friday to explore the reasons why Canadians feel so angry in today's political climate.
-
Governor General remembers death of Queen Elizabeth II in annual New Year's address
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon, who serves as the monarch's representative in Canada, remembered the queen's death in her annual New Year's message. Simon says over the past year, Canadians also witnessed devastating weather events and continued to experience the emotions sparked by the discovery of what are believed to be the unmarked graves of Indigenous children at former residential school sites.
-
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
Health
-
Polar plunge: Here are the benefits and risks of a winter swim
On the first day of 2022, Canadians across the country will jump into icy lakes and rivers as participants in local polar dip events. Here are some of the benefits and risks of polar plunging, as well as some advice for doing it safely.
-
How to beat that New Year's hangover before it starts
There is no scientifically proven way to cure a hangover, but experts say you can prevent one — or at least keep that morning-after misery to a minimum. Here's how.
-
COVID-19 travel restrictions for China arrivals 'not effective,' 'little bit absurd': infectious disease experts
COVID-19 cases surging in China have prompted some countries to bring back mandatory testing of travellers, but infectious disease specialists say the policies are performative and won't keep the virus out of Canada. Testing requirements have not currently been implemented by Canadian officials.
Sci-Tech
-
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light': What pilots reported over Canada in 2022
From 'unidentified' objects to a 'strange light,' Canadian aviation officials received at least 16 unusual reports in 2022, including 11 from pilots flying for Air Canada, WestJet, Virgin Atlantic, United and more.
-
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
-
Keep an eye on the sky for 2023's celestial events
Stunning meteor showers, full moons and eclipses will light up the sky in 2023. The year is sure to be a sky-gazer's delight with plenty of celestial events on the calendar.
Entertainment
-
The 'sexy' reality behind Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel
Sicily's 'White Lotus' hotel is formerly a 14th-century monastery with unique views of the Etna volcano and coastline
-
Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, dies
Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.
-
Queen guitarist Brian May knighted, says honour comes with 'a little bit more clout'
Queen guitarist Brian May is now a 'Sir.' May, who also has a doctorate in astrophysics and is an animal welfare advocate, received a knighthood Friday as part of the U.K.'s annual New Year's Honours list.
Business
-
Inspired by 'Office Space' film, Washington software engineer steals over US$300K from employer, prosecutors say
A Washington man allegedly transferred thousands of dollars from his employer into a personal account after being inspired by the 1999 cult movie 'Office Space,' according to an arrest report by the Seattle Police Department.
-
S&P 500 closes out dismal year with worst loss since 2008
Stocks are closing out 2022 with more losses, giving the S&P 500 its worst year since 2008. The technology-heavy Nasdaq and the Dow also fell and ended the year in the red.
-
Canadians split on how much and when to tip at restaurants, survey shows
When it comes to tipping etiquette, a new survey suggests there is little agreement among Canadians on when and how much to tip.
Lifestyle
-
The Royal Family had a rollercoaster year
It was always going to be a tough 12 months for the House of Windsor. But nothing could have prepared the Royal Family for the realities of the past year and the seismic shifts it has endured.
-
The most expensive destinations in Canada to spend New Year's Eve, according to one survey
Mont Tremblant ski resort in Quebec is the most expensive place to spend New Year's Eve in Canada, according to a new survey by cheaphotels.org.
-
Why that 'free' Starbucks drink is about to cost you more
Starbucks is making changes to its rewards program, requiring members to spend more to earn some popular freebies.
Sports
-
LeBron James scores season-high 47 points on 38th birthday
Lebron James scores a season-high of 47 points as he inspired the Los Angeles Lakers to a 130-121 win over the Atlanta Hawks on his 38th birthday.
-
Ronaldo Saudi move to signal likely end of elite club career
Less than two weeks after his great rival Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr and likely signalled the end of his career in elite club soccer.
-
Slovakia beats Latvia 3-0 in world junior hockey
Adam Gajan made 28 saves and Slovakia beat Latvia 3-0 on Friday for its second victory in three Group B games in the world junior hockey championship.
Autos
-
Volkswagen recalls Beetles to replace Takata air bags
Volkswagen is recalling nearly 42,000 Beetles in the U.S. and Canada because they have potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
-
Dania Akeel: Meet the Saudi woman taking on one of the world's toughest motor races
Jeddah-born athlete Dania Akeel is preparing for her second tilt at the infamous Dakar Rally, one of the world's longest and most demanding endurance races.
-
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.