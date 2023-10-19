'We're talking about saving human lives': Negotiator who once helped release captive Israeli soldier discusses current hostage situation

It was 12 years ago when Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit was released after spending more than five years in Hamas captivity.

His release came with the exchange of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, and today, Israel finds itself in a similar situation, but with even more lives at stake.

Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007 and is recognized as a terrorist entity by the Canadian government, launched a surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,400 people and taking at least 199 hostages, according to the Israeli military.

Gershon Baskin, who organized secret back-channel negotiations that led to the release of Shalit in 2011, told CTV National News that he believes all options, including paying money, should be considered to save the lives of those taken hostage by Hamas.

"This is the same, only the difference is that Gilad Shalit was in captivity for five years and four months, and we don't have five years and four months. We have hours, maybe days, before the window of opportunity for a negotiated release of some of the hostages is possible," he said.

"Once the ground incursion begins, the massive Israeli invasion of Gaza begins, with tanks and artillery and infantry and special forces, the window of opportunity for negotiations closes and we're talking about saving the lives of women, children, elderly and sick people. That's what we're talking about."

The Israeli government has since declared war on Hamas, engaging in an aerial bombardment and siege of Gaza that has limited access to food, water and other supplies in the territory.

The Gaza Health Ministry says 3,478 people have been killed in Gaza since the war began, with officials saying another 1,300 are believed to be buried under rubble, alive or dead. Thousands have been injured on both sides.

Prior to the siege, Israel and Egypt had imposed a 16-year blockade on Gaza—put in place after Hamas came to power. Humans Rights Watch has since described Gaza as an "open-air prison."

Israel is expected to launch a major offensive into Gaza, days after a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital Tuesday that the Gaza Health Ministry says killed hundreds. Hamas blamed the blast on an Israeli airstrike, while Israel says a rocket misfire by the militant group Islamic Jihad is responsible. U.S. President Joe Biden also said the blast did not appear to be Israel's fault.

While the primary objective of the war may be to eliminate the ability of Hamas to govern and threaten Israel, Baskin says there is still a small opportunity to save those hostages.

He adds that Hamas isn't the only group holding hostages and that even it doesn't have control over the other groups operating in Gaza.

Baskin also said he believes the United States should get "tough" with countries like Qatar to put pressure on Hamas.

"I have always said in my life I'm willing to talk to anyone who's willing to talk to me and I'm willing to talk to the devil to save lives," he said.

"We're talking about saving human lives – Israeli citizens who were taken hostage – and I don't care if we have to release some Palestinian prisoners to do that or grant Hamas a temporary ceasefire in order to save those lives. Because once the military operation begins on the ground, the only way to save those hostages is through military actions, through attempts to rescue them with special forces. And in that case some may be rescued, and others will not."

Hamas, which Baskin said has "199 points of leverage," recently released a video of one hostage. Baskin said he fears Hamas could resort to the same gruesome videos that ISIS filmed when it executed hostages.

"They (Hamas) adopted the rulebook of ISIS. So while if you would have asked me is Hamas capable of this a month ago, I would have said, 'No, no, they couldn't do that. They don't do that.' After what they did last Saturday, anything is possible."

Hamas, he said, has set the Palestinian cause back by 75 years. About half of Gaza's population of 2.2 million has fled the ongoing violence, according to the Associated Press, with Baskin comparing the current catastrophe to the "Nakba" or expulsion of Palestinians in the 1940s.

"We need to get rid of all of our leaders who are responsible for bringing us to where we are," he said, which to him includes those on the Israeli and Palestinian sides, while a new generation of young people helps lead the way forward.

"We need the help of the world to do it but it has to come first and foremost from us, here, Israelis and Palestinians. We're going to stay here the day after. This is why I urge us all to express humanity while we're going through this hell."

With files from The Associated Press