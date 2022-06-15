'We're still recovering': 11 years after Fukushima nuclear disaster, residents return to their village
More than 11 years after Japan's worst nuclear disaster, the government lifted evacuation orders in a section of a village previously deemed off limits on Sunday, allowing residents to move back into their homes.
Kazunori Iwayama, a former resident of Katsurao village, which lies about 40 kilometres (24 miles) from the Fukushima Daiichi plant said, "It feels like we finally reached the start line and can focus on bringing things back to normal."
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the country's coast, triggering a tsunami that caused a nuclear meltdown at the power plant and a major release of radioactive material. It was the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986.
More than 300,000 people living near the nuclear plant were forced to temporarily evacuate and thousands more did so voluntarily. Once-bustling communities were turned into ghost towns.
In the years since, large-scale cleanup and decontamination operations have allowed some residents who once lived in the former exclusion zone to return.
On Sunday, Iwayama watched as a gate blocking access to his home in Katsurao's Noyuki district was reopened at 8 a.m. local time. Evacuation orders for most of the village were lifted in June 2016, allowing registered residents to come and go, said a village official, who declined to be identified as is customary in Japan. Most who have returned since 2016 are senior citizens.
Some households however, are still waiting for their sections of the village to be decontaminated, according to the official.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said this month the opening would be the first time residents were allowed to live again in Katsurao's Noyuki district, dubbed the "difficult-to-return" zone, an area with high levels of radiation up to 50 millisieverts.
International safety watchdogs recommend annual doses of radiation are kept below 20 millisieverts, the equivalent of two full-body CT scans.
The Japanese government concluded that radiation levels had fallen sufficiently for residents to return, though the figure hasn't been released.
For now, just four households out of 30 said they intend to return to the Noyuki district, said the village official.
Before the disaster, Katsurao village had a population of around 1,500 people. Many of those who left have rebuilt their lives elsewhere, the official said.
Others may still have concerns about radiation. Despite the decontamination efforts, a 2020 survey conducted by Kwansei Gakuin University found 65% of evacuees no longer wanted to return to Fukushima prefecture -- 46% feared residual contamination and 45% had settled elsewhere.
As of March 2020, only 2.4% of Fukushima prefecture remained off-limits to residents, with even parts of that area accessible for short visits, according to Japan's Ministry of Environment.
But there remains more work to be done.
The Katsurao village official said about 337 square kilometres of land in seven Fukushima municipalities are deemed "difficult-to-return" zones. Of those, just 27 square kilometres in six of the same municipalities are specified reconstruction zones.
"This means that more work is needed and other families are waiting for the areas they used to live in to be decontaminated and restored to normal," he said.
Later this month, restrictions are expected to be partially lifted on Futaba and neighboring Okuma -- towns home to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant -- and a similar easing is scheduled in a further three municipalities in 2023, the official said. He added that a timeline for areas outside the reconstruction bases has not been decided.
"This is one milestone," Hiroshi Shinoki, the mayor of Katsurao village, told reporters on Sunday. "It is our duty to try and bring things back as much as we can to how they were 11 years ago."
Shinoki said that he wanted to revitalize local agriculture -- a key industry in the area -- to entice residents back.
In recent years, countries have gradually eased import bans on produce from Fukushima prefecture. In February, Taiwan lifted its ban on food from Fukushima and four other areas.
"It feels like people have forgotten about Fukushima -- but we're still recovering," said resident Iwayama. "Our rice, fruits and vegetables are normal...we'd like people to know this produce is safe," he said.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
Personal information about more than 100 military sex misconduct claimants leaked
The company overseeing the federal government's $900-million settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform is admitting to more privacy breaches, despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem.
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
Iran says rocket launch coming after photos show preparation
Iran acknowledged Wednesday it plans two tests for its new solid-fuelled rocket after satellite photos showed preparations at a desert launch pad previously used in the program, even as tensions remain high over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.
OPINION | Don Martin: The fall of Justin Trudeau has begun
'After a weeks-long survey of just about everyone I've met ... the overall judgment on Justin Trudeau is one of being a political write-off,' writes Don Martin in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca. 'He’s too woke, too precious, preachy in tone, exceedingly smug, lacking in leadership, fading in celebrity, slow to act, short-sighted in vision and generally getting more irritating with every breathlessly whispered public pronouncement,' Martin writes.
Texas city asks for help identifying mysterious figure caught on camera
A Texas city has asked for help identifying a seemingly shaggy figure caught lurking in the dark on a security camera.
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
Toronto Police Service braces members for 'difficult' week ahead of report on race-based data collection: memo
The Toronto Police Service is bracing its members for a ‘difficult’ week ahead as it prepares to release the results Wednesday of a report focused on race-based data related to use of force and strip searches.
Two Air Canada planes came at risk of colliding while taking off on same runway in Toronto
Two Air Canada planes missed colliding at Toronto Pearson after the flight crew of a Boeing 777 and air traffic control missed a radio call saying another plane was still on the runway, a new report says.
Canada
-
Personal information about more than 100 military sex misconduct claimants leaked
The company overseeing the federal government's $900-million settlement deal with military members who experienced sexual misconduct in uniform is admitting to more privacy breaches, despite repeated promises to have fixed the problem.
-
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
-
Bow River in Calgary under 'high streamflow advisory' as forecast improves
The City of Calgary is still watching the water levels of the Bow and Elbow rivers, but the outlook has improved when it comes to the potential for overland flooding.
-
Calgary storm downs trees, power lines and prompts power outages
Calgary was hit with another deluge of rain on Tuesday, along with strong wind gusts that toppled trees and downed power lines.
-
Afghan refugee achieves dream of earning degree in Canada
An Afghan refugee and former interpreter for the Canadian Armed Forces has achieved her dream of earning an education in Canada.
-
Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions: What's changing and what stays in place
Amid mounting pressure on the Canadian government to address long delays and wait times at airports, federal ministers announced on Tuesday that the government will be lifting vaccine requirements for domestic and outbound international travellers. CTVNews.ca has a guide to the current COVID-19 rules around travel as well as what's changing.
World
-
Jan. 6 hearings: What we've learned, and what's next
A rundown of what we've learned so far from the public hearings of the select Jan. 6 committee, and what's next.
-
In Ukraine, mines take lives even after fighting moves on
Russia's war in Ukraine is spreading a deadly litter of mines, bombs and other explosives. They are killing civilians, disrupting planting, complicating the rebuilding of homes and villages, and will continue taking lives and limbs long after the fighting stops.
-
Southern Baptists agree to keep list of accused sex abusers
The Southern Baptist Convention voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to create a way to track pastors and other church workers credibly accused of sex abuse and launch a new task force to oversee further reforms in the nation's largest Protestant denomination.
-
Israeli court finds Gaza aid worker guilty on terror charges
An Israeli court on Wednesday found a Gaza aid worker guilty of several terrorism charges.
-
'We're still recovering': 11 years after Fukushima nuclear disaster, residents return to their village
More than 11 years after Japan's worst nuclear disaster, the government lifted evacuation orders in a section of a village previously deemed off limits on Sunday, allowing residents to move back into their homes.
-
U.K. vows more Rwanda deportation flights after legal setback
The British government vowed Wednesday to organize more flights to deport asylum-seekers from around the world to Rwanda, after a last-minute court judgment grounded the first plane due to take off under the contentious policy.
Politics
-
Governor General, entourage amass $100K in-flight catering bill during trip to Middle East
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon and her guests racked up a nearly $100,000 catering bill during their flights to and from the Middle East from March 16 to 24.
-
New poll suggests Liberal, NDP voters prefer Charest and Brown over Poilievre
New polling suggests Liberal and New Democrat voters think Jean Charest or Patrick Brown would make the best leader of the federal Conservative party.
-
Emergency Preparedness Minister: police did not ask for Emergencies Act
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland say they didn't hear recommendations from police to enact the Emergencies Act.
Health
-
14.5% of world population has or had Lyme disease: analysis
A recent analysis estimates more than one-tenth of the world's population likely has or at some point had tick-borne Lyme disease.
-
WHO to share vaccines to stop monkeypox amid inequity fears
The World Health Organization said it's creating a new vaccine-sharing mechanism to stop the outbreak of monkeypox in more than 30 countries beyond Africa. The move could result in the UN health agency distributing scarce vaccine doses to rich countries that can otherwise afford them.
-
Canadian drug prices: New regulations could save billions of dollars
New drug price regulations set to come into effect next month could lower spending on patented drugs by about seven per cent over the long term and save billions of dollars, the parliamentary budget officer reported Tuesday.
Sci-Tech
-
So long, Internet Explorer. The browser is finally retiring
Internet Explorer is finally headed out to pasture. As of Wednesday, Microsoft will no longer support the once-dominant browser that legions of web surfers loved to hate, and a few still claim to adore.
-
June's strawberry moon will light up the sky this week
June's full moon, the strawberry moon, will illuminate the sky this week.
-
'Crabby crows' dive bombing locals to protect their young, B.C. animal specialist says
Spring to early summer is crow-nesting season and with crows protecting their young, there's an increased risk of dive bombings.
Entertainment
-
A real-life 'Squid Game' competition is coming to Netflix
Netflix is turning its hit series 'Squid Game' into a reality competition.
-
Justin Bieber offers an update on his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a faith-filled update about a rare medical condition that has resulted in one side of his face being paralyzed.
-
Mick Jagger quarantines with COVID-19, second Rolling Stones show scrapped
Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger is in quarantine in the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday, adding the band will miss a second show on its 'Stones Sixty' European tour.
Business
-
How younger Canadians can prepare themselves for a potential recession
Amid soaring inflation and the Bank of Canada increasing interest rates more aggressively relative to past tightening cycles, concerns about a possible recession are growing. A lacklustre stock market is adding fuel to the fire, as market declines tend to happen before a recession strikes.
-
Europe stocks up, Asia mixed ahead of U.S. Fed rate hike decision
Asian stock markets were mixed while Europe opened higher Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve decision on how sharply to raise interest rates to cool U.S. inflation.
-
Russia lowers gas flows to Europe with part stuck in Canada
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment.
Lifestyle
-
Is smart furniture the new trend? Expert says it's too early to tell
The smart furniture industry is a relatively new one, says Marc Saltzman, a freelance technology journalist and author. While he predicts the industry will continue to grow, he said he's unsure yet whether smart furniture sales are part of a larger consumer trend.
-
Vets want animal lovers to stop buying 'unhealthy' English bulldogs
Veterinarians are calling on animal lovers to stop buying English bulldogs, because of 'major' concerns about their health.
-
Experts say sharing vacation photos could put your home at risk
A new survey by Allstate Canada shows almost one in three Canadians who are active on social media post about their vacation plans before or during a trip. Experts warn it could put your empty home at risk during peak summer vacation season.
Sports
-
Indigenous-led B.C. bid for 2030 Winter Olympics moving ahead
An Indigenous-led partnership is moving ahead with plans to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in Vancouver and Whistler.
-
WNBA star Griner's Russia detention extended for third time
WNBA star Brittney Griner will remain in Russian custody through at least July 2, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported Tuesday.
-
Canada claims gold in U18 women's hockey by beating U.S. 3-2
It had the makings of an early blowout, but the United States made adjustments on the fly Monday night and turned the gold-medal final at the under-18 women's world hockey championship into a real thriller.
Autos
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.
-
Lewis Hamilton struggling with bad back a week before Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton is struggling with a back injury a week before the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. The seven-time world champion said he was 'praying' for Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku to end, and was clutching his back as he gingerly climbed out of his Mercedes after finishing fourth.
-
ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.