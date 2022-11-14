'We need to have a real discussion': Republican leaders brace for tense talks after disappointing election results
House and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a tense series of closed-door meetings this week as the GOP grapples with what went wrong in the midterms and decides the political fate of its current leaders, who are under fire following last week's disappointing election results.
With the balance of the House yet to be determined, but a razor-thin majority looking likely, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy is staring down a serious revolt from his right flank that could derail his speakership ambitions. Dozens of hardliners are threatening to withhold their support for McCarthy unless he gives in to their demands.
And in the Senate, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been calling his colleagues over the last several days to shore up his support as his team plans to plow forward with leadership elections on Wednesday despite grumbling by a faction of dissenters who are trying to slam the brakes after their midterm debacle. They are planning to have a GOP air-clearing session on Tuesday.
McCarthy has also spent the past five days working the phones to solidify support for his speakership bid, and he has spoken to former President Donald Trump multiple times since last Tuesday, according to GOP sources. The former president endorsed McCarthy for speaker the day before the midterm elections -- something his allies hope sway his conference's staunchest Trump supporters.
But Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, a former chairman of the pro-Trump House Freedom Caucus, is considering mounting a long-shot challenge to McCarthy during the House GOP's internal leadership elections on Tuesday, according to GOP sources familiar with the matter. McCarthy's team has been prepared for this possibility.
While McCarthy is not worried about any challengers and only needs a simple majority during that vote to become the GOP's speaker nominee -- the real test would come in January when he would need 218 votes on the floor -- the likely challenge from Biggs could expose how McCarthy is currently short of 218 votes and open up uncomfortable conversations about why an oft-promised "red wave" never materialized.
"We need to have a real discussion about whether he should be the speaker," Biggs, who was in Washington, DC, last week for House Freedom Caucus meetings, told reporters. "I think we should have a very frank discussion internally about where we're going to be going forward."
After Democrats retained control of the Senate -- with the possibility of picking up an additional seat in the Georgia runoff race in December -- McConnell is facing far more anger in his ranks than previous election cycles, although he still has enough support to secure another term leading his conference.
A small, but vocal, group of GOP senators has been calling to delay their leadership elections so they can have a "family discussion" about why the GOP underperformed. And at least one Republican, Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, has publicly vowed to oppose McConnell's bid for GOP leader.
Both McConnell and McCarthy are moving full steam ahead with their planned leadership elections this week, and the Senate GOP will also meet Tuesday for its weekly closed-door lunch, where the internal blame game is sure to heat up.
Florida Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, is among those calling for a delay in the Senate leadership election scheduled for Wednesday, saying it "doesn't make any sense" to have them this week.
"What is our plan, what are we running on? What do we stand for?" Scott said Sunday on Fox News. "The leadership in the Republican Senate says you cannot have a plan, we're just gonna run against how bad the Democrats are. And actually they cave into the Democrats. Now they want to rush through an election. We haven't even finished what's happened in Georgia."
It's a stunning reversal of fortunes -- and potential moment of reckoning -- for the once-bullish GOP, with party leaders now scrambling to quell the brewing rebellions in their ranks and explain why the election did not go their way. And the disappointing results have scrambled other leadership races as well, with Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota -- the head of the House GOP's campaign arm -- now facing a tougher time becoming the House GOP whip, a position that will only become available if Republicans indeed capture the majority -- still not a guarantee.
"They've been measuring the draperies, they've been putting forth an agenda. They haven't won it yet," Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN's "State of the Union." "After the election is concluded, depending on who was in the majority, there'll be judgments made within their own party, in our own parties, as to how we go forward."
MAGA members influencing both sides of the Capitol
Behind the scenes, the finger pointing has already begun, and those conversations are likely to accelerate as the full House and Senate return to Washington this week for the first time since the midterm elections.
Trump and his allies have tried to make McConnell the fall guy for the GOP's lackluster midterm performance, accusing McConnell of spending recklessly in states where Republicans faced significant headwinds at the expense of candidates in more competitive contests.
But others in the party have placed the blame squarely on Trump, whose hand-picked candidates failed in key Senate races that determined control of the Senate. Plus McConnell's super PAC spent more than any other group in Senate races -- while Trump's group spent a tiny fraction of that -- a realty not lost on the Kentucky Republican's allies.
"There's a very high correlation between MAGA candidates and big losses," said retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. "I think my party needs to face the fact that if fealty to Donald Trump is the primary criteria for selecting candidates, we're probably not going to do really well."
McConnell and Scott have also been publicly at odds all election cycle when it comes to strategy, with McConnell sounding the alarm about candidate quality while Scott opted to take a hands-off approach in the primaries.
When pressed on whether he would challenge McConnell for the top spot, Scott didn't rule it out — even though he would have little chance of succeeding.
"A lot of people have called me to see if I'll run," Scott said. "Here's my focus, is we still got to win Georgia. I'm not going to take anything off the table."
Similar recriminations are taking place across the Capitol, where some House Republicans are questioning their leadership's embrace of the MAGA wing, lack of a cohesive message on abortion, and decisions to spend precious resources in deep blue territory late in the game.
Still, McCarthy's allies remain confident he can secure the 218 votes to become speaker in January. He tapped a team of trusted allies to help lock down support, and several would-be challengers -- including GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Steve Scalise -- have lined up behind his bid.
While McCarthy has been willing to hear out his critics and the potential hold outs, so far, he is not giving in to any of their demands for more power and promises of investigations into the Biden administration.
GOP lawmakers think McCarthy will wait to see how the internal leadership elections play out before he starts cutting deals with the conservative hardliners. However, even that poses some risks for McCarthy, who also can't afford to lose any of the lawmakers in the middle.
"Basic political physics says you can't appease the moderates and HFC all at the same time," one senior Republican told CNN. "If you straddle that fence, you better hope it's not barbed wire."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
Health Canada says it has secured more foreign supply of children's pain medication
As parents continue to struggle to find pain and fever medications for their children amid an uptick in respiratory illnesses, Health Canada announced Monday that it has secured a foreign supply of children's acetaminophen. This incoming supply will be available for retail purchase, or for parents to access at community pharmacies 'in the coming weeks.'
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
Adopt all 'layers of protection' to help most vulnerable, doctors say as respiratory viruses spread
Doctors are stressing the importance of masking and other ways to help protect yourself and others amid a growing number of respiratory illnesses in recent weeks.
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
New documents released by the public inquiry investigating the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act show the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service felt the 'Freedom Convoy' did not pose a threat to the security of Canada.
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
Jeff Bezos says he will give most of his money to charity
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos plans to give away the majority of his US$124 billion net worth during his lifetime, telling CNN in an exclusive interview he will devote the bulk of his wealth to fighting climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.
Liberals mum on chance of meeting China's Xi at G20, push to further isolate Russia
The federal government won't say whether it asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is pressuring G20 leaders to further isolate Russia.
Canada
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Site of Regina explosion still 'unstable' as crews investigate cause
The site of an explosion in Regina is still considered 'unstable' as crews continue to investigate the cause of the blast.
-
RCMP arrests Hydro-Quebec employee on espionage charges
The RCMP has arrested a Montreal-area Hydro-Quebec employee Monday morning for allegedly selling trade secrets to the Chinese government.
-
Ontario's top doctor 'strongly' recommends masking indoors
Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is 'strongly recommending' -- but not mandating -- masking in all indoor public settings as some pediatric hospitals across the province say they’ve been overwhelmed by an influx of sick patients in recent weeks.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario back in deficit while pledging billions in affordability initiatives
Just months after the Ontario government touted a $2.1-billion surplus for 2021-22, the province is yet again in the red.
-
N.B. police investigating financial extortion of teenage boys on social media
The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating several reports of teenage boys being financially extorted online.
World
-
Iran issues first death sentence linked to recent protests
An Iranian court has issued the first death sentence linked to recent protests, convicting the unnamed person of 'enmity against God' and 'spreading corruption on Earth,' state media reports.
-
Pence calls Trump tweet on January 6 'reckless'
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said former President Donald Trump's words on social media during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol were 'reckless' and criticized Trump for being 'part of the problem' that day.
-
Turkiye detains Syrian suspect in deadly Istanbul bombing
Turkish police said Monday they have detained a Syrian woman with suspected links to Kurdish militants and that she confessed to planting a bomb that exploded on a bustling pedestrian avenue in Istanbul, killing six people and wounding several dozen others.
-
Russia's Lavrov left hospital in Bali after 'checkup': officials
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited and later left a Bali hospital ahead of the Group of 20 summit being held on the island, Indonesian authorities said Monday. Russia denied that he had been hospitalized.
-
Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed the Russian withdrawal from Kherson as the 'beginning of the end of the war' on Monday, as he lauded soldiers and took selfies with them in the recently liberated southern city.
-
Russia bans 100 Canadians including Margaret Atwood, Jim Carrey
Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada.
Politics
-
'Freedom Convoy' did not pose threat to the security of Canada: CSIS director
New documents released by the public inquiry investigating the government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act show the director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service felt the 'Freedom Convoy' did not pose a threat to the security of Canada.
-
New Democrats call for independent review of government's COVID-19 response
It's time for Canadians to find out how well the federal government handled COVID-19 with a public inquiry into Canada's pandemic response, says the NDP.
-
Liberals mum on chance of meeting China's Xi at G20, push to further isolate Russia
The federal government won't say whether it asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is pressuring G20 leaders to further isolate Russia.
Health
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
Moderna said on Monday its updated COVID-19 booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot.
-
She chemically straightened her hair to feel accepted. Now she's learned of the increased risk of uterine cancer
New research shows that chemical hair straightening products are tied to uterine and other cancers that impact Black women more than other groups.
Sci-Tech
-
The answers to improving Canada's health-care system could be in space, according to these astronauts
A new article published in the Canadian Family Physician Journal details how space medicine could expand health care on Earth, by using technology meant for deep space exploration.
-
Elon Musk cuts Twitter's outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job.
-
Unmanned, solar-powered U.S. space plane back after 908 days
An unmanned U.S. military space plane landed early Saturday after spending a record 908 days in orbit for its sixth mission and conducting science experiments.
Entertainment
-
John Aniston, star of 'Days of Our Lives,' dead at 89
John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera 'Days of Our Lives' and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.
-
R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall
Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, part of a dazzling list of talented acts who left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing.
-
Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival. The Canadian rockers will perform Aug. 11, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Aug 12 and 13.
Business
-
Sam Bankman-Fried's downfall sends shockwaves through crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried received numerous plaudits as he rapidly achieved superstar status as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX: the saviour of crypto, the newest force in Democratic politics and potentially the world's first trillionaire.
-
Slowdown will impact low-income earners most, Macklem says at diversity conference
Low-income Canadians are the hardest hit by high inflation and will be disproportionately affected by the impending economic slowdown, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem said during a speech Monday.
-
Tribunal judge emphasizes public interest in Rogers, Shaw, Competition Bureau hearing
The judge presiding over the public hearing on Rogers Communications Inc. $26-billion proposed takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. says too much of the case is being held behind closed doors.
Lifestyle
-
WATCH: How to fold a fitted sheet and other frustrating laundry
Tackling two of the most frustrating items in laundry baskets everywhere, Canadian TikTok star Melissa Pateras shows how to neatly fold the dreaded fitted sheet and bulky hooded sweater.
-
Nickelback, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw to headline Boots and Hearts 2023
Nickelback will headline Boots and Hearts next year, marking their first appearance at the country music festival. The Canadian rockers will perform Aug. 11, while country superstars Keith Urban and Tim McGraw will take to the stage on Aug 12 and 13.
-
'Why should this sit there and collect dust?': Vintage jean store reopens in Winnipeg after being closed for more than 30 years
Winnipeggers who like to buy vintage clothing have the perfect opportunity to add to their wardrobe as a local jean shop that was in operation between the late '70s and early '90s is now back in business.
Sports
-
Former MMA fighter Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson dies at 38
Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, an MMA light heavyweight fighter who went 23-6 in his career, has died. He was 38.
-
Alfredsson finally enters Hockey Hall of Fame tonight
Ottawa Senators legend Daniel Alfredsson will take his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame tonight after waiting for the honour since 2017.
-
Argos down Alouettes 34-27 to advance to Grey Cup game
McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw two touchdown passes as the Toronto Argonauts punched their ticket to the Grey Cup with a 34-27 home win over the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division final Sunday.
Autos
-
California voters weigh new tax on rich to boost electric vehicle adoption
Should California's richest residents pay higher taxes to help put more electric vehicles on the road? That's a question the state's voters are weighing in the election that concludes Tuesday.
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.