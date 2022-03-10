PRZEMYSL, POLAND -- Some 40,000 Ukrainian refugees escaped Ukraine on Thursday through temporary humanitarian corridors meant to get them to safety.

The corridors were only open briefly, meaning anyone wishing to escape had to move quickly.

“We heard bombs, so we decided it was not safe in Kyiv, but we believe in our army and we hope that everything will be alright,” Katarina Krozska, a Ukrainian refugee, told CTV National News.

In a corridor leading to Poland, refugees were met with a warm meal, a ride to their destination and even toys for the children.

“I don’t know people who are not crying, that’s the hardest thing, if you see young people, usually with [a] mother, [but] no father,” said Wojciech Bakun, mayor of Przemysl, Poland, one of the end destinations in the corridor.

“We try to do something for our neighbours.”

Poland is taking in 1.5 million Ukrainian refugees and some cities are running out of room to house them.