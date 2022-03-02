As the number of refugees fleeing the violence in Ukraine swells, overwhelming efforts to disperse them in Poland, volunteers from across Europe are arriving to spread hope and joy to those living in fear.

Reporting from the refugee processing centre in Korczowa, Poland, near the Ukrainian border, CTV National News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme spoke to a group of volunteers who drove more than 10 hours to deliver toys, candy and care packages to the families waiting to board a bus to safety.

“We brought a big team here, more than 60 people from all around the world,” said one man who arrived with a team from Germany.

“To bring hope to them, to them to bring food to them, to help the families… we just really have it in our hearts to just help.”

In their vehicles, boxes of candy and children’s toys awaited the many kids camped out in a shopping mall now home to hundreds of Ukrainian refugees. In the hallway, families try to sleep on cots mixed with bathtubs once for sale.

For Dimitry Zeimans, who was born in Russia, the weight is heavy.

“To do such a thing as this, this is evil. We have to go get rid of this evil thing and we have spread more love in this world,” he said.

But love alone won’t sustain them here. The 49 shelters like this one spread out along the Poland-Ukraine border are bursting with people attempting to get as far away from their home as possible.

The United Nations estimates 360,000 people have been displaced by this conflict so far. Most are now in Poland, with others heading to Hungary, as well as Moldova and Romania.

At this shelter, every hour or so, a bus shows up and a crush of refugees scramble outside, trying to secure a ride to take them somewhere. CTV News overheard organizers directing women and children to buses on-route to Warsaw, Poland’s capital.

But the vast majority were unable to board the buses, forced to wait another day in limbo.