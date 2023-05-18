'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine

Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.

A woman reported to police that her vehicle had been stolen by a man, who jumped into her car and drove off with her infant inside.

Multiple police officers joined the search for the youngster and found the stolen car and the suspect just over an hour later, however the baby was not in the vehicle.

Officers located the infant in a car seat in a nearby ravine about five minutes later.

The infant did not appear to be injured and was reunited with a parent a short while later.

The suspect has been charged with kidnapping, endangering a child and auto theft.