'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
A woman reported to police that her vehicle had been stolen by a man, who jumped into her car and drove off with her infant inside.
Multiple police officers joined the search for the youngster and found the stolen car and the suspect just over an hour later, however the baby was not in the vehicle.
Officers located the infant in a car seat in a nearby ravine about five minutes later.
The infant did not appear to be injured and was reunited with a parent a short while later.
The suspect has been charged with kidnapping, endangering a child and auto theft.
MORE WORLD NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Liberal gun control bill instilling assault-style firearm definition passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
WATCH | 'We have the baby': Infant kidnapped during car theft found safe in Texas ravine
Body-camera footage shows the dramatic moment police officers in Texas tracked down a 6-month-old baby after it had been kidnapped during a car theft.
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
WATCH | Diver discovers shipwreck with 1,800-year-old marble artifacts off Israel coast
A man diving off the coast of Israel discovered several centuries-old marble artifacts underwater, items that some are calling 'the oldest sea cargo of its kind known in the eastern Mediterranean.'
Canada
-
Ethics probe finds Danielle Smith violated conflict of interest rule, but no sanctions ordered against her
Alberta's ethics commissioner has found United Conservative Party leader Danielle Smith contravened the Conflict of Interest Act over a conversation she had with her justice minister about a high-profile COVID-19 case.
-
Have you forgotten a fortune? B.C. team wants to return millions to rightful owners
The team behind BC Unclaimed is set to reunite one individual with a record $1.98 million in funds that the person did not know they previously owned.
-
WestJet cancels 100-plus flights as pilot strike looms and customers scramble
WestJet cancelled more than 100 flights on Thursday after talks with the pilots' union hit a 'critical impasse,' throwing travel plans into turmoil for thousands of passengers ahead of the May long weekend.
-
Ontario announces break up of Peel Region, cities to become independent by 2025
The Doug Ford government is breaking up the Region of Peel, paving the way for Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon to become independent cities by 2025.
-
Quebec Muslim groups sue government over prayer room ban in schools
Quebec Muslim groups are taking the provincial government to court over its recently enacted prayer room ban in public schools.
-
Smoky conditions remain in much of Alberta with continued heat, dryness expected
Special air quality statements from Environment Canada continue to cover most of Alberta as smoky air blankets much of the province.
World
-
Israeli crowds chant racist slogans, taunt Palestinians during Jerusalem march
Thousands of Jewish nationalists, some of them chanting 'Death to Arabs' and other racist slogans, paraded on Thursday through the main Palestinian thoroughfare of Jerusalem's Old City, in an annual display that caused new friction between Jews and Palestinians in the tense city.
-
Pakistani police besiege Imran Khan's home as deadline for him to hand over suspects expires
Pakistani police kept up their siege around the home of Imran Khan as a 24-hour deadline given to the former premier to hand over suspects allegedly sheltered inside expired on Thursday.
-
Turkish candidate Kilicdaroglu hardens stance before runoff against Erdogan
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main challenger in Turkiye's presidential race shifted gear and adopted a more nationalist and hard-line stance on Thursday, vowing to send back millions of refugees if he is elected and rejecting any possibility of negotiating for peace with Kurdish militants.
-
Effort to expel Santos falters as Republicans vote to send measure to Ethics Committee
A resolution to expel Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., from Congress was referred to the House Ethics Committee on Wednesday as Republicans successfully sidestepped an effort to force them into a vote that could have narrowed their already slim four-seat majority.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral cost U.K. government 162M pounds
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral and lying-in-state last year cost Britain's government an estimated 162 million pounds (around C$271 million), the treasury revealed Thursday.
-
Accused killer of tech exec Bob Lee pleads not guilty to murder charge at arraignment
The man accused of fatally stabbing the tech executive Bob Lee last month pleaded not guilty to murder in a San Francisco court Thursday.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Liberal gun control bill instilling assault-style firearm definition passes House of Commons
The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.
-
'Fake job:' Poilievre won't meet foreign interference special rapporteur
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Thursday that he has chosen not to meet with former governor general David Johnston, who is investigating allegations that China has meddled in Canada's elections and other matters, while former party staffers called for political unity over foreign interference.
-
Tiff Macklem stresses need for vigilance, points to household debt as key risk in Canada's financial system
The Bank of Canada highlighted early signs of financial stress among Canadian households as one of the key risks in the financial system. The unprecedented increase in interest rates has raised the costs for households, a vulnerability if a recession were to occur.
Health
-
Vaping among high school students dropped to 24 per cent, says Health Canada
New data released by Health Canada shows vaping among high school students decreased from 29 per cent in the 2018-19 school year to 24 per cent in 2021-22.
-
Lack of sleep in male military population linked to obesity: study
A new study from Statistics Canada finds that males in the Canadian military are more likely to be at risk for obesity as a result of poor sleep.
-
'Do not consume': Health Canada recalls brand of mushroom sold in Ontario
Health Canada has issued a recall notice for a brand of mushroom sold in Ontario, and possibly distributed in other provinces, due to listeria contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Are you using AI tools like ChatGPT in your day-to-day life? We want to hear from you
Artificial intelligence-powered tools such as ChatGPT have exploded online over the last several months. If you're using AI in your day-to-day life, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
-
'Largest underwater scanning project in history' gives never-before-seen view of Titanic
A new underwater scanning project may provide answers to some of the remaining questions regarding the1912 sinking of the Titanic that killed more than 1,500 people.
-
Jurassic sea giants were twice the size of a killer whale, study finds
The chance discovery of large fossil specimens in a museum drawer have led researchers to conclude there was a gigantic marine reptile called a pliosaur swimming the seas 152 million years ago, according to a recent study.
Entertainment
-
Andy Warhol violated a photographer's copyright on image of Prince, Supreme Court rules
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of a photographer who claimed the late Andy Warhol had violated her copyright on a photograph of the singer Prince.
-
'Indiana Jones' swings into Cannes Film Festival; Harrison Ford honored before joyous festivalgoers
Indiana Jones and Harrison Ford swung into Cannes on Thursday for the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" in one of the most anticipated events of the French Riviera festival.
-
Billie Eilish and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford break up
Billie Eilish is looking to the future as she moves on from her relationship with singer-songwriter Jesse Rutherford.
Business
-
Sam Zell, billionaire real estate investor, dies
Sam Zell, a Chicago real estate magnate who earned a multibillion-dollar fortune and a reputation as 'the grave dancer' for his ability to revive moribund properties has died due to complications from a recent illness. He was 81.
-
Stock market today: Most of Wall Street rises, adding to winning week
Stocks are drifting higher Thursday after more companies reported better profits than expected, while yields climbed after a Federal Reserve official cautioned the end to its interest-rate hikes may not arrive as early as Wall Street hoped.
-
Major data breach at one of Canada's largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
Lifestyle
-
Many young Canadian professionals are at a mental health ‘breaking point,’ new study finds
A recent report published by the Boston Consulting Group has found that five million young professionals in Canada are in need of mental health support.
-
Conductor Nezet-Seguin schools audience in concert etiquette after cell phone interruptions
It's a phrase not soon to be forgotten by fans of The Philadelphia Orchestra, where conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin lectured his audience after their ringing cellphones interrupted the show -- multiple times. During a May 7 concert, after a ringtone pierced through the air midway through Bruckner's Symphony No. 9 -- for the second time -- Nezet-Seguin decided he'd had enough.
-
Sports
-
Canadian men ready for World Rugby Sevens Series relegation playoff in London
The Canadian men made their HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series debut in 1999-2000 and this weekend's season-closing tournament in London marks their 190th on the circuit.
-
Denz claims first Grand Tour stage win, Thomas stays in Giro lead
Nico Denz won the 12th stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday for his first victory in a Grand Tour, while Geraint Thomas kept hold of the pink jersey as the race prepares to head into the mountains.
-
Diamondbacks pitcher accidentally kills bird with pregame throw
While warming up in the outfield before the Arizona Diamondbacks' game at Oakland on Wednesday, pitcher Zac Gallen threw a curveball that hit a bird in midflight, killing the animal.
Autos
-
Ford 'disappointed' in feds' handling of rocky Stellantis deal for EV battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is responding to federal government calls for the province to help fund commitments Canada made to automaker Stellantis by saying he is "disappointed" with how Ottawa has handled the issue.
-
Uber to allow Canadian teens to set up ride-share accounts this summer
Canadian teens will soon be able to hitch a ride with Uber as the ride-hailing app works to expand its market.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Turtle crossing busy highway in Florida causes multi-vehicle crash
A driver's split-second decision to make a stop on a Florida highway, to allow a turtle to cross the road, led to a chain-reaction crash involving multiple vehicles, including a semi-truck.