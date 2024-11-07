World

    • Wayne Gretzky, Elon Musk and a few pro golfers: Here's who attended Trump's victory party

    Share

    U.S. president-elect Donald Trump welcomed a variety of attendees at his victory celebrations in Florida this week, from his family, supporters and political allies to a selection of high-profile figures.

    Among them was Canadian hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and his family, according to international sports outlet Sportskeeda and Canadian magazine and website The Hockey News.

    In an Instagram Stories post Tuesday, Gretzky's daughter Paulina shared a photo of her and the Oilers great at a party with her mother Janet, brother Trevor and her husband and American pro golfer Dustin Johnson.

    The party reportedly took place at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's private resort and club.

    About 1,000 people attended the Mar-a-Lago party, with a crowd that real estate investor Grant Cardone described as culturally diverse, The Palm Beach Post reported.

    Also in attendance was Tesla and SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk, Dana White, CEO of American mixed martial arts promoter UFC, and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a former independent presidential candidate who suspended his campaign and endorsed Trump in August. Musk is said by some to have played a pivotal role in Trump's successful campaign to retake the White House.

    Musk posted a photo on social media after midnight Wednesday that showed him and White dining with Trump. He shared another photo with Trump's family later that day.

     

    Trump delivered his victory speech in the early hours Wednesday morning at Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Fla.

    An avid golfer, the president-elect invited U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau on stage, praising him for his "great career." DeChambeau himself invited Trump to appear on his YouTube channel in July.

    Along with his running mate JD Vance and his family, Trump's own family was present during the victory speech, including his wife Melania and father-in-law Viktor Knavs, daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, daughter Tiffany and son-in-law Michael Boulos, son Barron and granddaughter Kai.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Inside Canada's chaotic response to avian flu

    A CFIA official is calling it the 'largest animal health emergency that this country has ever had to face.' A joint IJF/CTV News investigation looks into Canada's response to the bird flu pandemic, and how it's ravaged the country's farms.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News