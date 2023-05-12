Wave of anti-transgender bills in Republican-led states divides U.S. faith leaders

FILE - From left, the Rev. Carol Johnson, Morgan Davis and Heather Malkawi participate in a rally against SB14 which would ban gender affirming medical care for transgender children at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In the Texas legislature, one of the leading backers of anti-trans legislation is an ordained minister — Rep. Steve Toth. One bill he introduced also proposes making it a felony to provide gender-affirming care for minors. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) FILE - From left, the Rev. Carol Johnson, Morgan Davis and Heather Malkawi participate in a rally against SB14 which would ban gender affirming medical care for transgender children at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. In the Texas legislature, one of the leading backers of anti-trans legislation is an ordained minister — Rep. Steve Toth. One bill he introduced also proposes making it a felony to provide gender-affirming care for minors. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File)

MORE WORLD NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social