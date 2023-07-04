Watch: U.S. police officer rescues woman from burning car

Bodycam video shows how a Georgia police officer rushed to save a woman from a burning vehicle last Saturday.

Candler County Sheriff's office posted video of Sgt. Ashleigh Taylor who was responding to a highway crash when he saw a car was on fire.

The video shows the officer smashing a window while yelling at the driver to remove her seat belt as the vehicle is surrounded by fire and smoke.

The deputy managed to grab the woman's hand and pull her out before checking no one else was in the car.

"Due to Sergeant Taylor’s swift actions," the sheriff's office said, "the driver was removed from a dangerous situation before it escalated." The police department also praised Taylor for "potentially saving a life."

Local media are reporting the woman was having a medical emergency when the crash happened and was expected to make a full recovery.