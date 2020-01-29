TORONTO -- A time-lapse video shows an aerial view of the construction of two hospitals in the Chinese city of Wuhan, which are being built to respond to the current coronavirus outbreak that has sickened thousands and killed more than 100 people so far.

The fast-forwarded video shows more than a thousand workers quickly building the Huoshenshan and Leishenshan Hospitals in the country’s central Hubei province. The workers have been labouring on two shifts around the clock since construction began on Saturday.

The project made headlines last week when Chinese authorities announced the field hospitals would be built in less than two weeks.

The hospitals are being modelled after the Xiaotangshan Hospital in Beijing that was built in just seven days in response to the 2003 SARS outbreak.

The construction process is being livestreamed 24-7 by China Media Group’s social media video platform Yangshipin. The stream has attracted more than 37 million real-time viewers since it first began airing on Monday.