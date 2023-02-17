WATCH: Thieves grab US$50K of products from a Givenchy store in N.Y.C.

New York City police have released video of a Givenchy store heist they say landed a group of thieves with thousands of dollars worth of the luxury brand’s merchandise.

Video recorded by security cameras shows four people in the store, shoving merchandise in bags shortly after 7:27 a.m. on Feb. 11.

Police say the group took bags, perfume, and clothing totalling about US$50,000.

According to the New York Police Department, the group used a hammer to break in through the front door.

Police are asking the public for any information regarding the incident.