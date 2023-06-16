Watch the U.S Coast Guard rescue a dog trapped on a beach
A German shepherd was airlifted to safety after falling off a cliff in Oregon's Ecola State Park on Wednesday.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called to rescue the dog that was trapped on an inaccessible beach after a nearly 100-metre fall.
Video of the rescue shows the German shepherd struggling to reach higher ground and protect itself from the waves before being hoisted into a helicopter by a member of the rescue team.
The dog was returned to its owner and taken for an emergency veterinary consult.
The Coast Guard later posted an update from the owner saying the dog was doing fine after the ordeal.
BREAKING | Canada must combat residential school denialism, special interlocutor's report says
The independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves says 'urgent consideration' should be given to legal mechanisms as a way for Canada to combat residential school denialism.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Minor damage reported from 10 tornadoes in southern Alberta on Wednesday
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
Families anxiously await news on loved ones in deadly Manitoba Trans-Canada Highway crash
Hours after a crash that has left 15 people dead and 10 others in hospital – family members in the City of Dauphin sat tense, waiting to find out news of their loved ones, of which many fear the worst.
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
We're lucky that the moon had no dangerous microorganisms, because the Apollo 11 quarantine didn't work
A new analysis of NASA's quarantine protocols for Apollo 11 shows the mission's plan would not have been able to contain the dangerous lunar microorganisms that some scientists feared could break loose.
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Here's how the Canadian government and military handle UFO reports
From reports of a 'red disc with a ring' near Montreal to an object 'flying sporadically' over northwestern Canada, CTVNews.ca investigation has pieced together how the Royal Canadian Air Force, Transport Canada and other government entities handle UFO reports.
Lawsuit claims camera hidden in shower at Cape Breton Buddhist monastery
Two Nova Scotia-based Buddhist organizations are being sued after a high-ranking monk allegedly installed a video camera in a communal shower at a Cape Breton monastery.
Minor damage reported from 10 tornadoes in southern Alberta on Wednesday
Environment Canada confirms what it calls a “tornado outbreak” in rural Alberta earlier this week.
Thousands allowed back home, but officials say wildfires still leaving many displaced
People in parts of Alberta and British Columbia are returning home after wildfire evacuation orders were lifted Thursday.
BREAKING | Ontario government expands strong mayor powers to 26 more cities
The Ford government is expanding strong mayor powers to nearly 30 more municipalities in just over two weeks.
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.
Truck driver found guilty of killing 11 at Pittsburgh synagogue in deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history
A truck driver who expressed hated of Jews was convicted Friday of barging into a Pittsburgh synagogue and shooting everyone he could find, killing 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror for which he could be sentenced to die.
Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after operation; surgeon says 'he's better than before'
Pope Francis was discharged Friday from the Rome hospital where he underwent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scarring from previous operations, with his surgeon saying the pontiff was "better than before" his nine-day hospitalization.
After George Floyd's killing, DOJ probe finds Minneapolis police show pattern of violating rights
The Justice Department accused Minneapolis police Friday of engaging in a pattern of violating constitutional rights and discriminating against Black and Native American people following an investigation prompted by the killing of George Floyd.
Police charge suspect with 3 counts of murder in rampage that rocked English city of Nottingham
Police have charged a 31-year-old man with three counts of murder in the knife and van attack that killed two student athletes and a school caretaker earlier this week in the English city of Nottingham.
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
Hybrid sittings are here to stay as House passes sweeping rule changes
The House of Commons will be continuing to sit in a hybrid fashion for the foreseeable future, after the majority of MPs voted to pass the Liberals' plan to make what started as a pandemic workaround, a permanent feature of how Parliament works.
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
'This is the best time there has been': Experts release 13-step roadmap to reform Canada's health-care system
The C.D. Howe Institute released a new roadmap on Thursday that features a 13-step plan to reform Canada’s health-care system.
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
2 men who helped run popular pirating website Megaupload sentenced to prison in New Zealand
Two men who helped run the once wildly popular pirating website Megaupload were each sentenced by a New Zealand court on Thursday to more than two years in prison.
Prince Harry, Meghan part ways with Spotify after less than a year of 'Archetypes' podcast
The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, is splitting ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast 'Archetypes.'
Gloria Estefan gets loud, Teddy Riley swings and Jeff Lynne rocks at Songwriters Hall induction
The gala at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City celebrated a diverse group of songwriters. Each inductee spoke about how important music was to them growing up and how it connected them to the past and future.
New Spider-Man film pulled from cinema programs in Arab world, possibly over transgender flag
The new blockbuster movie 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' was abruptly removed from cinema listings in more than a dozen Muslim-majority countries without explanation, apparently over the inclusion of a blink-and-you-miss-it transgender poster in the background of one frame.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
Temporary foreign workers need more paths to immigration, experts say
As hotel and restaurant owners increasingly turn to temporary foreign workers to fill labour gaps, there are growing calls to give those workers more paths to permanent residency.
Stock market today: World shares track Wall Street rally, Tokyo's benchmark at 33-year high
Shares advanced in Europe and Asia on Friday after a broad-based rally on Wall Street.
Theme parks bounced back in 2022 from pandemic lows with revenue, if not attendance
Last year marked a return to normal for the theme park industry around the world with operators reporting revenues, and in some cases attendance, at par or above pre-pandemic levels, according to a new report.
Toronto, Vancouver top list of most expensive Canadian cities: new survey
For a second year in a row, Toronto and Vancouver have been named by a survey as the two most expensive cities in Canada.
How is aging affecting your living arrangements? Let us know
More than 13,000 Canadians are at least 100 years old, according to data from Statistics Canada, up from nearly 9,500 centenarians in 2018. As more Canadians live longer, they will need to consider how to care for themselves in their later years. If you or a family member are evaluating current living arrangements due to old age, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Fowler, Schauffele break U.S. Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open. But only by about 15 minutes. Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.
Montreal's Lance Stroll aiming for best result at home Grand Prix
Twenty-four-year-old Lance Stroll from Montreal heads into this Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix driving for an Aston Martin team that's third in the Formula One constructors' standings and viewed by many as the second-best team behind Red Bull this year.
NBA suspends Ja Morant 25 games for latest social media incident involving a gun
Memphis guard Ja Morant has been suspended for the first 25 games of the upcoming season for his second known incident of displaying what appeared to be a firearm on social media, the NBA announced Friday.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.