Watch the U.S Coast Guard rescue a dog trapped on a beach

A German shepherd was airlifted to safety after falling off a cliff in Oregon's Ecola State Park on Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to rescue the dog that was trapped on an inaccessible beach after a nearly 100-metre fall.

Video of the rescue shows the German shepherd struggling to reach higher ground and protect itself from the waves before being hoisted into a helicopter by a member of the rescue team.

The dog was returned to its owner and taken for an emergency veterinary consult.

The Coast Guard later posted an update from the owner saying the dog was doing fine after the ordeal.