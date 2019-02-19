

CTVNews.ca Staff





WARNING: Graphic content

This is the dramatic moment brave bystanders pulled a woman through the driver’s window of a car engulfed in flames in Louisiana.

The shocking footage of the fireball rescue was captured in Garyville, La., after a collision on Feb. 18.

Local media reported that the woman’s vehicle was hit from behind by a drunk driver.

Both the woman and the man involved in the collision, as well as several of the rescuers, sustained minor injuries including burns, and were taken to a nearby hospital, according to reports.

The St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office shared the video on its Facebook page, commending the rescuers for their bravery.

“Unidentified motorists pulled the driver out of this burning vehicle as shown in the video,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

“The rescuers themselves received burns and sought treatment. At another date and time these citizens who stepped up and saved this driver will be recognized by SJSO for their heroic efforts.”