Watch the moment skier plunges deep into glacier crevasse in French Alps

Video captures the shocking moments a skier falls into a deep glacier crevasse in the French Alps.

A group of skiers, called "The Powtos," was skiing a glacier near La Grave, France in April 2022.

The footage, released on April 18 by Storyful, shows one of the skiers riding down, seconds before he stumbles across a deep hole. A glacial crevasse is also known as a glacier mill—a circular, shaft-like fissure carved by meltwater.

With no time to avoid it, he plunges 15 metres down, according to reports by local media.

The skier was safely rescued by the group who had ropes, harnesses and other tools.