

CTVNews.ca Staff





A sheriff’s deputy is being hailed a hero after he carried a bedridden woman from a burning home in west central Florida.

Police deputies in Pasco County, Fla. responded to a house fire in Port Richey on Thursday morning, according to a Twitter post by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Justin Ball was the first to enter the smoke-filled home and spoke to a woman inside who told him her mother was bedridden in the room where the fire originated, the department said.

The deputy initially tried to extinguish the fire, but decided that he needed to get the resident’s mother out of the house first, according to the sheriff’s office.

In body camera video accompanying the post, Ball can be seen lifting the senior woman out of the bed as flames rage in the background.

The police deputy can then be heard grunting as he carries the woman down the smoky hallway and outside.

“Are you OK ma’am?” Ball is heard asking the woman after he sets her down in a wheelchair on the front yard.

Another police corporal was able to extinguish the fire in the house, the department said.

“We are very thankful that no one was injured in this fire and for the quick actions of our Deputies,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.